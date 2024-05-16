Challis-Mackay advances while Malad and Firth fall in first round of 2A Baseball Tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - One local team is heading to the 2A baseball semifinals, while two others suffer close defeats. Challis-Mackay is moving on, but Malad and Firth are now in the consolation bracket.

Challis-Mackay is having a season to remember, entering the state tournament at 18-2-1 on the season. The Rivercats were tied with the Cole Valley Chargers 3-3 going into the bottom of the fourth inning when the game turned in their favor.

They put up a crooked number in that frame, scoring four runs to take a 7-3 advantage and continued to add on for an 11-5 victory to reach the 2A semifinals.

Their opponent is the Grangeville Bulldogs, who knocked out the defending 2A state champion Malad Dragons 8-7 in an extra inning thriller.

As for Firth, the Cougars jumped out to an early 5-0 lead over Orofino, but the Maniacs came all the way back to win a close one 7-6.

Next up, the Challis-Mackay vs. Grangeville semifinal is set for 6:00 p.m. at Halliwell Park in Pocatello Friday night.