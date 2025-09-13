Skip to Content
Soda Springs Edges Firth 13-8

September 12, 2025 11:58 PM
Published 12:06 AM

The Soda Springs Cardinals faced the Firth Cougars, with Soda Springs securing a 13-8 victory. Here’s a recap of the key plays that shaped the outcome.

Soda Springs’ running back Cole Garbett started strong, breaking tackles but fumbled the ball. Firth’s defensive back Kamdon Bott recovered it, giving the Cougars possession. Soda Springs’ defense held firm, stopping Firth’s drive.

After both teams exchanged drives, Cardinals safety Randy Stephens intercepted a pass, giving Soda Springs the ball. Quarterback Makaih Browning threw to Zaden Garbett for a touchdown, extending the lead.

Firth scored 8 points, but Soda Springs’ defense held strong, preserving the lead. The game stayed close, with the Cardinals closing out a 13-8 win.

