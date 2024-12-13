

rospoint // Shutterstock

Holiday spending hacks: How to unwrap savings without sacrificing festive cheer

A Christmas deer on a supermarket cart facing the Christmas wholesale aisle.

The holiday season arrived with a glittering price tag this year. Americans are projected to spend a whopping $902 per person on holiday expenses, according to the National Retail Federation. With more than half of holiday shopping still on the horizon after Thanksgiving, consumers have a prime opportunity to transform their financial strategy from stressed to savvy.

Insights from Cardlytics, a provider of card-linked offers, reveal that many consumers are leaving money on the table—or more precisely, in their banking apps. These cash-back offers represent a strategic stocking stuffer for smart shoppers navigating the expensive holiday landscape.

Smart Savings Strategies for the Festive Season

Beyond price tags: The cash-back advantage

Don’t fall into the trap of comparing prices alone. Take an extra moment to check for cash-back rewards specific to different merchants. When purchasing a gift available from multiple retailers, one may offer card-linked rewards that could save you significantly more than a minor price difference.

For instance, a $50 gift might cost the same at two stores, but one could offer a 10% cash-back reward—effectively reducing your purchase price to $45. While $5 may not seem like a lot, savvy shoppers know that these savings can add up quickly. By consistently using card-linked offers, you can potentially save hundreds of dollars.

Grocery shopping: A savings opportunity in disguise

Grocery bills often consume a substantial portion of holiday spending, but smart shoppers can turn this expense into an opportunity. Before embarking on your holiday meal preparation, take a moment to activate available rewards in your banking apps. The savings on your festive feast could be substantial.

Subscription savings: The overlooked opportunity

Before paying for any subscriptions—whether it’s music, video streaming, meal services, or VPN—investigate potential card offers, special deals, or cash-back opportunities. When you find a card-linked deal from your provider, update your payment method and watch these small savings accumulate as you repeat the exercise across multiple subscription services.

Keep your rewards radar active

Make it a habit to frequently check for rewards, which tend to rotate more rapidly during the holiday season. Some credit card companies even offer personalized cash-back discounts for loyal customers, offering up to 25% back at specific retailers during this festive period.

How to find and use card-linked offers

Utilizing card-linked offers is incredibly simple and requires minimal effort. You don’t need to download a separate app to access these offers. All you need to do is log in to your banking or credit card mobile app and follow these three easy steps:

Look for the “Offers” or “Deals” section in your existing banking or credit card mobile app. Activate relevant promotions from merchants with a single click. Watch savings automatically apply when you use the designated credit card.

These card-linked offers often provide additional savings on top of coupons and discounted prices, making them extra satisfying.

The magic lies in dedicating just a few minutes to exploring these opportunities to maximize savings. By adopting a mindful approach to holiday spending, you can reduce expenses without diminishing the season’s joy. After all, the true spirit of the holidays isn’t about how much you spend, but the thoughtfulness behind each gift.

This story was produced by Cardlytics and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.