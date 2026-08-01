What happens to your home insurance when you move to another state

Because home insurance is tied to the property, you’ll need a new policy when you move. Factors like the home’s location, age, construction materials, and weather risks significantly impact the cost of insurance for your new home.

Homeowners insurance costs can vary by thousands of dollars depending on where you move. For example, Florida, one of the fastest-growing states, has an average annual premium of $8,471, while New Jersey, which continues to see more residents move out than in, averages $1,449, based on Insurance.com 2026 data. Compare home insurance rates as part of your budget when you’re preparing to move.

“Many consumers assume their risks will be similar in a new location, while also assuming their cost of home insurance will be similar to what they paid at their previous location,” said Mark Friedlander, senior director of media relations at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). “However, the risk factors may be significantly different, leading to either higher or lower costs of coverage.”

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Keep insurance coverage on your old home until it sells, and have a new insurance policy in place before closing on your new home. Personal property in transition is covered by home insurance unless you hire professional movers, in which case the company provides coverage.

Key Takeaways:

Home insurance is tied to the property, not the owner, so you’ll need a new policy when you move.

Your rates will change due to changes in risk at your new location and factors related to your new home.

Your personal property is covered by homeowners insurance if you’re moving yourself, within policy limits, during the transition to your new home, as long as you have a policy in force.

If you use a professional moving company, it will provide coverage for your property in transit.

How home insurance works when you move to another state

When you move to another state, you need to buy a new homeowners insurance policy. Home insurance is tied to the house, with rates and coverage based on location and property specifics. It’s not possible to transfer a home insurance policy from one location to another.

You may be able to stay with your insurer if they offer coverage in your new state, but it will be a new policy. The coverages you need may also vary by location and property risk. You’ll need flood insurance, for example, if your new home is near the coast or in another high-risk area, and you may need additional liability coverage if your new home has a pool.

When to cancel your old policy and start the new one

You should not cancel your old insurance policy until after the home is sold, and your new policy should begin before you close on your new home. If you cancel your insurance before your old home closes, you will be left unprotected if the deal falls through. You’ll have to pay for any damages that occur before your closing is complete.

You will need a new home insurance policy in place before you close on your new home, as it is required for a mortgage closing. A small overlap in policies can prevent large out-of-pocket expenses and protect your personal property in transit.

Once you know your closing date for the sale of your old home, give your insurer a written notice with a date a few days after the closing. Check with your insurer to see if you are owed a refund, and ensure the refund is sent to your new address, not your previous lender if it was paid through escrow.

What does home insurance cover when moving to another state?

Your home insurance covers damage to your personal belongings while moving to another state if you move yourself and the damage is from a named peril, such as fire or theft. Home insurance won’t cover damage to your belongings if it’s from poor packing or rough handling (negligence). An off-premises coverage limit applies, usually 10% of your personal property limit.

Home insurance doesn’t cover damages caused by movers. However, professional movers are required by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to offer two types of insurance coverage.

Release value protection offers up to 60 cents per pound for a damaged item. For example, if your $1,000 couch weighs 100 pounds and is damaged, the mover pays you $60. This coverage is free but offers little compensation.

Full value protection provides replacement value for any damaged items and incurs an additional cost that varies by carrier. High-value items, such as jewelry, may need additional coverage.

If your belongings are stored between moves, your personal property coverage still applies, again with a 10% off-premises limit. Confirm with your insurer before move-out day.

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What happens if your home sits empty before you sell?

Homeowners insurance limits coverage for damage that occurs when your house is vacant, usually after 30 to 60 days, depending on the policy. In insurance terms, vacant means there are neither people nor personal property in the home. If the home has not been sold before you move, contact your insurer to find out about a vacant home insurance policy or endorsement on your current policy.

If you are living in your home, you’re more likely to notice water leaks, vandalism, and other damages that can be taken care of quickly. However, if your house is vacant, these damages can go unnoticed and escalate.

Tell your insurer if someone is regularly checking on the house. The frequency of visits can affect how the home is classified.

Additional coverage you may need in your new state

You may need flood, windstorm (hurricane) or earthquake insurance in addition to a standard home insurance policy in some states.

Standard home insurance does not cover floods. If your new home is in a floodplain, or if you are moving to a state with a high flood risk, ask about flood risk before you close. You can purchase flood insurance coverage through a private insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which has a 30-day waiting period.

“Regardless of where you live, Triple-I strongly recommends purchasing flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program or a private flood insurer. All areas of the U.S. are prone to flooding, and no location is immune to this escalating hazard, which is typically not covered by standard home insurance. Flood insurance is not just for coastal zones prone to storm surge. Inland flooding has become a major hazard in parts of the country,” Friedlander said.

Windstorm or hurricane insurance may be necessary if you live in affected areas, such as along the coast. In these areas, many home insurance policies exclude wind damage, so you will need to add coverage, either through your insurer or a state-run plan such as the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA).

The table below outlines the additional coverage you may need when moving to one of the top 10 states Americans are choosing to move to, according to 2025 U.S. Census Bureau data. Review FEMA’s flood maps to determine flood insurance need and Triple-I for windstorm coverage options.

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State differences every mover should know

Insurance standards and requirements differ from state to state, including how deductibles work. In 19 states and Washington, D.C., insurers commonly use a separate percentage-based deductible for wind and hail damage based on your home’s value.

For example, on a $400,000 home, a 2% wind or hurricane deductible means you pay $8,000 out of pocket before the insurer pays anything.

Here’s a look at the states with hurricane deductibles and the average rates for a home with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, $300,000 in liability, a 2% hurricane deductible, and a $1,000 deductible for all other perils.

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In some states, your policy may also have a separate deductible for hail, and even in states not listed above, you may have a wind deductible, particularly in tornado-prone locations.

Homeowners in some states, such as California, Florida, and Louisiana, have a much more difficult time finding coverage from private insurers and may have to turn to state-run insurers of last resort.

Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Texas FAIR Plan Association, and the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation offer coverage if homeowners can’t find coverage elsewhere.

These policies can provide essential protection, but they often come with higher premiums, more limited coverage, and may require supplemental policies to fully insure the home.

Will your premium change when you move?

Your home insurance premium will change when you move, but the change depends on many factors, such as your location. The ZIP code, proximity to fire stations, local weather risk, and crime rates all feed into your new premium.

For example, Connecticut home insurance averages $2,132 a year, but if you move to Florida, average rates increase to $8,471 due to the prevalence of severe weather.

Your insurance premium is based on the cost to completely replace your home, so factors like your roof’s age and materials affect your rates. Other property characteristics, such as construction type, pool, trampoline, and security systems, all affect the rate up or down.

Compare quotes from three to five carriers to find the best price before you buy.

“Before purchasing a new home, it’s important to get multiple quotes (at least three) for property insurance coverage so you clearly understand the cost of coverage in your new location. It will help you choose the best coverage for the best price,” Friedlander said.

If you’re moving to a new state and hoping for lower home insurance rates, it’s important to get quotes ahead of time. Florida, one of the top states attracting new residents, has the highest rates in the nation at $8,471 a year on average.

The table below compares the average annual homeowners insurance premiums in the top 10 states where people are leaving and the top 10 states people are moving to based on 2025 U.S. Census Bureau data.

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Renting out your old home instead of selling

Your homeowners insurance policy is no longer valid when you rent your home out. Notify your insurer when you decide to rent your home, or it may deny any claim after the home is rented.

Instead, you’ll need a landlord or dwelling-fire policy that covers the structure, liability and loss of rental income. It costs about 25% more than a homeowner’s policy and covers you if you’re sued or if the home becomes unrentable due to a covered peril, such as fire.

Your tenants will need renters’ insurance to cover their personal possessions since your landlord policy doesn’t cover their belongings.

FAQ: Insurance when moving to a new state

Does home insurance transfer when you move to another state?

No, your home insurance doesn’t transfer to a new home. You will need to find a new policy before closing on the new house, since lenders want proof of insurance at closing.

When should I cancel my old home insurance policy?

Cancel your old home insurance policy after the home has been sold. Wait until after the closing date in case the sale falls through. You are responsible for insuring the home until the deal has closed and you are no longer the owner.

Is my furniture covered by home insurance during a move?

Yes, if you move it yourself, your furniture is covered for named perils, such as theft or fire. However, home insurance doesn’t cover furniture if you hire a moving company. You will need additional insurance to cover your belongings.

What is released value protection vs. full value protection?

Released value protection means the movers will pay you 60 cents per pound for a damaged item, and it is offered at no extra cost. Full value protection pays you the replacement value of the damaged item, but it comes at an additional cost.

Do I need flood insurance in my new state?

Yes, you need flood insurance if your new home is in a floodplain or in an area that regularly floods. Mortgage companies require flood insurance in Special Flood Hazard Areas. However, floods can happen anywhere, so all homeowners should consider flood insurance.

What is a wind and hail deductible?

A wind and hail deductible is the amount you pay before coverage for storm damage kicks in. It differs from your home insurance deductible and is typically based on a percentage of your home’s value.

Can I get home insurance before I close on a new house?

Yes, you can get home insurance before closing on a new house. Compare quotes from multiple carriers and select a policy early in the process to ensure your coverage is in place by closing. The insurance company must provide proof of coverage to the lender as part of the closing process.

What happens to my home insurance if my house sits empty?

Your home insurance company will limit and eventually nonrenew your policy if your home is vacant for more than 30 to 60 days. Most home insurance policies have a vacancy clause and won’t cover damage that occurs when the home is empty. You may be able to add a vacancy endorsement that offers protection from certain perils or purchase a policy for vacant homes if it will be vacant for a while.

Will my home insurance premium go up when I move?

Your insurance premium will go up if you move to an area with higher levels of risk, including from weather and crime. If you move from lower-risk Maryland (average rate $2,242) to higher-risk Florida (average rate $8,471), your rate will increase by an average of $6,229. Your rates may also rise if you buy a much larger home with higher-end construction, as you may need more coverage.

Which states have the highest home insurance rates?

Florida has the highest average homeowners insurance rate at $8,471 a year, followed by Nebraska at $5,513 a year and Colorado at $5,511 a year, according to 2026 Insurance.com data for dwelling coverage of $300,000, liability coverage of $300,000, and a deductible of $1,000 for all perils and 2% for hurricanes where applicable.

Methodology

Insurance.com homeowners insurance rates were fielded by Quadrant Information Services in 2026 across all 50 states and Washington D.C. National and state home insurance averages are based on the following parameters:

$300,000 in dwelling coverage

$300,000 in liability coverage

A $1,000 deductible

A 2% hurricane deductible in applicable states

Good credit

This story was produced by Insurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.