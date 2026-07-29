Currency swings cut the dollar equivalent of some investor-residency routes by up to $60,600

At the January benchmark, an investment of 500,000 euros translated to about $586,050. At the latest available benchmark, the same euro amount translated to $570,900, a difference of $15,150.

This is a currency-translation exercise, not a historical audit of immigration rules. It applies both exchange rates to the current standard or listed amounts shown in the table.

The European Central Bank’s reference rate moved from $1.1721 per euro on Jan. 2 to $1.1418 on July 21, the latest posted business-day rate when this analysis was completed. That is a 2.6% decline.

At fixed thresholds, the dollar effect scales directly with the euro amount. The difference was $7,575 at 250,000 euros, $24,240 at 800,000 euros and $60,600 at 2 million euros.

Movingto explains how currency swings change what investor‑residency programs cost in U.S. dollars.

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Movingto calculated each euro figure by multiplying the threshold shown by the ECB’s U.S. dollar reference rate for the two dates. This method does not assume that each route’s rules were identical on both dates; it isolates how currency changes the dollar equivalent of the same local-currency amount. Portugal’s rows use its standard listed amounts; low-density exceptions are explained below. The United Arab Emirates estimate uses the midpoint of the UAE Central Bank’s official intervention rates of 3.672 dirhams to buy a dollar and 3.673 dirhams to sell one. Figures do not include exchange-provider spreads, transfer charges, government fees, taxes, legal costs or investment performance.

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Dollar difference between the Jan. 2 and July 21 exchange-rate benchmarks. The statutory thresholds did not change.

Portugal’s fund route differed by $15,150

Portugal no longer accepts a new property purchase as a Golden Visa investment. Its Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum lists a 500,000 euro investment in a qualifying nonreal-estate fund among the current routes. The fund must have a maturity of at least five years when the investment is made, and at least 60% of its investments must be in companies based in Portugal.

For a dollar-funded applicant, that 500,000 euros fund minimum translated to $586,050 at the January benchmark and $570,900 at the July benchmark. Portugal’s standard research threshold produces the same $15,150 difference. AIMA’s research guidance says qualifying activity in low-density territory can reduce the research amount by 20% to 400,000 euros; that amount translated to $468,840 and $456,720, a difference of $12,120.

Portugal’s 500,000 euro company-capitalization route carries employment conditions as well. A new company must create five permanent jobs. For an existing company, AIMA describes either creating five permanent jobs or maintaining at least 10 jobs, including five permanent positions, for at least three years.

Portugal also lists a standard 250,000 euros arts and cultural-heritage route. Its dollar equivalent differed by $7,575 over the same period. AIMA’s arts and culture guidance says the amount may be reduced by 20% in low-density territory, but the same document prints 220,000 euros in parentheses; 20% off 250,000 euros is 200,000 euros. Because the official guidance is internally inconsistent, this analysis does not assign a dollar conversion to that reduced amount. Applicants should confirm the applicable threshold with AIMA. The separate job-creation route is not in the table because it does not have a fixed capital-transfer minimum that can be converted in the same way.

Greece’s location tiers magnified the difference

Greece has three prominent property thresholds. Under the country’s investor-residence legislation the 800,000 euro tier applies in Attica, the Thessaloniki regional unit, Mykonos, Santorini and Greek islands with more than 3,100 residents. The threshold is 400,000 euros in other eligible areas.

A 250,000 euro tier is available when a property’s main use is changed to residential, or when the investor buys a listed building for restoration or reconstruction. Those categories have conditions beyond reaching the headline amount.

The exchange-rate effect therefore varied sharply by location and property type. It was $7,575 at the 250,000 euro tier, $12,120 at 400,000 euros and $24,240 at 800,000 euros.

At the 800,000 euro level, a 2.6% currency move becomes a $24,240 budgeting swing before fees or property costs enter the calculation.

Italy produced the largest number

Italy’s official Investor Visa portal lists four qualifying commitments: 250,000 euros in an innovative startup, 500,000 euros in an Italian limited company, a 1 million euros philanthropic donation or 2 million euros in Italian government bonds.

The startup route is the least expensive of the four. Its dollar equivalent differed by $7,575 between the two benchmarks.

The government-bond route sits at the opposite end. A 2 million euro commitment translated to about $2.34 million at the January benchmark and $2.28 million at the July benchmark. The $60,600 difference is the largest in this comparison.

The percentage change is the same across every euro row. Italy’s bond route produces the largest dollar figure because its local-currency minimum is the highest.

The UAE provides a dollar-pegged comparison

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security lists a minimum of 2 million dirhams for Golden Residency investors in public investments or real estate.

That threshold was about $544,600 on both comparison dates. The Central Bank of the UAE maintains the dirham’s peg by buying U.S. dollars at 3.672 dirhams and selling them at 3.673 dirhams.

For an applicant whose capital is in dollars, that policy largely removes the exchange-rate swing seen in the euro-denominated programs. Other UAE costs can still change, and a property or investment can move in value, but the dollar equivalent of the 2 million dirhams statutory minimum is highly stable.

Dollar equivalents leave many costs out

The figures capture one part of an investor’s budget on two dates. They do not show the amount a bank or currency provider would actually quote. Retail spreads and transfer fees can add thousands of dollars to a large transaction.

The table also excludes application charges, residence-permit fees, lawyers, property taxes, fund fees and due-diligence costs. Some routes involve investments that can gain or lose value; others, such as Italy’s philanthropic route, are donations.

Timing matters as well. An applicant who already held euros on Jan. 2 would not receive the same benefit as someone converting fresh dollars in July. The euro could also reverse direction before funds are transferred.

The practical step is to keep the official threshold in its local currency, then reprice the full transaction in the currency that will fund it. For a dollar-funded applicant, the useful budget has two lines: the official local-currency minimum and the dollar amount required when capital is converted.

This story was produced by Movingto and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.