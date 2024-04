Laura Beach // Shutterstock

Best counties to live in Idaho

More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Idaho using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

#20. Kootenai County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 173,396

– Median household income: $71,949

– Median home value: $407,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,216 (28% rent)

– Top public schools: North Idaho STEM Charter Academy (grade A minus), Harrison Elementary School (grade A minus), Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Immaculate Conception Academy (grade B+), Genesis Preparatory Academy (grade B), Christian Center School (grade B minus)

– Top places: Dalton Gardens (grade B), Rathdrum (grade B minus), Coeur d’Alene (grade B minus)



#19. Gooding County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 15,520

– Median household income: $60,938

– Median home value: $197,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $841 (28% rent)

– Top public schools: Hagerman School (grade B+), Wendell High School (grade B minus), Gooding High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – Orchard Valley Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Gooding (grade C+), Wendell (grade C+), Hagerman (grade B)



#18. Minidoka County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 21,626

– Median household income: $63,594

– Median home value: $198,400 (72% own)

– Median rent: $871 (28% rent)

– Top public schools: Raft River Junior/Senior High School (grade B minus), Minico Senior High School (grade B minus), Paul Elementary School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: St. Nicholas School (grade unavailable), College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – Minidoka Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Heyburn (grade B minus), Rupert (grade B minus), Paul (grade B minus)



#17. Power County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 7,918

– Median household income: $56,671

– Median home value: $174,200 (71% own)

– Median rent: $720 (29% rent)

– Top public schools: Century High School (grade B+), Hillcrest Elementary School (grade B), Rockland Public School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – Power Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places: American Falls (grade B), Rockland (grade B minus)



#16. Bear Lake County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 6,436

– Median household income: $63,244

– Median home value: $194,700 (81% own)

– Median rent: $636 (19% rent)

– Top public schools: Bear Lake High School (grade B), A.J. Winters Elementary School (grade B), Georgetown Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: Montpelier (grade B), Paris (grade B minus), Bennington (grade C+)



#15. Nez Perce County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 42,200

– Median household income: $65,023

– Median home value: $259,600 (72% own)

– Median rent: $888 (28% rent)

– Top public schools: McSorley Elementary School (grade B+), Sacajawea Junior High School (grade B+), Orchards Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: All Saints Catholic School (grade unavailable), Cornerstone Christian School (grade unavailable), Beacon Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Lewiston (grade B), Sweetwater (grade C+), Lapwai (grade C+)



#14. Jefferson County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 31,383

– Median household income: $77,491

– Median home value: $284,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $971 (18% rent)

– Top public schools: West Jefferson High School (grade B+), Rigby Middle School (grade B), Farnsworth Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: Rigby (grade B+), Ririe (grade B minus), Menan (grade B minus)



#13. Canyon County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 235,006

– Median household income: $68,473

– Median home value: $306,200 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,138 (25% rent)

– Top public schools: Legacy Charter School (grade A), Liberty Charter School (grade A), Victory Charter School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Gem State Adventist Academy (grade B+), Nampa Christian Schools (grade B), Centennial Baptist School (grade B minus)

– Top places: Middleton (grade B), Nampa (grade B minus), Caldwell (grade C+)



#12. Twin Falls County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 90,592

– Median household income: $61,183

– Median home value: $262,200 (69% own)

– Median rent: $951 (31% rent)

– Top public schools: Xavier Charter School (grade A minus), Pillar Falls Elementary School (grade B+), Twin Falls Senior High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Lighthouse Christian School (grade B), Immanuel Lutheran School (grade unavailable), St. Edward’s Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Twin Falls (grade B), Kimberly (grade B minus), Buhl (grade B minus)



#11. Madison County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 52,487

– Median household income: $53,025

– Median home value: $324,300 (40% own)

– Median rent: $916 (60% rent)

– Top public schools: Alta Elementary School (grade A), Sugar-Salem Junior High School (grade A minus), Burton Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Shumway Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Rexburg (grade B), Sugar City (grade B)



#10. Fremont County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 13,519

– Median household income: $67,015

– Median home value: $243,700 (84% own)

– Median rent: $750 (16% rent)

– Top public schools: Teton Elementary School (grade A minus), South Fremont High School (grade A minus), Parker-Egin Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: St. Anthony (grade B), Ashton (grade B), Newdale (grade B minus)



#9. Bingham County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 48,253

– Median household income: $69,433

– Median home value: $230,500 (80% own)

– Median rent: $787 (20% rent)

– Top public schools: Riverview Elementary School (grade B+), Snake River Junior High School (grade B+), Riverside Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Lillian Vallely School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Riverside (grade B), Blackfoot (grade B), Shelley (grade B minus)



#8. Cassia County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 24,859

– Median household income: $63,525

– Median home value: $227,100 (69% own)

– Median rent: $874 (31% rent)

– Top public schools: Oakley Junior/Senior High School (grade B+), Declo Junior High School (grade B), Oakley Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – Cassia Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Burley (grade B), Oakley (grade B minus), Albion (grade B minus)



#7. Valley County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 1,147

– Population: 11,830

– Median household income: $72,878

– Median home value: $471,000 (85% own)

– Median rent: $962 (15% rent)

– Top public schools: Payette Lakes Middle School (grade A), Barbara R. Morgan Elementary School (grade A), Donnelly Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Mountain Life Education (grade unavailable), ALZAR SCHOOL (grade unavailable)

– Top places: McCall (grade B+), Cascade (grade C), Smiths Ferry (grade unavailable)



#6. Bonneville County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 968

– Population: 124,490

– Median household income: $73,103

– Median home value: $288,300 (71% own)

– Median rent: $971 (29% rent)

– Top public schools: Swan Valley Elementary School (grade A), Compass Academy (grade A minus), Fairview Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Watersprings School (grade C+), Holy Rosary Catholic School (grade unavailable), Snake River Montessori School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Ammon (grade B+), Idaho Falls (grade B), Lincoln (grade B)



#5. Blaine County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 894

– Population: 24,248

– Median household income: $81,794

– Median home value: $558,600 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,238 (25% rent)

– Top public schools: Syringa Mountain School (grade A), Ernest Hemingway Elementary School (grade A minus), Wood River Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Sun Valley Community School (grade A+), The Sage School (grade A minus), Pioneer Montessori School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Sun Valley (grade B), Ketchum (grade B), Hailey (grade B minus)



#4. Bannock County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 880

– Population: 87,434

– Median household income: $60,998

– Median home value: $233,500 (68% own)

– Median rent: $823 (32% rent)

– Top public schools: Lava Elementary School (grade A minus), Edahow Elementary School (grade A minus), Inkom Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Grace Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Holy Spirit Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Pocatello (grade B+), Chubbuck (grade B), Tyhee (grade C+)



#3. Teton County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 838

– Population: 11,813

– Median household income: $88,906

– Median home value: $479,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,071 (22% rent)

– Top public schools: Victor Elementary School (grade B+), Teton Middle School (grade B minus), Rendezvous Upper Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: The Learning Academy of Teton Valley (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Driggs (grade B+), Victor (grade C+), Tetonia (grade C minus)



#2. Latah County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 395

– Population: 39,872

– Median household income: $62,258

– Median home value: $309,300 (60% own)

– Median rent: $869 (40% rent)

– Top public schools: West Park Elementary School (grade A), Troy Elementary School (grade A), A.B. McDonald Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Logos School (grade B+), St. Mary’s School (grade unavailable), WILD ROSE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Moscow (grade A), Troy (grade B+), Genesee (grade B minus)



#1. Ada County, Idaho

– Overall Rank: 347

– Population: 497,494

– Median household income: $83,881

– Median home value: $423,500 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,320 (29% rent)

– Top public schools: Renaissance High School (grade A+), Meridian Medical Arts Charter School (grade A+), Boise Senior High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Riverstone International School (grade A+), Bishop Kelly High School (grade A minus), The Ambrose School (grade B+)

– Top places: Sunset (grade A+), Boise Heights (grade A), North End (grade A)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.