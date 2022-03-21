

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Boise

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.

As such, it has never been more important to recognize the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep the population healthy. In 2020, the United States spent 19.7% of its GDP on health. While it’s encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation’s well-being, not all health care professionals receive equal compensation.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Boise using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET. Keep reading to see which health care jobs make the most and least in your city.

#41. Physical therapist aides

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,870

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Savannah, GA ($53,640)

— Akron, OH ($49,570)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,470)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.



#40. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,000

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,950)

— New Haven, CT ($45,360)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,210)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.



#39. Dietetic technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,170

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($55,310)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($49,860)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($46,450)

– Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.



#38. Psychiatric technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,080

– Employment: 85,330

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($69,970)

— Bakersfield, CA ($69,960)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($69,140)

– Job description: Care for individuals with mental or emotional conditions or disabilities, following the instructions of physicians or other health practitioners. Monitor patients’ physical and emotional well-being and report to medical staff. May participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs, help with personal hygiene, and administer oral or injectable medications.



#37. Nursing assistants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,860

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#36. Medical equipment preparers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,070

– Employment: 56,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($65,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,280)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,970)

– Job description: Prepare, sterilize, install, or clean laboratory or healthcare equipment. May perform routine laboratory tasks and operate or inspect equipment.



#35. Pharmacy aides

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $31,890

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– Employment: 38,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($55,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,360)

— Fresno, CA ($45,210)

– Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.



#34. Orderlies

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $33,330

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($54,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,580)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($51,170)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.



#33. Phlebotomists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $33,700

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,280

– Employment: 128,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($52,770)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)

– Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.



#32. Opticians, dispensing

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $34,910

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,380

– Employment: 68,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Utica-Rome, NY ($71,220)

— Danbury, CT ($68,590)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($66,900)

– Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt lenses and frames for client according to written optical prescription or specification. Assist client with inserting, removing, and caring for contact lenses. Assist client with selecting frames. Measure customer for size of eyeglasses and coordinate frames with facial and eye measurements and optical prescription. Prepare work order for optical laboratory containing instructions for grinding and mounting lenses in frames. Verify exactness of finished lens spectacles. Adjust frame and lens position to fit client. May shape or reshape frames. Includes contact lens opticians.

#31. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $35,540

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)

– Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.



#30. Dental assistants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $36,680

– #310 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,310

– Employment: 312,140

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

– Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.



#29. Pharmacy technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $37,300

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Employment: 415,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.



#28. Medical assistants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $37,590

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Employment: 710,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.



#27. Physical therapist assistants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $42,560

– #305 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

– Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

#26. Ophthalmic medical technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $43,100

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,010

– Employment: 59,960

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,300)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,190)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($56,200)

– Job description: Assist ophthalmologists by performing ophthalmic clinical functions. May administer eye exams, administer eye medications, and instruct the patient in care and use of corrective lenses.



#25. Occupational therapy assistants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $45,550

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,420

– Employment: 42,750

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)

– Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.



#24. Massage therapists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $46,170

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,350

– Employment: 85,040

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Port St. Lucie, FL ($81,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,530)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,730)

– Job description: Perform therapeutic massages of soft tissues and joints. May assist in the assessment of range of motion and muscle strength, or propose client therapy plans.



#23. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $49,680

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Employment: 676,440

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.



#22. Dietitians and nutritionists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $49,690

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,150

– Employment: 66,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,060)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,640)

– Job description: Plan and conduct food service or nutritional programs to assist in the promotion of health and control of disease. May supervise activities of a department providing quantity food services, counsel individuals, or conduct nutritional research.

#21. Surgical technologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $50,110

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,510

– Employment: 107,400

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,230)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,080)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($73,460)

– Job description: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel. May help set up operating room, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgeons’ assistants, hold retractors, cut sutures, and help count sponges, needles, supplies, and instruments.



#20. Respiratory therapists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $60,000

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– Employment: 131,890

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)

– Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.



#19. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $65,340

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

– Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient’s bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.



#18. Dental hygienists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $73,720

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

– Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.



#17. Registered nurses

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $74,120

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#16. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $78,190

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)

– Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.



#15. Speech-language pathologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $78,330

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240

– Employment: 148,450

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

– Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.



#14. Chiropractors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $79,630

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,830

– Employment: 34,760

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)

— Raleigh, NC ($149,430)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)

– Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.



#13. Occupational therapists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $79,890

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480

– Employment: 126,610

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

– Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.



#12. Physical therapists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $82,240

– #318 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 220,870

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

– Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#11. Radiation therapists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– Employment: 17,390

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($150,950)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,130)

– Job description: Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiation oncologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files. May assist in dosimetry procedures and tumor localization.



#10. Optometrists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $95,790

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 36,690

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

– Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.



#9. Physician assistants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $121,170

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080

– Employment: 125,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

– Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.



#8. Pharmacists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $121,300

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.



#7. Nurse practitioners

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $126,930

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#6. Veterinarians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $137,520

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 73,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.



#5. Nurse anesthetists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $150,080

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190

– Employment: 41,960

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

– Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.



#4. Pediatricians, general

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $189,260

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570

– Employment: 27,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.



#3. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $202,390

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650

– Employment: 37,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

– Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.



#2. Dentists, general

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $218,910

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#1. Family medicine physicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $248,610

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370

– Employment: 98,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.