Metros sending the most people to Boise

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Boise using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Boise from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.



#50. Carson City, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Carson City in 2014-2018: 107 (#6 most common destination from Carson City)

– Migration from Boise to Carson City: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 107 to Boise



#49. Santa Rosa, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Santa Rosa in 2014-2018: 109 (#37 most common destination from Santa Rosa)

– Migration from Boise to Santa Rosa: 34 (#97 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 75 to Boise



#48. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 113 (#15 most common destination from Kennewick)

– Migration from Boise to Kennewick: 142 (#37 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 29 to Kennewick



#47. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 120 (#165 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Boise to Atlanta: 156 (#30 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 36 to Atlanta



#46. Midland, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Midland in 2014-2018: 122 (#15 most common destination from Midland)

– Migration from Boise to Midland: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 122 to Boise



#45. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 123 (#71 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Migration from Boise to Urban Honolulu: 134 (#41 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 11 to Urban Honolulu



#44. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 124 (#21 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Migration from Boise to Lubbock: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 124 to Boise



#43. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Visalia in 2014-2018: 127 (#19 most common destination from Visalia)

– Migration from Boise to Visalia: 2 (#171 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 125 to Boise



#42. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Stockton in 2014-2018: 128 (#29 most common destination from Stockton)

– Migration from Boise to Stockton: 151 (#32 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 23 to Stockton



#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 147 (#91 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from Boise to Kansas City: 9 (#149 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 138 to Boise



#40. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Bellingham in 2014-2018: 157 (#12 most common destination from Bellingham)

– Migration from Boise to Bellingham: 47 (#78 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 110 to Boise



#39. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Walla Walla in 2014-2018: 160 (#8 most common destination from Walla Walla)

– Migration from Boise to Walla Walla: 91 (#51 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 69 to Boise



#38. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Austin in 2014-2018: 163 (#81 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from Boise to Austin: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 163 to Boise



#37. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Logan in 2014-2018: 165 (#7 most common destination from Logan)

– Migration from Boise to Logan: 150 (#33 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 15 to Boise



#36. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 167 (#40 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Migration from Boise to Oklahoma City: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 167 to Boise



#35. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Lewiston in 2014-2018: 170 (#4 most common destination from Lewiston)

– Migration from Boise to Lewiston: 157 (#28 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 13 to Boise



#34. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 193 (#40 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Migration from Boise to Albuquerque: 30 (#103 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 163 to Boise



#33. Modesto, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Modesto in 2014-2018: 217 (#17 most common destination from Modesto)

– Migration from Boise to Modesto: 102 (#48 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 115 to Boise



#32. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Dallas in 2014-2018: 228 (#117 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Boise to Dallas: 221 (#18 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 7 to Boise



#31. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Chicago in 2014-2018: 230 (#151 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Boise to Chicago: 315 (#14 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 85 to Chicago



#30. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 231 (#28 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Migration from Boise to Oxnard: 18 (#127 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 213 to Boise



#29. Missoula, MT Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Missoula in 2014-2018: 239 (#4 most common destination from Missoula)

– Migration from Boise to Missoula: 42 (#87 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 197 to Boise



#28. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Burlington in 2014-2018: 241 (#7 most common destination from Burlington)

– Migration from Boise to Burlington: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 241 to Boise



#27. Fresno, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Fresno in 2014-2018: 254 (#25 most common destination from Fresno)

– Migration from Boise to Fresno: 31 (#101 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 223 to Boise



#26. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 292 (#58 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Boise to San Antonio: 45 (#82 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 247 to Boise



#25. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Spokane in 2014-2018: 292 (#13 most common destination from Spokane)

– Migration from Boise to Spokane: 345 (#12 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 53 to Spokane



#24. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 334 (#14 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Migration from Boise to Santa Maria: 5 (#163 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 329 to Boise



#23. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 339 (#16 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Migration from Boise to Lakeland: 0 (#200 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 339 to Boise



#22. Bend-Redmond, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Bend in 2014-2018: 360 (#6 most common destination from Bend)

– Migration from Boise to Bend: 68 (#61 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 292 to Boise



#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from New York in 2014-2018: 405 (#133 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Boise to New York: 28 (#109 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 377 to Boise



#20. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 409 (#42 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from Boise to Las Vegas: 311 (#16 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 98 to Boise



#19. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Ogden in 2014-2018: 416 (#10 most common destination from Ogden)

– Migration from Boise to Ogden: 355 (#11 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 61 to Boise



#18. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 426 (#13 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Migration from Boise to Anchorage: 31 (#101 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 395 to Boise



#17. Coeur d’Alene, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Coeur d’Alene in 2014-2018: 459 (#3 most common destination from Coeur d’Alene)

– Migration from Boise to Coeur d’Alene: 379 (#9 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 80 to Boise



#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Houston in 2014-2018: 479 (#64 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Boise to Houston: 46 (#80 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 433 to Boise



#15. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 592 (#33 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from Boise to Sacramento: 314 (#15 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 278 to Boise



#14. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from San Jose in 2014-2018: 649 (#26 most common destination from San Jose)

– Migration from Boise to San Jose: 177 (#24 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 472 to Boise



#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 721 (#38 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Boise to Phoenix: 540 (#8 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 181 to Boise



#12. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 723 (#13 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Migration from Boise to Salt Lake City: 629 (#7 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 94 to Boise



#11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 834 (#35 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Boise to San Francisco: 317 (#13 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 517 to Boise



#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Riverside in 2014-2018: 853 (#27 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from Boise to Riverside: 148 (#34 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 705 to Boise



#9. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Idaho Falls in 2014-2018: 885 (#1 most common destination from Idaho Falls)

– Migration from Boise to Idaho Falls: 1,088 (#2 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 203 to Idaho Falls



#8. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Provo in 2014-2018: 898 (#4 most common destination from Provo)

– Migration from Boise to Provo: 634 (#6 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 264 to Boise



#7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Denver in 2014-2018: 902 (#24 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Boise to Denver: 189 (#20 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 713 to Boise



#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,001 (#33 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Boise to Seattle: 1,068 (#3 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 67 to Seattle



#5. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,028 (#28 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Boise to San Diego: 208 (#19 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 820 to Boise



#4. Pocatello, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Pocatello in 2014-2018: 1,120 (#1 most common destination from Pocatello)

– Migration from Boise to Pocatello: 931 (#5 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 189 to Boise



#3. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Twin Falls in 2014-2018: 1,196 (#1 most common destination from Twin Falls)

– Migration from Boise to Twin Falls: 973 (#4 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 223 to Boise



#2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,353 (#12 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Boise to Portland: 1,198 (#1 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 155 to Boise



#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Boise from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,768 (#30 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Boise to Los Angeles: 366 (#10 most common destination from Boise)

– Net migration: 1,402 to Boise