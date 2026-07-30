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Yellowstone Film Festival moves to October, extends submission deadline

Yellowstone Film Festival
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Published 4:40 PM

CODY, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Yellowstone Film Festival has rescheduled its 2026 event for Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 and extended its film submission deadline through Sept. 18.

The festival was originally scheduled for August but was postponed following the recent death of founder Jacob Graham, a lifelong Cody resident, filmmaker, actor and musician.

Organizers said the additional time will allow Graham’s family, friends and the Cody community to honor his memory while continuing the festival in a way that reflects his vision.

“We sincerely appreciate the understanding and support of our filmmakers, partners, sponsors and community,” Festival President Brett Straniere said. “By moving the festival to October, we can honor Jake’s legacy while continuing the celebration of independent filmmaking that meant so much to him.”

In recognition of America’s 250th anniversary, organizers said all films screened at the 2026 festival will be created by U.S.-based filmmakers.

“Outstanding filmmakers are creating remarkable work throughout Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, yet many do not have enough opportunities to present their films to audiences,” Straniere said. “The Yellowstone Film Festival was created to provide that opportunity while celebrating the creativity and stories of the American West.”

Filmmakers can submit entries through the Yellowstone Film Festival’s FilmFreeway page.

More information is available on the Yellowstone Film Festival website.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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