

Gilbert Flores/Variety // Getty Images

15 of the richest self-made teenagers in the US

Marsai Martin.

Big followings mean big opportunities for today’s teenage stars.

Where the child actors of yesteryear required big names like Disney to boost their families into wealth, social media apps and platforms like YouTube and TikTok now serve as a way to secure riches, fame, and a healthy work-life balance outside of lending their young personas to Hollywood projects.

A 2023 Morning Consult report revealed that some 57% of Gen Z expressed a desire to become social media influencers, with media and entertainment becoming the leading industry that Gen Z wants to break into largely due to the creativity and flexibility these positions offer.

Creativity is overflowing among the wealthiest self-made teenagers. Whether it be through excellence in acting performances, utilization of social media platforms to stand out, or business opportunities presented in a unique way online, these teens are not content to follow the beaten path—and clearly, that discontent has paid off.

Stacker compiled a list of 15 of the richest self-made teenagers, ranked by their most recently available net worth—in 2024, for most teens. Those ranked were under age 20 as of June 10, 2024. If a net worth was only available as a range, the teen was ranked based on the low end of that range; a few were listed as unranked because consistent net worth estimates could not be found. The list is limited to teens who live or work in the U.S.

Read on to learn more about some of the richest self-made teens in the U.S. in 2024.

You may also like: The top 10 most common jobs for Hispanic and Latino scientists and engineers



Timothy Norris // Getty Images

Unranked: Cailey Fleming

Cailey Fleming arrives at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale.

– Net worth: Unknown

– Age: 17

– Source of wealth: Acting

While her net worth is unknown, Cailey Fleming made hundreds of thousands of dollars starring on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” growing up in front of the camera as young Judith Grimes on the series. She’s also appeared in the film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as Young Rey and on Disney+’s “Loki” as Young Sylvie.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc. // Getty Images

Unranked: Mikaila Ulmer

Mikaila Ulmer speaks at event.

– Net worth: Unknown

– Age: 19

– Source of wealth: Lemonade

Mikaila Ulmer’s exact net worth is unknown, but she made an $11 million deal with Whole Foods back in 2016 and published a book in 2020, potentially putting her in line with her peers on the list. The young entrepreneur began a lemonade business in Austin, Texas, that has grown into a brand distributed among over 1,500 major retail locations. The mission behind her beverage company, Me & the Bees Lemonade, is sweet and simple: working to save bees from endangerment with the purchase of every bottle.



lev radin // Shutterstock

Unranked: Darby Camp

Darby Camp attends event at Empire State Building.

– Net worth: Unknown

– Age: 16

– Source of wealth: Acting

Like several other child stars on this list, Darby Camp got her big break on television by starring on HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” In 2022, she appeared on episodes of the TV miniseries “Gaslit” and in such films as 2021’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and 2023’s “The Slumber Party.”



Andrew Toth // Getty Images

#12. Donald ‘Donlad’ Dougher

Donald Dougher attends Wish.com’s Pink Prom.

– Net worth: $1.2 million

– Age: 17

– Source of wealth: Social media

Donald “Donlad” Dougher is a YouTube star with half a million subscribers as of July 2024. On the platform, he posts lifestyle vlogs, prank videos, and viral challenges. The Californian describes himself as the “Richest Kid in America” and has achieved viral success by showing off his lifestyle and paid product promotions on his social media accounts.

The source of Dougher’s income is unclear, though he’s claimed publicly that he makes thousands of dollars per month through his social accounts and earns income from stock trading. In the U.S., children must have a guardian open a brokerage account for them. The YouTube personality hasn’t posted much since 2022, when the stock market took a serious haircut.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE // Getty Images

#11. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin.

– Net worth: $1.5 million

– Age: 19

– Source of wealth: Acting

Marsai Martin is perhaps best known for her role as Diane Johnson on ABC’s hit comedy show “Black-ish.” Her performance garnered critical acclaim and earned Martin accolades from the Image Awards and BET Awards. Martin is also Hollywood’s youngest executive producer, thanks to her work on the 2019 film “Little,” which she pitched and saw through not only to completion but financial success, with a box-office gross of almost $50 million.

You may also like: A tale of two nurses: How average travel nurse compensation compares to all US nurse salaries



Alberto E. Rodriguez // Getty Images

#9. McKenna Grace (tie)

Mckenna Grace attends American Society Of Cinematographers event.

– Net worth: $2 million

– Age: 18

– Source of wealth: Acting

Like many other child stars in recent decades, Emmy-nominated McKenna Grace’s promising acting career blossomed thanks to early roles with Disney. Grace has appeared on the hit Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in the Oscar-nominated Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya,” the 2021 legacy sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and its follow-up, 2024’s “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” She’s cut her teeth in the film industry portraying young versions of A-list actors like Margot Robbie and Brie Larson.



Paul Archuleta // Getty Images

#9. Isabella Barrett (tie)

Isabella Barrett attends event.

– Net worth: $2 million

– Age: 17

– Source of wealth: Fashion design, media

Isabella Barrett is a self-styled millionaire teen designer who has participated in New York Fashion Week. She caught the public eye as a young girl on the TLC reality TV series “Toddlers & Tiaras.” These days, Barrett runs the brand House of Barretti, where she designs suits for teenage girls.



Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#8. Mia Talerico

Mia Talerico attends “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Premiere.

– Net worth: $2.5 million

– Age: 15

– Source of wealth: Acting

Mia Talerico has barely started high school, yet the young actor is estimated to be worth over $1 million. Since getting her start on Disney Channel’s “Good Luck Charlie” in 2010 as the younger version of the eponymous lead character, Talerico’s parents helped manage her social media channels, where she plugs her personalized apparel.



Christopher Polk/Variety // Getty Images

#7. Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

– Net worth: $3 million

– Age: 19

– Source of wealth: Acting

Actor Noah Schnapp is perhaps best known for portraying Will Byers on the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Boasting nearly 23 million Instagram followers as of July 2024, Schnapp co-founded a snack food and beverage company called TBH, which stands for—you guessed it!—”to be honest.” He and his “Stranger Things” co-star Millie Bobby Brown have collaborated to promote her cosmetics brand alongside his company, which mainly produces a chocolate spread that competes with Nutella.



Chelsea Guglielmino // Getty Images

#5. Zackary Arthur (tie)

Zackary Arthur.

– Net worth: $5 million

– Age: 17

– Source of wealth: Acting

Zackary Arthur is best known for stepping into a leading role on the television show “Chucky” before turning 18. Arthur’s performance as Jake Wheeler earned him two nominations for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series at the Saturn Awards. It isn’t Arthur’s only role, though: He’s also starred alongside Chloë Grace Moretz in 2016’s “The 5th Wave” and acted on the Amazon Prime Video series “Transparent.”

You may also like: Jobs that might not exist in 50 years



Scott Dudelson // Getty Images

#5. BabySantana (tie)

Baby Santana performing.

– Net worth: $5 million

– Age: 17

– Source of wealth: Music

Steven “BabySantana” Lewis, also known as “tana,” is a rapper and online personality from Columbus, Georgia. Born in 2006, tana started creating and posting music online to his YouTube account in 2018 when he was only 11. By 17, tana had signed to Republic Records and Galactic Records. Besides boasting 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, tana has been a supporting act on world tours and released two studio albums and several EPs.



Lexie Moreland/Variety/Penske Media // Getty Images

#3. Alina Morse (tie)

Alina Morse attends “The Boss Baby: Family Business” Premiere.

– Net worth: $6 million

– Age: 19

– Source of wealth: Candy

At just 10 years old, Alina Morse began a candy company that made the teen a millionaire. The Michigan-based company Zolli Candy produces a sugar-free lollipop that became a bestseller on Amazon in 2013. Morse said she had the idea for the company when she realized she wanted to eat candy that wasn’t bad for her. The name Zollipops is a play on the sugar replacement used to sweeten them, xylitol.



Paul Archuleta // Getty Images

#3. Iain Armitage (tie)

Iain Armitage attends the premiere of “Bluey’s Big Play”.

– Net worth: $6 million

– Age: 15

– Source of wealth: Acting

Iain Armitage is the face of the CBS original series “Young Sheldon,” in which the teen portrays a younger version of Sheldon Cooper from the hit 2000s sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” The son of an actor and a theater producer, Armitage also has his own YouTube channel where he posts critiques of theater productions. The young star has even worked with entertainment critic Perez Hilton on the red carpet.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Wonderful Halos // Getty Images

#2. Evan Moana

Evan Moana.

– Net worth: $12 million

– Age: 18

– Source of wealth: YouTube

Since his very first upload to YouTube over 12 years ago, Evan Moana—whose online alias is EvanTubeHD—has amassed over 7 million subscribers, not including those on his side channels, EvanTubeGaming and The Tube Family. Moana’s mass appeal is largely due to his endearing personality, creative videos, and the inclusion of his family in all of his content. Despite his large following, in June 2024, Moana announced he was taking a break from YouTube to attend college in Los Angeles, where he is studying film writing.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+ // Getty Images

#1. Brooklynn Prince

Brooklynn Prince.

– Net worth: $18 million

– Age: 14

– Source of wealth: Acting

Brooklynn Prince has established herself as a star on the rise ever since her breakthrough performance as Moonee in Sean Baker’s 2017 hit film “The Florida Project,” a performance given when Prince was only 7 years old. Since then, Prince has acted in projects like the blockbuster comedy “Cocaine Bear,” the Paramount+ drama “Little Wing,” and the Apple TV+ series “Home Before Dark.” Prince has spoken publicly about her desire to become a film director as she gets older.

Additional writing by Sofia Voss. Story editing by Chris Compendio. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.

You may also like: From plumbers to painters: These 10 construction trades employ the most people