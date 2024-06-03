Blackfoot’s Dax Whitney named Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A Blackfoot baseball player has won the Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year award for the first time ever, and not surprisingly, it's Dax Whitney.

The Oregon State commit showed us why he's going to a perennial college baseball program with his insane performance this season, especially on the mound.

Dax went 10-0 with a 0.27 ERA, allowing only 10 hits all season in 52.2 innings pitched with 130 strikeouts. Whitney also tossed a five-inning perfect game Apr. 18 at Idaho Falls and a five-inning no-hitter May 3 against Hillcrest.

At the plate, he compiled a .483 batting average with four home runs and 43 RBI.

Dax is also the 67th-ranked prospect in the entire country, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Dax joins Merit Jones and Jaxon Sorenson, both from Idaho Falls High School, as recent winners of the award. He is also the second East Idaho athlete (Nelah Roberts, Skyline, Girls Cross Country) to win the Gatorade Idaho award in their respective sports.

This now makes him eligible to win the National Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year award. You can see the full release here.