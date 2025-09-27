Highland Dominates Pocatello in Blue and Black Bowl, 32-7

In the annual Blue and Black Bowl in Pocatello, Highland High School dominated over rivals Pocatello High School with a commanding 32-7 win.

Pocatello struck first, taking a 7-0 lead. Hutson Himmerich made plays on both sides of the feild, with a tackle on their first defensive drive, and a strong run on their first offensive drive. In the second quarter, Highland found their rhythm. Kona Baldwin made a leaping grab to set up running back Easton Almond's touchdown to close the gap. Later, Mckay Gallow's pick shifted the momentum. After a 12-7 halftime score Highland would end up pulling away and winning this game 32-7.