The do’s and don’ts of engagement ring shopping

Woman trying on a diamond engagement ring.

Engagement ring shopping can be an exciting yet daunting experience. From choosing the perfect ring to navigating budget constraints, there are several factors to consider to ensure a smooth and satisfying shopping journey. To help you make the right decisions, VRAI details the top ten do’s and don’ts of engagement ring shopping.

Top Ten Do’s and Don’ts of Engagement Ring Shopping

So you’ve met your life partner and are ready to commit, but nothing from diamond shape to center stone to band style makes sense? Here are some basic rules for how to shop for an engagement ring to get you started.

Set A Budget

While it’s natural to want to splurge on the perfect ring for your partner, it’s essential to set a realistic budget and stick to it. Overspending can put unnecessary strain on your finances and detract from the joy of the moment.

Instead, focus on finding engagement rings that fit within your budget while still meeting your partner’s preferences and expectations.

Focus on which elements you want to prioritize when looking at engagement rings. Do you want a large center stone? Do you want a specific ring style? Is platinum a must or do you want to show off your love of yellow gold? Knowing what’s the most important for you when it comes to finding your own unique ring is key and helps you decide what to focus your budget on.

There’s good news for those searching for a big diamond as their center stone. Lab-grown diamonds are often more affordable than mined diamonds—meaning lab-grown engagement rings offer you more brilliance for less.

Do Your Research

Before diving into the world of engagement ring shopping, take the time to educate yourself about the various aspects of diamonds, gemstones, and ring settings. Familiarize yourself with the 4Cs of diamond quality—cut, color, clarity, and carat weight—and consider factors such as ring metal, style, and durability. Armed with knowledge, you’ll be better equipped to make informed decisions and avoid common pitfalls.

There’s no right or wrong way to do the research—you can either begin by browsing engagement related blogs online or go to a jewelry store to speak with a good jeweler or diamond expert to get pointed in the right direction. Their advice can give you a better idea of what you’re looking for, and might even help you decide on a wedding band and bridal jewelry as well.

Give Yourself Time

One of the most important do’s of engagement ring shopping is to give yourself ample time to explore your options. Rushing into a decision can lead to regrets later on. Start your search well in advance to allow for thoughtful consideration and comparison of different styles, designs, and price points.

Know that a fully customized engagement ring can take a few weeks to be ready—so don’t go ring shopping expecting to walk out that day with the ring of your dreams. While it can happen, it’s best to instead plan ahead and give yourself ample time and less stress.

Schedule An Appointment

When visiting jewelry stores, it’s advisable to book an appointment rather than walking in unannounced. This ensures you’ll receive personalized attention from a knowledgeable sales associate who can guide you through the selection process and answer any questions you may have.

Additionally, booking an appointment can help minimize wait times and ensure that the store has the specific ring styles you’re interested in viewing.

Measure For Ring Size

Before making a purchase, be sure to determine your future betrothed’s ring size to ensure a proper fit. You can secretly borrow one of their existing rings or ask for help from a trusted friend or family member to obtain this information. Alternatively, many jewelry stores offer complimentary ring sizing services to help you find the perfect fit.

Don’t Make It About Anyone Else

While it’s natural to seek input from friends and family members, ultimately, the decision should be yours and your partner’s alone. Avoid getting caught up in outside opinions or expectations and focus on selecting a ring that resonates with your relationship and reflects your partner’s individual style and preferences.

Don’t Settle On Something You Don’t Love

When it comes to choosing an engagement ring, it’s essential to trust your instincts and select a ring that you truly love. Don’t feel pressured to settle for a ring that doesn’t excite you or meet your expectations. Take the time to explore different options until you find the perfect ring that captures the essence of your love and commitment.

Oftentimes, couples feel their only option is a ring that’s affordable and readily available. But if they are patient and willing to come up with a creative budget, they might quickly realize that their dream is within reach.

If the ring is a surprise, don’t settle on a ring that doesn’t fit your partner’s style. Ask a best friend or family member, or even have a look at their Pinterest board for ideas on what they truly want.

Ask About Resizing And Returning

Before finalizing your purchase, inquire about the store’s resizing and return policies. While most jewelers offer complimentary resizing services to ensure a perfect fit, it’s essential to understand the terms and conditions regarding returns or exchanges in case the ring isn’t quite right.

Don’t Forget to Buy Insurance

Once you’ve found the perfect ring, don’t forget to invest in insurance to protect your investment against loss, theft, or damage. Many jewelry stores offer insurance options at the time of purchase, or you can explore standalone policies from reputable insurance providers. Having insurance provides peace of mind knowing that your ring is covered in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Consider Your Wedding Rings

While shopping for an engagement ring, it’s worth considering how it will pair with your future wedding bands. Think about factors such as metal type, width, and design to ensure a cohesive and complementary look. Planning ahead can help streamline the process of selecting wedding rings down the line.

What Are Rules For Buying An Engagement Ring?

When it comes to buying an engagement ring, there are no hard and fast rules. However, it’s essential to consider factors such as budget, style preferences, and lifestyle when making your decision. Ultimately, the most important rule is to choose a ring that symbolizes your love and commitment to your partner.

How Much Do You Spend On An Engagement Ring?

The traditional rule of thumb suggests spending around two to three months’ salary on an engagement ring. However, this guideline is not set in stone, and it’s essential to choose a budget that feels comfortable for you. Focus on finding a ring that fits within your financial means while still meeting your partner’s expectations and desires.

How Big Should An Engagement Ring Diamond Be?

The size of the diamond in an engagement ring is a matter of personal preference and budget. While larger diamonds may appear more impressive, they also come with a higher price tag. Consider factors such as cut, clarity, and carat weight to ensure optimal sparkle and brilliance within your budget constraints.

Note that some diamond shapes will appear larger than others of the same carat weight. An elongated shape like an oval cut diamond will look larger on the hand than a round cut of the same weight. So if you want a bigger stone for less, consider shape the deciding factor.

Does An Engagement Ring Have To Be A Surprise?

While the element of surprise adds to the romance of a proposal, there’s no rule that an engagement ring must be a surprise. Many couples opt to shop for the ring together to ensure that both partners are satisfied with the final choice. Ultimately, the decision to surprise or involve your partner in the selection process depends on your relationship dynamics and preferences.

Is It Okay To Go Engagement Ring Shopping Together?

Engagement ring shopping together can be a meaningful and enjoyable experience for couples. It allows you to explore different styles, designs, and options together, ensuring that you find a ring that resonates with both partners. Moreover, shopping together can alleviate the pressure of choosing the perfect ring on your own and strengthen your bond as a couple.

Engagement ring shopping is a significant milestone in any relationship, and it’s essential to approach the process with thoughtfulness, consideration, and care. By following these do’s and don’ts and considering important factors such as budget, style preferences, and timing, you can ensure a memorable and rewarding experience that culminates in finding the perfect ring to symbolize your love and commitment.

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.