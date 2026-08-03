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Jefferson County deputies searching for person missing after Big Rock Fire evacuations

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Published 12:35 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person who disappeared during evacuations for the Big Rock Fire Friday night.

Sheriff's officials told Local News 8 the individual "took off" during the evacuations and has not been located.

Law enforcement is currently searching for the individual and remains in contact with the person's guardians.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the person's name, age, description or the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

Local News 8 is working to learn more and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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