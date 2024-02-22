Idaho State and Head Football Coach Cody Hawkins Agree to Five-Year Contract Extension

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Football's bench boss is sticking around for a few more years, as Cody Hawkins signed a five-year extension through 2029 with the Bengals Thursday, per an ISU release.

In his first year at Idaho State, Hawkins led the Bengals to three wins, all in Big Sky Conference play, after the team had only won two total games the prior two seasons.

"I am confident that if we continue to make improvements at the current rate, we will bring a championship culture to Pocatello," Hawkins said in the release.

ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said this extension shows Hawkins has the Bengals "on an upward trajectory."

"A thriving Bengal program is important to ISU and the region," Thiros said in the release. "Coach's inaugural season, player feedback, continued major support from benefactors and partners, and his exceptional recruiting class all demonstrate his ability and value."

Hawkins' annual salary increases from $210,000 to $222,000, with $90,500 in potential supplementary compensation. According to the release, the new contract incentivizes academic performance, home game attendance, wins, and playoff performance.