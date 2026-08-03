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Twin Falls authorities warn against harassing man mistaken for shooting suspect

Twin Falls Sheriff Facebook
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Published 11:40 AM

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stop harassing an innocent man who shares the same name as the deceased suspect in the recent In-N-Out shooting.

In a social media post, authorities said a man named Chad Williams has been mistakenly associated with the shooting because he shares the suspect's name.

"This Chad Williams is alive and well and not related to the incident in Twin Falls," the post said.

According to the post, the man has been receiving threats and his social media profile has reportedly been circulated in connection with the shooting.

Authorities are now asking people to verify information before sharing social media profiles or identifying people online.

"I am asking people to stop using innocent people's profiles that have nothing to do with this situation," the post said.

The Twin Falls Police Department is aware of the situation, according to the post.

Local News 8 has reached out to Williams for comment.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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