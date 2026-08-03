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Why are moose wandering into Idaho neighborhoods?

Richard Caummisar
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Published 1:11 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If you spot a moose wandering through your neighborhood this summer, Idaho Fish and Game says there may be a reason why.

During late spring and summer, the department frequently responds to reports of yearling moose wandering into residential and urban areas at lower elevations.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, mother moose will drive away their roughly 1-year-old calves as they prepare for new offspring. Those young moose are then left searching for new territory, food and water.

As they disperse from higher elevations, yearling moose can follow rivers and agricultural corridors that eventually lead them into populated areas. Sightings typically peak between May and July.

While a young moose wandering through town may attract attention, Fish and Game is reminding people to keep their distance.

Moose are large, powerful animals that can move quickly and should not be approached or treated like domesticated animals. Signs of agitation can include pinned-back ears or a lowered head, which could indicate the animal may charge.

Pet owners should also keep dogs leashed and away from moose. Dogs can provoke a defensive response from the animal, increasing the risk of a charge.

If a moose appears stuck, aggressive or is creating a safety concern in a populated area, contact Idaho Fish and Game.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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