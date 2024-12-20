Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

Ohio’s most expensive power bills: Cities and counties to watch

Ohio residents face significant variations in electricity costs, with rates and average monthly bills differing greatly across the state. Ohio is also a deregulated electricity market, where residents can choose their electricity supplier while still receiving delivery service from their local utility. Understanding the components that make up a power bill, including the supply rate (which you are able to choose), generation rate, transmission and distribution charges, and other fees, is crucial for managing monthly costs. The supply portion of a bill (or the amount you are charged per kWh of electricity used) is really the most impactful part of your power bill total.

To provide a clearer picture, Arbor analyzed recent utility data and average household usage to calculate the projected supply portion of your monthly power bills for this winter in different areas across Ohio. By understanding these estimates, residents can better anticipate their electricity expenses and explore opportunities to reduce their power bills, whether through shopping for competitive rates, adjusting usage patterns, or making energy efficiency upgrades.





Arbor

Monthly Bills by Utility Area

Here’s what people can expect to pay in different parts of Ohio based on average usage and utility rates:

Cleveland Illuminating Co.

Current PTC rate: $0.0995

$0.0995 Average usage: 464.5 kWh

464.5 kWh Estimated supply charge: 464.5 kWh×9.95 ¢/kWh÷100= $46.21

Cleveland Illuminating Co. has one of the highest rates in Ohio, but the lower average household usage helps keep monthly bills more manageable.

Toledo Edison

Current PTC rate: $0.0965

$0.0965 Average usage: 758.83 kWh

758.83 kWh Estimated supply charge: 758.83 kWh×9.65 ¢/kWh÷100= $73.17

Toledo Edison customers use more electricity on average, pushing their bills higher.

Ohio Edison

Current PTC rate: $0.0946

Average usage: 863.18 kWh

863.18 kWh Estimated supply charge: 863.18 kWh×9.46 ¢/kWh÷100= $81.62

Ohio Edison serves areas like Akron and Canton, where higher usage means residents pay some of the steepest bills in the state.

AES Ohio (formerly Dayton Power & Light)

Current PTC rate: $0.0858

$0.0858 Average usage: 837.39 kWh

837.39 kWh Estimated supply charge: 837.39 kWh×8.58 ¢/kWh÷100= $71.88

AES Ohio customers in Dayton and surrounding areas benefit from lower rates, which keeps their bills relatively affordable.

Duke Energy

Current PTC rate : $0.0801

: $0.0801 Average usage: 800.85 kWh

800.85 kWh Estimated supply charge: 800.85 kWh×8.01 ¢/kWh÷100= $64.19

Duke Energy customers in Cincinnati and southern Ohio enjoy some of the lowest monthly bills in the state, thanks to competitive rates.

AEP Ohio (Columbus Southern and Ohio Power)

Current PTC rate : $0.077

: $0.077 Average usage: Columbus Southern: 843.99 kWh Ohio Power: 1343.89 kWh

Estimated supply charge: Columbus Southern: 843.99 kWh×7.7 ¢/kWh÷100= $65.00 Ohio Power: 1343.89 kWh×7.7 ¢/kWh÷100= $103.48



AEP Ohio offers the lowest rates in the state, but customers in the Ohio Power region use significantly more electricity, leading to the highest bills overall.

Arbor

What This Means for Ohio Residents

It’s clear that power bills vary significantly depending on location, usage patterns, and utility rates. Households in the Ohio Power region served by AEP Ohio face the highest monthly bills, largely due to much higher energy usage despite having some of the lowest rates in the state. In contrast, residents in southern Ohio, served by Duke Energy, enjoy the most affordable bills, benefiting from a combination of competitive rates and moderate energy consumption. Meanwhile, northern Ohio residents in areas like Cleveland, Toledo, and Akron contend with high electricity rates coupled with moderate to high usage, making these regions some of the costliest places for energy expenses. Whether you live in Cleveland or Cincinnati, there are a few key ways to reduce the impact of high electricity rates on your wallet this winter:

Shop around for competitive rates : Ohio operates a deregulated electricity market, allowing residents to choose competitive suppliers with potentially lower rates than the utility’s standard offer.

: Ohio operates a deregulated electricity market, allowing residents to choose competitive suppliers with potentially lower rates than the utility’s standard offer. Reduce peak usage : Use energy-intensive appliances during off-peak hours to lower overall usage and costs.

: Use energy-intensive appliances during off-peak hours to lower overall usage and costs. Consider energy efficiency upgrades : Switching to energy-efficient appliances and improving home insulation can cut down electricity consumption year-round.

: Switching to energy-efficient appliances and improving home insulation can cut down electricity consumption year-round. Stay informed: Regularly monitor utility rates and consider switching plans if savings are available.

