Adam Devine reveals biggest health lessons he learned in 2024—and his goals for 2025

2024 has been a wild ride. And it was no different for comedian and actor Adam Devine. The Righteous Gemstones star embarked on quite the health journey in 2024, including putting on 25 pounds of “sympathy weight” during his wife’s pregnancy and becoming a first-time Dad.

The life experiences gave him the wake-up call he needed to refocus on his health. With his newfound role as a parent, Devine’s health journey became less about looking camera-ready and more about showing up for his family. He lost those 25 pounds with common sense strategies—and not any of the fad diets that have taken social media by storm.

During a conversation with MyFitnessPal, Devine revealed his biggest health lessons from 2024, and how he’ll be taking those learnings into 2025 to create the happiest and healthiest (and funniest) New Year yet.

Lesson 1: Rotisserie Chicken Is the MVP

Devine has a special relationship with the humble rotisserie chicken. “My wife thinks I’m a lunatic because I will buy three chickens at the beginning of the week,” he says. “I love the dirty bird!”

But he’s definitely onto something with this convenient, high-protein staple. It helps him hit his nutrition goals without spending hours in the kitchen.

One reason this works for him is that he switches up how he serves it so it doesn’t get boring. “The first day, I’ll eat it with buffalo sauce or a light ranch, but the next day I’ll shred it and put it in a burrito with a low carb wrap. Sometimes my wife will pop broccoli and sweet potatoes in the oven as sides for the third day,” he explains.

Rotisserie chicken is proof that convenience and health can coexist. And it doesn’t have to be rotisserie chicken—a big batch of lentils or some baked tofu could also be the protein-packed base of many meals throughout the week. Plan ahead like Devine, and you’ll always have a delicious, nutritious meal ready to go.

Lesson 2: Just Because It’s High Protein Doesn’t Mean You Should Eat It

If social media trends can be trusted, 2024 has been a big year for eating more (and more) protein. Research shows this macronutrient can support a weight loss journey in a number of ways, including promoting satiety. But Devine learned the hard way that not all “high-protein” snacks are created equal.

While filming The Righteous Gemstones, a co-star introduced him to homemade high-protein balls.

“They were delicious and small, so I was eating three or four a day,” he says. “I had no idea how calorie dense they were.” That is, until he looked up the ingredients and figured out the nutrition information for each little protein ball. They turned out to have about 300 calories each.

“Tracking my food helps me actually know what I’m eating so I don’t accidentally eat 1,000 calories of homemade protein balls.”

The lesson? Even healthy-sounding high-protein snacks may cause you to overshoot your goals if you’re not paying close attention.

Lesson 3: Drinking Old Fashioneds Is Like Eating a Candy Bar

It’s not uncommon to sip two or three drinks over a night out with friends. But most people wouldn’t eat three candy bars in a row.

Devine’s drink of choice is a classic old fashioned. It was only after getting familiar with the calorie count of bourbon and rye that he started to understand what a splurge the cocktail could be.

“My vice is a nice cocktail like an old fashioned—although now I realize that’s like drinking a candy bar,” he admits.

Indulgences like this are essential for striking a balance and building a diet pattern that’s actually sustainable long term. But it’s important to be aware of them and recognize their impact.

“I’ve learned it’s all about balance,” Devine said. Moral of the story? Enjoy a cocktail, but know what you’re consuming and don’t let it become an everyday—or couple of times a day—habit.

Lesson 4: Nutrition Is Key to Showing Up as a Dad

When you become a parent, everything changes. As Devine found out, that includes the way you look at food and fitness.

“Since becoming a dad, the hardest trade-off for me is spending time with my son versus going to the gym,” Devine explains. “That’s what makes healthier eating all the more important because I will always choose hanging out with Beau.”

Lesson 5: Even a Loose Wedding Ring Can Boost Motivation

Devine understands the importance of non-scale victories and taps into them for motivation. Over the past year, he’s noticed his wedding ring becoming loose and his face looking leaner on screen.

“I have a whole new wardrobe, although it’s outdated since I haven’t been this lean in years,” he jokes. It’s these everyday wins that keep him motivated. “My biggest wins aren’t the numbers on the scale.”

Lesson 6: How You Eat Impacts How You Feel

Devine learned firsthand how diet affects both physical and mental well-being. “With the extra weight, I felt and looked bloated, so it was uncomfortable,” he recalls. “I just didn’t feel like myself.” Now, eating healthier has helped him feel more energized and confident.

When you prioritize nutritious foods, you’re not just fueling your body—you’re supporting your overall sense of well-being. Parenting requires tons of energy, and now Devine has more than he’s had in years thanks to the way he’s eating. (More on that in a second…)

Lesson 7: Don’t Miss Out on Cookies—Or Steak

For Devine, living healthily doesn’t mean giving up the things he loves. It’s all about balance. “Life is fun,” he notes. “You should have that birthday cake. Enjoy it and then get back on your goals.”

For example, at his annual family reunions, he indulges in all his favorites, including cookies, steaks, and beer. It’s an occasion he looks forward to and wants to enjoy it to the fullest.

“I usually ‘let it fly’ for this particular event,” he says. “Last year, when I got home, I weighed myself and saw I had gained 8 lbs in one weekend! But it’s OK to have a day or weekend off the routine.”

Here’s the approach he’s taking into 2025: Reset and move on. Guilt doesn’t serve you, but rebooting your routine does. “You’ve got to live!” he says.

Lesson 8: Knowing Your Protein Goal Matters

When he’s not celebrating some special occasion, Devine’s everyday meals are centered around hitting his protein goals (without blowing past his calorie goals). Breakfast might include a “better-for-you” protein-packed bagel, lunch is often grilled or rotisserie chicken on a vinaigrette-dressed salad, and dinner is typically salmon with broccoli, he says. “I’m always trying to find ways to get more protein.” His favorite go-to recipes include turkey chili and a breakfast quesadilla.

Lesson 9: Go-to Snacks Are a Must

Everyone needs snacks around for those hangry moments. Having the right ones for him on hand helps Devine avoid less nutritious options and stay on track with his health goals.

His current favorites include cherry tomatoes, apples, and protein bars that clock in around 200 calories or less. “Having convenient snacks ready to go makes it so much easier to stay on track,” he says.

Devine’s tip? Find snacks you genuinely enjoy and keep them within reach for when hunger strikes.

Lesson 10: Tracking Makes Health Goals Achievable

For Devine, food tracking has been a game changer. “Tracking my food helps me actually know what I’m eating,” he says. “Just knowing where you stand allows for slip-ups, setbacks, vacations, or celebrations.”

By bringing awareness to what you eat, tracking helps you stay accountable and make progress over time. It’s not about perfection—it’s about balance and consistency.

Based on everything he’s learned this past year, he set simple and sustainable health goals for 2025. This year, he plans to focus on eating healthy and drinking less alcohol without beating himself up over a cocktail or cookie. Because you don’t have to be perfect to get results—you just have to know where you stand so you can make informed decisions from there.

So, take a page from Devine’s playbook, and make 2025 your healthiest year yet.

