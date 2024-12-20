OLIVIER TOURON // AFP via Getty Images

Why salary isn’t solving teacher turnover: Survey finds work-life balance key to retention

The winter holidays are a time of year when people are encouraged to give back to their community. This time also presents an opportunity to reflect on how to support educators in ways that go beyond pay. A recent survey by Study.com of nearly 900 teachers sheds light on what might actually keep teachers in the classroom. The survey results highlight the importance of manageable workloads, in-class support, and work-life balance.

Methodology: Data for this article comes from a Study.com survey, the National Center for Education Statistics, Education Week, Pew Research Center, Gallup, Voices From the Classroom, RAND Corporation, the National Education Association, the American Psychological Association, the Brookings Institution, the Albert Shanker Institute, and EdSource.

Teacher Shortages and High Turnover

While teachers this year (20%) are more satisfied with their jobs than they were last year (12%), it’s still 64% lower than a decade ago, when 39% of teachers were satisfied with their jobs. This lower level of satisfaction may help explain the current teacher shortage affecting schools across the country.

In a 2024 study, Pew Research Center found that 30% of K-12 teachers are planning to look for a new job in the next year. That same study found that less than half (48%) of K-12 teachers would even recommend teaching as a profession.

Furthermore, the National Center for Education Statistics, or NCES, reports that teacher shortages are already happening in 74% of elementary and secondary schools, especially in high-need subjects and schools serving under-resourced communities. While this has dropped from the 2023-2024 report of 79% of schools facing difficulties filling vacancies, this remains one of the most significant teacher shortages in recent history. As Peggy Carr, NCES commissioner, says, “… there is still room for improvement.”

But why are teachers experiencing this kind of turnover? According to Study.com’s Teacher Retention and Support survey, 70% of teachers say staff shortages impact their workload. In many cases, the increased load doesn’t translate into increased pay, leading to burnout, especially among younger educators.

In fact, the 2024 GALLUP State of Schools Report found that 39% of teachers report feeling burnt out either “very often” or “always.” Meanwhile, 53% of teachers report that higher pay is essential to hiring a more diverse and overall better workforce. That said, there are other issues—work-life balance, respect, and inclusivity, for example—not wholly related to pay, that are also driving teachers out of the classroom.





Study.com

The Need for Work-Life Balance

While compensation is still essential, work-life balance has emerged as a pivotal factor. Pew Research Center found that 54% of teachers say it’s hard to achieve a work-life balance. Further, the Study.com survey reveals that 43% of teachers considering leaving would reconsider if they had a better work-life balance.

Echoing these results, a RAND Corporation study shows that teachers report higher stress levels than any other professional group, with many citing insufficient planning time and the burden of non-teaching tasks as key issues. These factors, compounded by a lack of in-class support, create a challenging environment for educators.

Beyond the Paycheck: In-Class Support

Speaking of in-class support, Study.com also found that 46% of teachers believe more support in the form of paraprofessionals or aides would improve both their work experience and student outcomes.

84% of teachers report having too much work to get done in an average workday. Paraprofessionals and other forms of in-class help could alleviate this burden.

Unfortunately, only 30% of schools have paraprofessionals available frequently. This lack of in-class support is critical, as research from the National Education Association indicates that classroom aides can help reduce teacher stress and improve student engagement.

Challenges Beyond Salary: Student Behavior and Administrative Load

Managing student behavior and parental expectations is still a significant hurdle. Gallup found that 42% of teachers do not feel respected. Meanwhile, the Study.com survey found that 54% of teachers are stressed by classroom management and behavior issues, a finding in-line with recent studies by the American Psychological Association, which reports increased classroom disruptions in post-pandemic schooling environments. Furthermore, 52% of teachers say they lack adequate training to handle disruptive situations, highlighting a need for more support in behavior management.

Another major pain point is the administrative load. Roughly 28% of teachers in the Study.com survey identified excessive paperwork as a top source of dissatisfaction, especially in states like Florida, where the figure rises to 40%. This reflects findings from the Brookings Institution, which found that 55% of teachers who left the profession in 2022 cited inadequate administrative support as a contributing factor to their departure.

Inclusivity and the Need for Belonging

Schools that foster a sense of inclusivity see higher teacher satisfaction. Half of the teachers in the Study.com survey reported that a greater focus on inclusivity would improve their job satisfaction.

For teachers of color, this figure is even higher, with 59% of Black teachers and 63% of Asian teachers stating that increased inclusivity would boost their satisfaction. Research from the Albert Shanker Institute echoes these findings, demonstrating a positive correlation between inclusive school climates and teacher retention.

Regional and Racial Differences in Teacher Satisfaction

Regional and racial differences in teacher satisfaction reveal a more nuanced picture. Study.com found that Black teachers are generally more satisfied with salary and growth opportunities than their White and Hispanic/Latino peers, with 59% of Black teachers expressing satisfaction. Nationally, 63% of Black teachers are also more likely to feel supported by school administration, compared to 35% of White teachers.

On a regional level, 30% of teachers in California report low job satisfaction, while Texas and Florida have higher satisfaction rates. Teachers in Texas, Pennsylvania, and California cited administrative workloads as a major stressor, with dissatisfaction highest in Texas (57%).

Currently, only 29% of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color teachers report being “very likely” to remain in the classroom for their entire career.

This story was produced by Study.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.