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Idaho Politics

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts announces resignation

Jimmy Roberts
Jimmy Roberts
Jimmy Roberts
By
today at 4:47 PM
Published 5:16 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)—Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts has submitted his resignation and will step down from the office on Sept. 20, according to an announcement from the Bingham County Republican Central Committee.

Roberts' departure creates a vacancy just a few months before the end of his current term. Roberts was defeated in the May Republican Primary by Scott O. Tweedy, who won the race by a wide margin. He's expected to assume the office in January because no Democratic candidate filed for the position.

Under Idaho law, the central committee is responsible for submitting three names qualified to fill the position. The Bingham County Commissioners will then choose one of the three nominees to serve until the term expires in January.

The Republican Central Committee is currently accepting letters of interest and résumés from qualified candidates through Aug. 14. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, be U.S. citizens and have lived in Bingham County for at least one year preceding the appointment.

Individuals interested in being considered as an interim coroner should submit a letter of interest and resume no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. Send your resume to Chairman Mark Bair at markbair@gmail.com.

The central committee will meet on August 19, 2026, to review applicants and nominate the three individuals.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, be a citizen of the United States, and have been a resident of Bingham County for at least one year.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Politics

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