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Local Forecast

Hot temps with a Fire Weather Warning posted for Saturday

KIFI
By
Published 3:26 PM

We're seeing a few thunderstorms around the region for Thursday evening with a hazy sky thanks to wildfire smoke. High pressure is building in from the south for Friday and Saturday, taking our high temperatures closer to 100°.

For Thursday evening, look for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies, with a low temperature down to the mid 50's.

For Friday, it will be sunny and hot with high temperatures reaching the upper 90's. There will be a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

High temperatures for Saturday will reach the upper 90's and lower 100's. Winds will increase throughout the afternoon under sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10-15 mph, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with high temperatures back to the lower 90's for the Snake River Plain.

Sunny for Monday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80's.

FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
1211 PM MDT Thu Jul 30 2026

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND…

A building ridge to the south combined with a trough moving across western Canada will tighten the pressure gradient over the area through the weekend creating breezy to windy conditions for the weekend. This combined with warming temperatures and low humidity will lead to high fire danger across much of eastern Idaho.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY:

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

  • WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph during the afternoon and evening hours.
  • RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 12 percent during the afternoon and early evenings.
  • IMPACTS…Moderate wind and very low humidity can lead to rapid spread of fire and more intense fire in receptive fuels.
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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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