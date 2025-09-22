Daniel Megias // Shutterstock

Best community colleges in 2025

Community college can be the pathway to creating more lifelong income, with associate’s degree holders earning 14% more — or $6,496 more per year — than those with a high school education. But while tuition and fees tend to be less expensive for community colleges than four-year degrees, it still costs a median $5,040 per year to complete two semesters of coursework, and in many cases can cost upwards of $10,000 per year. Given the time and monetary investment, it’s important to evaluate the education program you’re paying for and make sure it suits your goals.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 585 community colleges across the United States to determine the best community colleges nationwide and in each state. Two-year colleges offering associate’s degrees were evaluated based on tuition and fees, student-to-faculty ratio, and retention rates for a holistic assessment of the student experience.

Key Findings

Beaufort County Community College ranks best community college in 2025. Based in Washington, North Carolina, annual tuition and fees for in-state students at $2,540. The ratio of just eight students per faculty member means students may be able to receive personalized attention in their studies. And the retention rate of full-time students is 81%.

Two other North Carolina schools remain in the top 10 for three years running. Edgecombe Community College ranked third this year, while Durham Technical Community College ranked 10th. Both schools have consistently ranked among the best community colleges. As a state, North Carolina offers a particularly strong suite of community colleges, as it is home to half of the top 10.

These community colleges cost less than $2,000 per year. Tuition and fees for in-state students pursuing two semesters of coursework is less than $2,000 at 57 schools nationwide. Thirty-seven of these are in California, with Barstow Community College being the most affordable at $1,104. A handful of community colleges in New Mexico (Clovis Community College, New Mexico Junior College, Southeast New Mexico College) and North Carolina (McDowell Technical Community College, Rockingham Community College, Pitt Community College) are similarly affordable.

This school has one faculty member for every five students. Fortis College-Centerville, based in Centerville, Ohio, has the lowest student-faculty ratio, indicating it may be able to offer more personalized education. The median student-faculty ratio across all community colleges is 17, with some schools topping out above 30.

50 Best Community Colleges in America

Beaufort County Community College

Washington, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,540

Retention rate of full-time students: 81%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 8

Website: www.beaufortccc.edu



North Central Kansas Technical College

Beloit, KS

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $7,208

Retention rate of full-time students: 86%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 8

Website: www.ncktc.edu/



Edgecombe Community College

Tarboro, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,640

Retention rate of full-time students: 84%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

Website: www.edgecombe.edu/



Wilkes Community College

Wilkesboro, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,572

Retention rate of full-time students: 75%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 8

Website: www.wilkescc.edu/



Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas

Helena, AR

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $3,650

Retention rate of full-time students: 81%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Website: www.pccua.edu/



Kauai Community College

Lihue, HI

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $3,252

Retention rate of full-time students: 78%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Website: https://www.kauai.hawaii.edu/



Western Piedmont Community College

Morganton, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,650

Retention rate of full-time students: 76%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Website: https://www.wpcc.edu/



Arkansas State University Mid-South

West Memphis, AR

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $3,552

Retention rate of full-time students: 77%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Website: www.asumidsouth.edu/



Mitchell Technical College

Mitchell, SD

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $7,524

Retention rate of full-time students: 84%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Website: https://mitchelltech.edu/



Durham Technical Community College

Durham, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,290

Retention rate of full-time students: 66%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 7

Website: www.durhamtech.edu/



Forsyth Technical Community College

Winston-Salem, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,256

Retention rate of full-time students: 74%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Website: https://www.forsythtech.edu/



Stanly Community College

Albemarle, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,672

Retention rate of full-time students: 72%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

Website: www.stanly.edu/



Lake Michigan College

Benton Harbor, MI

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $7,500

Retention rate of full-time students: 89%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 15

Website: https://www.lakemichigancollege.edu/



Randolph Community College

Asheboro, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,416

Retention rate of full-time students: 78%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: https://www.randolph.edu/



Carteret Community College

Morehead City, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,310

Retention rate of full-time students: 77%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: www.carteret.edu/



Richmond Community College

Hamlet, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,552

Retention rate of full-time students: 77%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: https://www.richmondcc.edu/



University of Arkansas Community College-Batesville

Batesville, AR

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $3,918

Retention rate of full-time students: 74%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Website: www.uaccb.edu/



Bladen Community College

Dublin, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,254

Retention rate of full-time students: 65%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 8

Website: https://www.bladencc.edu/



Flint Hills Technical College

Emporia, KS

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $6,740

Retention rate of full-time students: 84%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

Website: www.fhtc.edu/



Arkansas State University-Newport

Newport, AR

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $3,120

Retention rate of full-time students: 75%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Website: https://www.asun.edu/



Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

Minden, LA

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $4,109

Retention rate of full-time students: 85%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 16

Website: www.nltcc.edu/



Dakota College at Bottineau

Bottineau, ND

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $5,347

Retention rate of full-time students: 70%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 9

Website: www.dakotacollege.edu/



State Technical College of Missouri

Linn, MO

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $7,830

Retention rate of full-time students: 90%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 17

Website: https://www.statetechmo.edu/



College of the Albemarle

Elizabeth City, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,249

Retention rate of full-time students: 74%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: www.albemarle.edu/



McDowell Technical Community College

Marion, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $1,958

Retention rate of full-time students: 71%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Website: https://www.mcdowelltech.edu/



Greenfield Community College

Greenfield, MA

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $5,810

Retention rate of full-time students: 73%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Website: www.gcc.mass.edu/



Blue Ridge Community College

Flat Rock, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,660

Retention rate of full-time students: 73%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: www.blueridge.edu/



Surry Community College

Dobson, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,545

Retention rate of full-time students: 75%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

Website: https://surry.edu/



Wayne Community College

Goldsboro, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,524

Retention rate of full-time students: 70%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Website: www.waynecc.edu/



Mid-Plains Community College

North Platte, NE

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $3,600

Retention rate of full-time students: 64%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 9

Website: www.mpcc.edu/



31. Wilson Community College

Wilson, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,572

Retention rate of full-time students: 62%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 9

Website: www.wilsoncc.edu/



Blue Ridge Community and Technical College

Martinsburg, WV

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $4,344

Retention rate of full-time students: 73%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: https://www.blueridgectc.edu/



Ozarka College

Melbourne, AR

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $3,820

Retention rate of full-time students: 72%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: https://www.ozarka.edu/



East Arkansas Community College

Forrest City, AR

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $4,128

Retention rate of full-time students: 65%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

Website: https://www.eacc.edu/



Sandhills Community College

Pinehurst, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,648

Retention rate of full-time students: 70%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: https://www.sandhills.edu/



Catawba Valley Community College

Hickory, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,367

Retention rate of full-time students: 69%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: www.cvcc.edu/



Columbia College

Sonora, CA

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $1,547

Retention rate of full-time students: 84%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 20

Website: https://www.gocolumbia.edu/



Cochise County Community College District

Sierra Vista, AZ

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,232

Retention rate of full-time students: 71%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

Website: https://www.cochise.edu/



Gateway Technical College

Kenosha, WI

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $4,853

Retention rate of full-time students: 74%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

Website: https://www.gtc.edu/



Coastal Carolina Community College

Jacksonville, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,462

Retention rate of full-time students: 71%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 14

Website: www.coastalcarolina.edu/



Davidson-Davie Community College

Thomasville, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,279

Retention rate of full-time students: 66%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Website: www.davidsondavie.edu/



Cabrillo College

Aptos, CA

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $1,270

Retention rate of full-time students: 76%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 17

Website: https://www.cabrillo.edu/



Southeast Community College Area

Lincoln, NE

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $3,388

Retention rate of full-time students: 67%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 12

Website: www.southeast.edu/



Alamance Community College

Graham, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,498

Retention rate of full-time students: 68%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: www.alamancecc.edu/



Central Carolina Community College

Sanford, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,554

Retention rate of full-time students: 68%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: www.cccc.edu/



Centura College-Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $16,637

Retention rate of full-time students: 71%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 7

Website: https://www.centuracollege.edu/campuses/virginia-beach



Lake Land College

Mattoon, IL

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $8,104

Retention rate of full-time students: 70%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Website: www.lakelandcollege.edu/



Cape Fear Community College

Wilmington, NC

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $2,748

Retention rate of full-time students: 68%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 13

Website: www.cfcc.edu/



Olney Central College

Olney, IL

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $10,270

Retention rate of full-time students: 72%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 11

Website: https://www.iecc.edu/occ



Western Dakota Technical College

Rapid City, SD

In-state tuition and fees for two semesters: $8,008

Retention rate of full-time students: 67%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 10

Website: https://www.wdt.edu/

Best Community Colleges in Alabama

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Northeast Alabama Community College; Rainsville, AL; 81; 4980; 16; 0.72 Bevill State Community College; Jasper, AL; 102; 4678; 15; 0.67 George C Wallace State Community College-Selma; Selma, AL; 131; 4680; 15; 0.65 George C Wallace Community College-Dothan; Dothan, AL; 144; 4920; 14; 0.62 Coastal Alabama Community College; Bay Minette, AL; 186; 4980; 15; 0.61 George C Wallace State Community College-Hanceville; Hanceville, AL; 234; 4980; 19; 0.68 Lawson State Community College; Birmingham, AL; 235; 4980; 16; 0.61 Northwest Shoals Community College; Muscle Shoals, AL; 248; 5071; 17; 0.63 Lurleen B Wallace Community College; Andalusia, AL; 260; 4980; 17; 0.62 Enterprise State Community College; Enterprise, AL; 263; 5040; 17; 0.62 Gadsden State Community College; Gadsden, AL; 300; 4032; 17; 0.59 Snead State Community College; Boaz, AL; 307; 5218; 21; 0.69 Central Alabama Community College; Alexander City, AL; 322; 5040; 17; 0.59 Bishop State Community College; Mobile, AL; 335; 5280; 18; 0.61 Southern Union State Community College; Wadley, AL; 343; 4980; 21; 0.67 Shelton State Community College; Tuscaloosa, AL; 369; 5067; 17; 0.57 John C Calhoun State Community College; Tanner, AL; 416; 5060; 22; 0.65 Jefferson State Community College; Birmingham, AL; 417; 5040; 19; 0.58 H Councill Trenholm State Community College; Montgomery, AL; 427; 4890; 16; 0.5 Fortis Institute-Birmingham; Birmingham, AL; 516; 14741; 20; 0.61

Best Community Colleges in Arkansas

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas; Helena, AR; 5; 3650; 11; 0.81 Arkansas State University Mid-South; West Memphis, AR; 8; 3552; 11; 0.77 University of Arkansas Community College-Batesville; Batesville, AR; 17; 3918; 11; 0.74 Arkansas State University-Newport; Newport, AR; 20; 3120; 12; 0.75 Ozarka College; Melbourne, AR; 33; 3820; 13; 0.72 East Arkansas Community College; Forrest City, AR; 34; 4128; 10; 0.65 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana; Hope, AR; 89; 3880; 13; 0.63 Southern Arkansas University Tech; Camden, AR; 92; 4830; 10; 0.57 NorthWest Arkansas Community College; Bentonville, AR; 108; 4566; 13; 0.62 Arkansas State University Three Rivers; Malvern, AR; 135; 3568; 13; 0.59 Arkansas State University-Mountain Home; Mountain Home, AR; 143; 3168; 14; 0.6 Arkansas State University-Beebe; Beebe, AR; 163; 3216; 16; 0.63 Arkansas Northeastern College; Blytheville, AR; 172; 2850; 17; 0.64 Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas; De Queen, AR; 215; 4416; 16; 0.61 South Arkansas College; El Dorado, AR; 219; 3540; 13; 0.53 University of Arkansas Community College Rich Mountain; Mena, AR; 223; 3864; 19; 0.67 Southeast Arkansas College; Pine Bluff, AR; 247; 4960; 7; 0.4 Black River Technical College; Pocahontas, AR; 268; 4584; 16; 0.59 University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College; North Little Rock, AR; 318; 6060; 16; 0.58 National Park College; Hot Springs, AR; 348; 6050; 14; 0.52 University of Arkansas Community College-Morrilton; Morrilton, AR; 376; 3744; 21; 0.64

Best Community Colleges in Arizona

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Cochise County Community College District; Sierra Vista, AZ; 38; 2232; 14; 0.71 Scottsdale Community College; Scottsdale, AZ; 75; 2358; 15; 0.67 Eastern Arizona College; Thatcher, AZ; 171; 2352; 19; 0.68 South Mountain Community College; Phoenix, AZ; 179; 2358; 17; 0.63 Pima Community College; Tucson, AZ; 187; 2370; 19; 0.67 Arizona Western College; Yuma, AZ; 226; 2820; 20; 0.68 Central Arizona College; Coolidge, AZ; 231; 2250; 16; 0.58 Northland Pioneer College; Holbrook, AZ; 327; 2428; 11; 0.42 Estrella Mountain Community College; Avondale, AZ; 334; 2358; 23; 0.69 Mohave Community College; Kingman, AZ; 363; 2136; 11; 0.4 Coconino Community College; Flagstaff, AZ; 512; 3254; 24; 0.57 Sonoran Desert Institute; Tempe, AZ; 561; 12280; 31; 0.73

Best Community Colleges in California

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Columbia College; Sonora, CA; 37; 1547; 20; 0.84 Cabrillo College; Aptos, CA; 42; 1270; 17; 0.76 Napa Valley College; Napa, CA; 51; 1156; 16; 0.72 College of the Siskiyous; Weed, CA; 98; 1444; 12; 0.57 Copper Mountain Community College; Joshua Tree, CA; 126; 1114; 15; 0.61 Chabot College; Hayward, CA; 156; 1150; 23; 0.77 Porterville College; Porterville, CA; 170; 1409; 19; 0.67 Mt San Antonio College; Walnut, CA; 176; 1364; 24; 0.78 Los Medanos College; Pittsburg, CA; 184; 1312; 23; 0.75 Palo Verde College; Blythe, CA; 199; 1380; 22; 0.72 Los Angeles Southwest College; Los Angeles, CA; 204; 1238; 20; 0.67 College of San Mateo; San Mateo, CA; 242; 1332; 25; 0.77 Southwestern College; Chula Vista, CA; 244; 1344; 25; 0.77 College of the Canyons; Santa Clarita, CA; 254; 1176; 24; 0.74 Ohlone College; Fremont, CA; 264; 1202; 26; 0.78 Monterey Peninsula College; Monterey, CA; 267; 1188; 23; 0.71 Lassen Community College; Susanville, CA; 273; 1144; 14; 0.5 Evergreen Valley College; San Jose, CA; 275; 1366; 27; 0.8 San Diego City College; San Diego, CA; 276; 1150; 21; 0.66 Palomar College; San Marcos, CA; 312; 1354; 24; 0.71 Cuyamaca College; El Cajon, CA; 338; 1340; 25; 0.72 Compton College; Compton, CA; 350; 1142; 17; 0.53 Los Angeles Pierce College; Woodland Hills, CA; 351; 1238; 27; 0.76 Ventura College; Ventura, CA; 358; 1412; 27; 0.76 Woodland Community College; Woodland, CA; 361; 1124; 25; 0.71 Los Angeles Trade Technical College; Los Angeles, CA; 380; 1238; 25; 0.7 Sierra College; Rocklin, CA; 390; 1156; 25; 0.69 Yuba College; Marysville, CA; 395; 1128; 26; 0.71 Folsom Lake College; Folsom, CA; 403; 1288; 28; 0.75 Taft College; Taft, CA; 412; 1108; 24; 0.65 San Jose City College; San Jose, CA; 413; 1366; 23; 0.63 Lake Tahoe Community College; South Lake Tahoe, CA; 420; 1131; 22; 0.6 Lemoore College; Lemoore, CA; 424; 1384; 30; 0.78 Los Angeles Harbor College; Wilmington, CA; 430; 1238; 28; 0.73 Irvine Valley College; Irvine, CA; 435; 1156; 30; 0.77 Oxnard College; Oxnard, CA; 436; 1412; 29; 0.75 Coalinga College; Coalinga, CA; 445; 1384; 26; 0.67 Barstow Community College; Barstow, CA; 449; 1104; 25; 0.64 Golden West College; Huntington Beach, CA; 457; 1196; 26; 0.66 College of the Sequoias; Visalia, CA; 466; 1394; 28; 0.7 Mendocino College; Ukiah, CA; 471; 1423; 16; 0.42 Mt San Jacinto Community College District; San Jacinto, CA; 511; 1406; 31; 0.71 Los Angeles Mission College; Sylmar, CA; 541; 1238; 33; 0.7 Santiago Canyon College; Orange, CA; 543; 1164; 34; 0.72 Cerro Coso Community College; Ridgecrest, CA; 551; 1384; 25; 0.5 Laney College; Oakland, CA; 570; 1148; 31; 0.56 College of Alameda; Alameda, CA; 579; 1148; 35; 0.56 Coastline Community College; Fountain Valley, CA; 581; 1180; 32; 0.43

Best Community Colleges in Colorado

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Community College of Aurora; Aurora, CO; 90; 4030; 13; 0.63 Otero College; La Junta, CO; 162; 4418; 14; 0.6 Northeastern Junior College; Sterling, CO; 169; 5582; 19; 0.72

Best Community College in Connecticut

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Connecticut State Community College; Hartford, CT; 139; 5092; 15; 0.65

Best Community Colleges in Florida

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Key College; Fort Lauderdale, FL; 502; 9285; 6; 0.25 Fortis Institute-Pensacola; Pensacola, FL; 534; 14767; 17; 0.51

Best Community Colleges in Georgia

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Georgia State University-Perimeter College; Atlanta, GA; 167; 2960; 19; 0.69 Fortis College-Smyrna; Smyrna, GA; 461; 14929; 23; 0.75 Interactive College of Technology-Chamblee; Chamblee, GA; 503; 11330; 23; 0.66 Emory University-Oxford College; Oxford, GA; 515; 60774; 10; 0.93

Best Community Colleges in Hawai’i

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Kauai Community College; Lihue, HI; 6; 3252; 11; 0.78 Kapiolani Community College; Honolulu, HI; 148; 3284; 15; 0.62 Leeward Community College; Pearl City, HI; 261; 3214; 21; 0.69 Honolulu Community College; Honolulu, HI; 382; 3174; 18; 0.56 Windward Community College; Kaneohe, HI; 407; 3194; 21; 0.61

Best Community Colleges in Idaho

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

College of Eastern Idaho; Idaho Falls, ID; 86; 4390; 13; 0.64 College of Western Idaho; Nampa, ID; 315; 4336; 19; 0.63

Best Community Colleges in Illinois

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Lake Land College; Mattoon, IL; 47; 8104; 11; 0.7 Olney Central College; Olney, IL; 49; 10270; 11; 0.72 Highland Community College; Freeport, IL; 53; 6976; 12; 0.69 Oakton College; Des Plaines, IL; 77; 10446; 13; 0.72 Sauk Valley Community College; Dixon, IL; 114; 11580; 14; 0.72 John Wood Community College; Quincy, IL; 129; 9000; 14; 0.68 Lincoln Land Community College; Springfield, IL; 132; 6960; 16; 0.7 Elgin Community College; Elgin, IL; 134; 7140; 19; 0.77 Illinois Central College; East Peoria, IL; 142; 9348; 16; 0.72 Lincoln Trail College; Robinson, IL; 151; 10270; 15; 0.7 College of Lake County; Grayslake, IL; 161; 10531; 16; 0.72 Shawnee Community College; Ullin, IL; 166; 7200; 15; 0.65 Danville Area Community College; Danville, IL; 177; 9200; 16; 0.69 Kankakee Community College; Kankakee, IL; 178; 13320; 13; 0.67 Carl Sandburg College; Galesburg, IL; 181; 7910; 16; 0.67 Morton College; Cicero, IL; 192; 8980; 17; 0.7 Moraine Valley Community College; Palos Hills, IL; 196; 8502; 20; 0.76 Lewis and Clark Community College; Godfrey, IL; 198; 9552; 16; 0.68 Black Hawk College; Moline, IL; 206; 7950; 17; 0.68 Southwestern Illinois College; Belleville, IL; 208; 6390; 17; 0.66 William Rainey Harper College; Palatine, IL; 210; 9990; 20; 0.77 Parkland College; Champaign, IL; 214; 9642; 15; 0.65 South Suburban College; South Holland, IL; 222; 11033; 17; 0.71 Prairie State College; Chicago Heights, IL; 230; 9342; 11; 0.55 Rend Lake College; Ina, IL; 256; 7800; 18; 0.68 Richland Community College; Decatur, IL; 269; 10800; 15; 0.64 Spoon River College; Canton, IL; 285; 11460; 15; 0.64 Southeastern Illinois College; Harrisburg, IL; 299; 6300; 18; 0.64 Heartland Community College; Normal, IL; 323; 10440; 19; 0.7 Kaskaskia College; Centralia, IL; 345; 7770; 20; 0.68 Kishwaukee College; Malta, IL; 353; 9390; 18; 0.65 Wabash Valley College; Mount Carmel, IL; 356; 10270; 18; 0.66 Joliet Junior College; Joliet, IL; 359; 12750; 15; 0.62 John A Logan College; Carterville, IL; 368; 5990; 20; 0.65 Rock Valley College; Rockford, IL; 386; 10274; 18; 0.64 Waubonsee Community College; Sugar Grove, IL; 389; 11369; 21; 0.72 Rasmussen University-Illinois; Rockford, IL; 393; 15768; 7; 0.45 Triton College; River Grove, IL; 406; 11790; 20; 0.69 College of DuPage; Glen Ellyn, IL; 447; 10410; 21; 0.66 City Colleges of Chicago-Harold Washington College; Chicago, IL; 484; 11520; 20; 0.62 McHenry County College; Crystal Lake, IL; 494; 10529; 24; 0.69 City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College; Chicago, IL; 548; 11520; 17; 0.44 City Colleges of Chicago-Wilbur Wright College; Chicago, IL; 552; 11520; 29; 0.71 City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College; Chicago, IL; 557; 11520; 24; 0.57 City Colleges of Chicago-Harry S Truman College; Chicago, IL; 563; 11520; 25; 0.58 Stautzenberger College-Rockford Career College; Rockford, IL; 566; 16699; 28; 0.69 Frontier Community College; Fairfield, IL; 567; 10270; 31; 0.68 City Colleges of Chicago-Olive-Harvey College; Chicago, IL; 574; 11520; 23; 0.46 City Colleges of Chicago-Richard J Daley College; Chicago, IL; 575; 11520; 31; 0.64

Best Community College in Indiana

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Ivy Tech Community College; Indianapolis, IN; 514; 4912; 25; 0.61

Best Community Colleges in Iowa

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Southwestern Community College; Creston, IA; 80; 6510; 16; 0.74 Western Iowa Tech Community College; Sioux City, IA; 94; 5042; 13; 0.64 Southeastern Community College; West Burlington, IA; 104; 6450; 15; 0.69 Northwest Iowa Community College; Sheldon, IA; 136; 7110; 16; 0.7 Hawkeye Community College; Waterloo, IA; 185; 6308; 13; 0.58 Marshalltown Community College; Marshalltown, IA; 201; 5304; 20; 0.72 Indian Hills Community College; Ottumwa, IA; 252; 4872; 15; 0.58 Iowa Lakes Community College; Estherville, IA; 258; 7196; 14; 0.58 North Iowa Area Community College; Mason City, IA; 259; 6436; 21; 0.73 Kirkwood Community College; Cedar Rapids, IA; 283; 5980; 20; 0.69 Eastern Iowa Community College District; Davenport, IA; 329; 4680; 19; 0.63 Iowa Western Community College; Council Bluffs, IA; 377; 6780; 19; 0.63 Ellsworth Community College; Iowa Falls, IA; 398; 5304; 17; 0.55 Des Moines Area Community College; Ankeny, IA; 432; 5550; 21; 0.62 Northeast Iowa Community College; Calmar, IA; 486; 6600; 20; 0.56 Iowa Central Community College; Fort Dodge, IA; 490; 5376; 19; 0.52

Best Community Colleges in Kansas

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

North Central Kansas Technical College; Beloit, KS; 2; 7208; 8; 0.86 Flint Hills Technical College; Emporia, KS; 19; 6740; 14; 0.84 Cloud County Community College; Concordia, KS; 61; 3390; 13; 0.66 Garden City Community College; Garden City, KS; 79; 3630; 14; 0.66 Neosho County Community College; Chanute, KS; 91; 4576; 11; 0.59 Seward County Community College; Liberal, KS; 117; 3872; 15; 0.65 Hutchinson Community College; Hutchinson, KS; 123; 3720; 17; 0.69 Wichita State University-Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology; Wichita, KS; 164; 6018; 15; 0.64 Johnson County Community College; Overland Park, KS; 175; 2784; 18; 0.66 Cowley County Community College; Arkansas City, KS; 202; 4650; 16; 0.62 Colby Community College; Colby, KS; 249; 4196; 21; 0.71 Fort Scott Community College; Fort Scott, KS; 253; 3690; 17; 0.61 Labette Community College; Parsons, KS; 294; 3968; 16; 0.57 Kansas City Kansas Community College; Kansas City, KS; 319; 3192; 14; 0.5 Independence Community College; Independence, KS; 367; 4440; 16; 0.54 Coffeyville Community College; Coffeyville, KS; 385; 3040; 20; 0.6 Pratt Community College; Pratt, KS; 409; 4114; 21; 0.62 Dodge City Community College; Dodge City, KS; 418; 5550; 17; 0.54 Barton County Community College; Great Bend, KS; 451; 3904; 18; 0.51 Allen County Community College; Iola, KS; 506; 4200; 19; 0.48

Best Community Colleges in Kentucky

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Henderson Community College; Henderson, KY; 96; 4656; 19; 0.77 Madisonville Community College; Madisonville, KY; 124; 4656; 17; 0.7 Hopkinsville Community College; Hopkinsville, KY; 212; 4656; 18; 0.66

Best Community Colleges in Louisiana

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College; Minden, LA; 21; 4109; 16; 0.85 ITI Technical College; Baton Rouge, LA; 233; 11711; 12; 0.6 South Louisiana Community College; Lafayette, LA; 444; 4210; 21; 0.59 River Parishes Community College; Gonzales, LA; 475; 4079; 23; 0.61 Louisiana Delta Community College; Monroe, LA; 492; 4159; 19; 0.5 Southern University at Shreveport; Shreveport, LA; 542; 4958; 18; 0.4 Louisiana State University-Eunice; Eunice, LA; 560; 4802; 26; 0.53 Baton Rouge Community College; Baton Rouge, LA; 572; 4221; 29; 0.54 Northshore Technical Community College; Lacombe, LA; 577; 4203; 34; 0.59

Best Community Colleges in Maine

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Kennebec Valley Community College; Fairfield, ME; 191; 3562; 15; 0.59 Southern Maine Community College; South Portland, ME; 383; 3797; 19; 0.59 Eastern Maine Community College; Bangor, ME; 394; 3877; 18; 0.56 Central Maine Community College; Auburn, ME; 463; 3864; 21; 0.57 York County Community College; Wells, ME; 535; 3760; 21; 0.47

Best Community Colleges in Maryland

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Chesapeake College; Wye Mills, MD; 101; 6344; 14; 0.67 Montgomery College; Rockville, MD; 109; 10398; 17; 0.78 Carroll Community College; Westminster, MD; 116; 7188; 15; 0.69 Allegany College of Maryland; Cumberland, MD; 118; 9080; 11; 0.62 Howard Community College; Columbia, MD; 119; 7920; 13; 0.65 College of Southern Maryland; La Plata, MD; 150; 7350; 16; 0.69 Wor-Wic Community College; Salisbury, MD; 154; 6840; 13; 0.61 Harford Community College; Bel Air, MD; 159; 6302; 16; 0.67 Frederick Community College; Frederick, MD; 168; 7444; 18; 0.72 Baltimore City Community College; Baltimore, MD; 197; 3314; 14; 0.56 Anne Arundel Community College; Arnold, MD; 209; 8186; 17; 0.68 Cecil College; North East, MD; 217; 8760; 12; 0.57 Hagerstown Community College; Hagerstown, MD; 289; 6390; 19; 0.67 Prince George’s Community College; Largo, MD; 326; 6194; 16; 0.58 Community College of Baltimore County; Baltimore, MD; 360; 6918; 15; 0.55 Fortis College-Landover; Landover, MD; 544; 15537; 22; 0.61

Best Community Colleges in Massachusetts

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Greenfield Community College; Greenfield, MA; 26; 5810; 11; 0.73 Berkshire Community College; Pittsfield, MA; 71; 5612; 10; 0.6 Massasoit Community College; Brockton, MA; 115; 5376; 12; 0.6 Cape Cod Community College; West Barnstable, MA; 127; 5712; 10; 0.55 Massachusetts Bay Community College; Wellesley Hills, MA; 141; 5616; 14; 0.63 Holyoke Community College; Holyoke, MA; 145; 5810; 14; 0.63 Mount Wachusett Community College; Gardner, MA; 147; 6000; 14; 0.63 Bristol Community College; Fall River, MA; 213; 5412; 15; 0.6 North Shore Community College; Danvers, MA; 220; 5352; 16; 0.62 Springfield Technical Community College; Springfield, MA; 266; 5520; 19; 0.67 Northern Essex Community College; Haverhill, MA; 305; 5688; 18; 0.63 Bunker Hill Community College; Boston, MA; 328; 5520; 19; 0.64 Roxbury Community College; Roxbury Crossing, MA; 505; 6096; 14; 0.39

Best Community Colleges in Michigan

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Lake Michigan College; Benton Harbor, MI; 13; 7500; 15; 0.89 Kellogg Community College; Battle Creek, MI; 55; 5748; 11; 0.65 Montcalm Community College; Sidney, MI; 88; 8070; 13; 0.68 Lansing Community College; Lansing, MI; 100; 7520; 12; 0.64 Gogebic Community College; Ironwood, MI; 122; 7419; 12; 0.62 Washtenaw Community College; Ann Arbor, MI; 238; 4584; 18; 0.65 North Central Michigan College; Petoskey, MI; 239; 8147; 14; 0.6 St Clair County Community College; Port Huron, MI; 240; 8506; 16; 0.65 Monroe County Community College; Monroe, MI; 291; 7468; 15; 0.59 Southwestern Michigan College; Dowagiac, MI; 366; 7510; 17; 0.6 Kirtland Community College; Grayling, MI; 399; 6990; 17; 0.57 Grand Rapids Community College; Grand Rapids, MI; 425; 8049; 20; 0.63 Glen Oaks Community College; Centreville, MI; 473; 5712; 23; 0.63 Wayne County Community College District; Detroit, MI; 491; 3333; 25; 0.63 Macomb Community College; Warren, MI; 520; 6510; 26; 0.64 Bay de Noc Community College; Escanaba, MI; 524; 9858; 17; 0.47 Oakland Community College; Auburn Hills, MI; 527; 5560; 22; 0.53 Mid Michigan College; Harrison, MI; 564; 8446; 26; 0.56

Best Community Colleges in Minnesota

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Pine Technical & Community College; Pine City, MN; 332; 4681; 20; 0.65 Inver Hills Community College; Inver Grove Heights, MN; 456; 6007; 20; 0.58 Anoka-Ramsey Community College; Coon Rapids, MN; 513; 5682; 25; 0.62 North Hennepin Community College; Brooklyn Park, MN; 540; 5050; 24; 0.54 Normandale Community College; Bloomington, MN; 569; 6321; 28; 0.56

Best Community Colleges in Mississippi

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Itawamba Community College; Fulton, MS; 130; 3420; 20; 0.75 Coahoma Community College; Clarksdale, MS; 157; 3490; 17; 0.66 Southwest Mississippi Community College; Summit, MS; 207; 3960; 20; 0.7 East Mississippi Community College; Scooba, MS; 245; 3950; 18; 0.64 Mississippi Delta Community College; Moorhead, MS; 251; 3540; 17; 0.61 East Central Community College; Decatur, MS; 279; 3865; 18; 0.62 Hinds Community College; Raymond, MS; 281; 3825; 15; 0.55 Northeast Mississippi Community College; Booneville, MS; 287; 4770; 22; 0.72 Holmes Community College; Goodman, MS; 346; 3510; 17; 0.56 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Perkinston, MS; 396; 3950; 22; 0.65 Northwest Mississippi Community College; Senatobia, MS; 426; 3660; 21; 0.6 Jones County Junior College; Ellisville, MS; 532; 4000; 24; 0.55 Pearl River Community College; Poplarville, MS; 538; 3650; 27; 0.6

Best Community Colleges in Missouri

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

State Technical College of Missouri; Linn, MO; 23; 7830; 17; 0.9 Crowder College; Neosho, MO; 64; 5784; 13; 0.68 East Central College; Union, MO; 83; 5064; 13; 0.65 Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City; Kansas City, MO; 120; 7110; 13; 0.64 Missouri State University-West Plains; West Plains, MO; 182; 5544; 12; 0.55 North Central Missouri College; Trenton, MO; 216; 7050; 19; 0.71 State Fair Community College; Sedalia, MO; 298; 5664; 17; 0.61 Mineral Area College; Park Hills, MO; 311; 6530; 20; 0.68 St Charles Community College; Cottleville, MO; 384; 5430; 20; 0.63 Moberly Area Community College; Moberly, MO; 465; 6540; 24; 0.67

Best Community Colleges in Montana

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Flathead Valley Community College; Kalispell, MT; 65; 6033; 13; 0.68 Helena College University of Montana; Helena, MT; 272; 3975; 16; 0.58 Great Falls College Montana State University; Great Falls, MT; 349; 3904; 16; 0.54

Best Community Colleges in Nebraska

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Mid-Plains Community College; North Platte, NE; 30; 3600; 9; 0.64 Southeast Community College Area; Lincoln, NE; 43; 3388; 12; 0.67 Central Community College; Grand Island, NE; 68; 3360; 15; 0.69 Metropolitan Community College Area; Omaha, NE; 189; 3285; 19; 0.68 Northeast Community College; Norfolk, NE; 284; 3840; 22; 0.71

Best Community Colleges in New Hampshire

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Manchester Community College; Manchester, NH; 52; 7090; 11; 0.67 Great Bay Community College; Portsmouth, NH; 72; 7200; 11; 0.64 NHTI-Concord’s Community College; Concord, NH; 112; 7200; 11; 0.6

Best Community Colleges in New Jersey

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

County College of Morris; Randolph, NJ; 173; 10530; 17; 0.73 Passaic County Community College; Paterson, NJ; 193; 7590; 16; 0.66 Warren County Community College; Washington, NJ; 203; 5610; 19; 0.7 Mercer County Community College; West Windsor, NJ; 205; 6433; 16; 0.64 Raritan Valley Community College; Branchburg, NJ; 255; 7440; 19; 0.7 Brookdale Community College; Lincroft, NJ; 265; 9056; 18; 0.69 Salem Community College; Carneys Point, NJ; 274; 7140; 17; 0.64 Ocean County College; Toms River, NJ; 302; 5122; 20; 0.67 Camden County College; Blackwood, NJ; 303; 4056; 21; 0.68 Middlesex College; Edison, NJ; 306; 7068; 20; 0.69 Atlantic Cape Community College; Mays Landing, NJ; 320; 6913; 16; 0.59 Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland Campus; Vineland, NJ; 330; 5820; 18; 0.62 Bergen Community College; Paramus, NJ; 357; 8613; 18; 0.64 Rowan College at Burlington County; Mount Laurel, NJ; 374; 5376; 21; 0.66 UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ; Cranford, NJ; 446; 9500; 21; 0.65 Hudson County Community College; Jersey City, NJ; 489; 8740; 22; 0.63 Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester Campus; Sewell, NJ; 500; 5820; 25; 0.65 Essex County College; Newark, NJ; 545; 9318; 24; 0.58

Best Community Colleges in New Mexico

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Santa Fe Community College; Santa Fe, NM; 107; 2505; 11; 0.55 University of New Mexico-Valencia County Campus; Los Lunas, NM; 133; 1878; 13; 0.57 University of New Mexico-Gallup Campus; Gallup, NM; 152; 2415; 13; 0.56 Southeast New Mexico College; Carlsbad, NM; 155; 1968; 9; 0.46 Clovis Community College; Clovis, NM; 158; 1736; 14; 0.57 New Mexico State University-Dona Ana; Las Cruces, NM; 370; 2718; 20; 0.61 New Mexico Junior College; Hobbs, NM; 414; 1920; 14; 0.43

Best Community Colleges in New York

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

SUNY Adirondack; Queensbury, NY; 224; 6528; 15; 0.61 CUNY Queensborough Community College; Bayside, NY; 243; 5210; 16; 0.61 CUNY Bronx Community College; Bronx, NY; 270; 5206; 14; 0.55 CUNY Hostos Community College; Bronx, NY; 277; 5208; 15; 0.57 North Country Community College; Saranac Lake, NY; 292; 6562; 12; 0.51 Nassau Community College; Garden City, NY; 301; 6330; 18; 0.64 Columbia-Greene Community College; Hudson, NY; 304; 5904; 17; 0.61 Jamestown Community College; Jamestown, NY; 310; 6600; 16; 0.59 Orange County Community College; Middletown, NY; 317; 6382; 18; 0.63 Hudson Valley Community College; Troy, NY; 321; 6694; 17; 0.61 Finger Lakes Community College; Canandaigua, NY; 337; 6138; 15; 0.55 Genesee Community College; Batavia, NY; 340; 5800; 14; 0.52 Monroe Community College; Rochester, NY; 347; 5856; 18; 0.61 Schenectady County Community College; Schenectady, NY; 354; 5924; 15; 0.54 Rockland Community College; Suffern, NY; 355; 6401; 20; 0.66 SUNY Westchester Community College; Valhalla, NY; 373; 5696; 19; 0.62 Mohawk Valley Community College; Utica, NY; 375; 6114; 18; 0.6 Herkimer County Community College; Herkimer, NY; 388; 5776; 16; 0.54 CUNY LaGuardia Community College; Long Island City, NY; 392; 5218; 19; 0.6 Jefferson Community College; Watertown, NY; 402; 6048; 18; 0.58 CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College; New York, NY; 404; 5170; 19; 0.59 Dutchess Community College; Poughkeepsie, NY; 437; 5346; 20; 0.59 Tompkins Cortland Community College; Dryden, NY; 441; 6946; 12; 0.42 SUNY Corning Community College; Corning, NY; 452; 5966; 20; 0.58 CUNY Kingsborough Community College; Brooklyn, NY; 454; 5252; 23; 0.64 Niagara County Community College; Sanborn, NY; 458; 6726; 21; 0.61 Suffolk County Community College; Selden, NY; 468; 6440; 22; 0.62 Erie Community College; Buffalo, NY; 469; 11300; 16; 0.54 Sullivan County Community College; Loch Sheldrake, NY; 476; 6289; 18; 0.52 CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College; New York, NY; 483; 5194; 18; 0.5 Onondaga Community College; Syracuse, NY; 488; 6042; 19; 0.53 Ulster County Community College; Stone Ridge, NY; 496; 6376; 21; 0.57 St Paul’s School of Nursing-Queens; Rego Park, NY; 519; 17556; 18; 0.59 SUNY Broome Community College; Binghamton, NY; 521; 7470; 19; 0.49 St Paul’s School of Nursing-Staten Island; Staten Island, NY; 528; 17525; 15; 0.51 Cayuga County Community College; Auburn, NY; 531; 6462; 24; 0.58 Fulton-Montgomery Community College; Johnstown, NY; 536; 6054; 23; 0.54 Clinton Community College; Plattsburgh, NY; 549; 6831; 19; 0.43 Seminar L’moros Bais Yaakov; Brooklyn, NY; 565; 11500; 28; 0.64 Mildred Elley-New York Campus; New York, NY; 580; 17926; 30; 0.6 Swedish Institute a College of Health Sciences; New York, NY; 585; 27450; 25; 0.22

Best Community Colleges in North Carolina

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Beaufort County Community College; Washington, NC; 1; 2540; 8; 0.81 Edgecombe Community College; Tarboro, NC; 3; 2640; 10; 0.84 Wilkes Community College; Wilkesboro, NC; 4; 2572; 8; 0.75 Western Piedmont Community College; Morganton, NC; 7; 2650; 11; 0.76 Durham Technical Community College; Durham, NC; 10; 2290; 7; 0.66 Forsyth Technical Community College; Winston-Salem, NC; 11; 2256; 11; 0.74 Stanly Community College; Albemarle, NC; 12; 2672; 10; 0.72 Randolph Community College; Asheboro, NC; 14; 2416; 13; 0.78 Carteret Community College; Morehead City, NC; 15; 2310; 13; 0.77 Richmond Community College; Hamlet, NC; 16; 2552; 13; 0.77 Bladen Community College; Dublin, NC; 18; 2254; 8; 0.65 College of the Albemarle; Elizabeth City, NC; 24; 2249; 13; 0.74 McDowell Technical Community College; Marion, NC; 25; 1958; 12; 0.71 Blue Ridge Community College; Flat Rock, NC; 27; 2660; 13; 0.73 Surry Community College; Dobson, NC; 28; 2545; 14; 0.75 Wayne Community College; Goldsboro, NC; 29; 2524; 12; 0.7 Wilson Community College; Wilson, NC; 31; 2572; 9; 0.62 Sandhills Community College; Pinehurst, NC; 35; 2648; 13; 0.7 Catawba Valley Community College; Hickory, NC; 36; 2367; 13; 0.69 Coastal Carolina Community College; Jacksonville, NC; 40; 2462; 14; 0.71 Davidson-Davie Community College; Thomasville, NC; 41; 2279; 12; 0.66 Alamance Community College; Graham, NC; 44; 2498; 13; 0.68 Central Carolina Community College; Sanford, NC; 45; 2554; 13; 0.68 Cape Fear Community College; Wilmington, NC; 48; 2748; 13; 0.68 Central Piedmont Community College; Charlotte, NC; 58; 2792; 15; 0.7 James Sprunt Community College; Kenansville, NC; 59; 2592; 9; 0.56 Isothermal Community College; Spindale, NC; 62; 2030; 12; 0.62 Vance-Granville Community College; Henderson, NC; 63; 1956; 16; 0.71 Lenoir Community College; Kinston, NC; 66; 2568; 10; 0.57 Haywood Community College; Clyde, NC; 67; 2612; 7; 0.5 Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute; Hudson, NC; 69; 2537; 15; 0.68 Brunswick Community College; Bolivia, NC; 74; 2532; 14; 0.65 Craven Community College; New Bern, NC; 76; 2022; 13; 0.62 Sampson Community College; Clinton, NC; 78; 3163; 12; 0.61 Rockingham Community College; Wentworth, NC; 84; 1966; 12; 0.59 Tri-County Community College; Murphy, NC; 85; 2363; 14; 0.64 Wake Technical Community College; Raleigh, NC; 93; 2336; 17; 0.7 Johnston Community College; Smithfield, NC; 95; 2657; 13; 0.61 Mitchell Community College; Statesville, NC; 99; 2651; 14; 0.63 Pitt Community College; Winterville, NC; 106; 1970; 13; 0.59 Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Salisbury, NC; 138; 2064; 13; 0.57 Gaston College; Dallas, NC; 160; 3186; 15; 0.61 South Piedmont Community College; Polkton, NC; 188; 2022; 17; 0.62 Guilford Technical Community College; Jamestown, NC; 218; 2319; 18; 0.63 Nash Community College; Rocky Mount, NC; 227; 2883; 20; 0.68 Fayetteville Technical Community College; Fayetteville, NC; 286; 2628; 17; 0.58 Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College; Asheville, NC; 428; 2882; 14; 0.43 Robeson Community College; Lumberton, NC; 509; 2571; 16; 0.39 Cleveland Community College; Shelby, NC; 533; 2602; 15; 0.32=

Best Community Colleges in North Dakota

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Dakota College at Bottineau; Bottineau, ND; 22; 5347; 9; 0.7 Williston State College; Williston, ND; 241; 4938; 17; 0.63

Best Community Colleges in Ohio

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Terra State Community College; Fremont, OH; 54; 5660; 14; 0.72 Lakeland Community College; Kirtland, OH; 82; 4607; 11; 0.6 Cuyahoga Community College District; Cleveland, OH; 103; 4622; 12; 0.6 Belmont College; St Clairsville, OH; 125; 4815; 13; 0.61 Owens Community College; Perrysburg, OH; 195; 5750; 14; 0.59 Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute; Wooster, OH; 225; 9310; 14; 0.62 Fortis College-Centerville; Centerville, OH; 250; 14023; 5; 0.46 Hocking College; Nelsonville, OH; 293; 5396; 10; 0.45 Columbus State Community College; Columbus, OH; 297; 5338; 18; 0.63 Southern State Community College; Hillsboro, OH; 381; 5687; 18; 0.59 Stark State College; North Canton, OH; 433; 4670; 18; 0.54 Northwest State Community College; Archbold, OH; 464; 4578; 25; 0.67 Fortis College-Cincinnati; Cincinnati, OH; 478; 14283; 17; 0.59 Edison State Community College; Piqua, OH; 481; 4379; 24; 0.63 Eastern Gateway Community College; Steubenville, OH; 495; 4385; 22; 0.57 Hondros College of Nursing; Westerville, OH; 530; 21591; 16; 0.58 Stautzenberger College-Maumee; Maumee, OH; 554; 16699; 20; 0.56 Fortis College-Columbus; Westerville, OH; 576; 14148; 20; 0.41 University of Akron Wayne College; Orrville, OH; 578; 7699; 32; 0.57 Fortis College-Cuyahoga Falls; Cuyahoga Falls, OH; 583; 14050; 29; 0.45

Best Community Colleges in Oklahoma

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Tulsa Community College; Tulsa, OK; 211; 3768; 18; 0.65 Western Oklahoma State College; Altus, OK; 237; 5250; 15; 0.59 Northern Oklahoma College; Tonkawa, OK; 280; 5061; 20; 0.68 Murray State College; Tishomingo, OK; 296; 6630; 16; 0.6 Eastern Oklahoma State College; Wilburton, OK; 308; 4767; 16; 0.57 Seminole State College; Seminole, OK; 341; 5460; 19; 0.63 Rose State College; Midwest City, OK; 443; 5032; 21; 0.6 Redlands Community College; El Reno, OK; 470; 5385; 20; 0.56 Oklahoma City Community College; Oklahoma City, OK; 477; 4059; 21; 0.56 Carl Albert State College; Poteau, OK; 501; 4230; 23; 0.58 Connors State College; Warner, OK; 526; 3704; 29; 0.67 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College; Miami, OK; 555; 4943; 24; 0.51

Best Community Colleges in Oregon

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Umpqua Community College; Roseburg, OR; 149; 5909; 15; 0.65 Columbia Gorge Community College; The Dalles, OR; 194; 5544; 11; 0.52 Southwestern Oregon Community College; Coos Bay, OR; 282; 6840; 13; 0.54 Central Oregon Community College; Bend, OR; 313; 6705; 16; 0.59 Treasure Valley Community College; Ontario, OR; 316; 5748; 17; 0.6 Linn-Benton Community College; Albany, OR; 333; 6288; 17; 0.6 Clackamas Community College; Oregon City, OR; 352; 6210; 17; 0.59 Rogue Community College; Grants Pass, OR; 459; 5184; 18; 0.52 Klamath Community College; Klamath Falls, OR; 479; 4857; 18; 0.5 Blue Mountain Community College; Pendleton, OR; 493; 6941; 18; 0.51

Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; Lancaster, PA; 57; 9050; 16; 0.8 Bucks County Community College; Newtown, PA; 60; 9184; 13; 0.73 Butler County Community College; Butler, PA; 70; 8700; 11; 0.66 Harrisburg Area Community College; Harrisburg, PA; 232; 8918; 13; 0.59 Community College of Philadelphia; Philadelphia, PA; 309; 8688; 14; 0.57 Westmoreland County Community College; Youngwood, PA; 339; 10528; 15; 0.6 Luzerne County Community College; Nanticoke, PA; 362; 11130; 15; 0.6 Montgomery County Community College; Blue Bell, PA; 379; 11250; 18; 0.66 Northampton County Area Community College; Bethlehem, PA; 419; 10980; 19; 0.65 Harcum College; Bryn Mawr, PA; 431; 29900; 7; 0.59 Reading Area Community College; Reading, PA; 450; 10890; 20; 0.64 Community College of Beaver County; Monaca, PA; 472; 13860; 17; 0.59 Lehigh Carbon Community College; Schnecksville, PA; 480; 9210; 21; 0.62 Pennsylvania Highlands Community College; Johnstown, PA; 507; 9360; 19; 0.54

Best Community Colleges in South Carolina

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Technical College of the Lowcountry; Beaufort, SC; 128; 6100; 12; 0.6 Northeastern Technical College; Cheraw, SC; 140; 6024; 12; 0.59 Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College; Orangeburg, SC; 153; 5954; 16; 0.67 Aiken Technical College; Graniteville, SC; 183; 5404; 13; 0.57 Spartanburg Community College; Spartanburg, SC; 221; 6198; 16; 0.63 University of South Carolina-Union; Union, SC; 246; 7558; 17; 0.66 York Technical College; Rock Hill, SC; 336; 5882; 19; 0.64 Central Carolina Technical College; Sumter, SC; 372; 6594; 15; 0.54 Florence-Darlington Technical College; Florence, SC; 401; 4900; 19; 0.59 Trident Technical College; Charleston, SC; 405; 5059; 23; 0.68 Piedmont Technical College; Greenwood, SC; 408; 5675; 18; 0.57 University of South Carolina-Sumter; Sumter, SC; 422; 7558; 18; 0.58 Horry-Georgetown Technical College; Conway, SC; 439; 5476; 20; 0.59 Tri-County Technical College; Pendleton, SC; 487; 6008; 19; 0.53 Midlands Technical College; West Columbia, SC; 508; 5916; 16; 0.43 University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie; Allendale, SC; 539; 7558; 15; 0.37 Fortis College-Columbia; Columbia, SC; 559; 14576; 23; 0.58 University of South Carolina-Lancaster; Lancaster, SC; 571; 7558; 20; 0.38

Best Community Colleges in South Dakota

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Mitchell Technical College; Mitchell, SD; 9; 7524; 12; 0.84 Western Dakota Technical College; Rapid City, SD; 50; 8008; 10; 0.67

Best Community Colleges in Tennessee

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Chattanooga State Community College; Chattanooga, TN; 174; 4550; 14; 0.59 Roane State Community College; Harriman, TN; 371; 4762; 19; 0.61 Walters State Community College; Morristown, TN; 378; 4519; 18; 0.58 Pellissippi State Community College; Knoxville, TN; 391; 4576; 18; 0.57 Columbia State Community College; Columbia, TN; 415; 4904; 19; 0.58 Northeast State Community College; Blountville, TN; 438; 4542; 20; 0.58 Cleveland State Community College; Cleveland, TN; 453; 4530; 19; 0.54 Motlow State Community College; Tullahoma, TN; 462; 4536; 21; 0.58 Southwest Tennessee Community College; Memphis, TN; 467; 4550; 19; 0.53 Volunteer State Community College; Gallatin, TN; 499; 4524; 19; 0.5 Nashville State Community College; Nashville, TN; 547; 4498; 20; 0.43 Dyersburg State Community College; Dyersburg, TN; 553; 4540; 27; 0.58 Jackson State Community College; Jackson, TN; 558; 4516; 22; 0.44 Remington College-Memphis Campus; Memphis, TN; 584; 20047; 29; 0.47

Best Community Colleges in Texas

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Wharton County Junior College; Wharton, TX; 73; 4320; 17; 0.74 Victoria College; Victoria, TX; 97; 4272; 14; 0.65 Northeast Texas Community College; Mount Pleasant, TX; 105; 4282; 17; 0.71 McLennan Community College; Waco, TX; 110; 4200; 15; 0.66 Temple College; Temple, TX; 113; 4800; 14; 0.64 Tarrant County College District; Fort Worth, TX; 121; 3402; 18; 0.71 Panola College; Carthage, TX; 137; 3960; 12; 0.57 Western Texas College; Snyder, TX; 228; 4830; 19; 0.68 Kilgore College; Kilgore, TX; 262; 4056; 21; 0.7 Central Texas College; Killeen, TX; 278; 3900; 14; 0.53 North Central Texas College; Gainesville, TX; 288; 4680; 19; 0.65 Cisco College; Cisco, TX; 290; 5760; 15; 0.57 Remington College-Fort Worth Campus; North Richland Hills, TX; 364; 19341; 13; 0.65 Lamar State College-Port Arthur; Port Arthur, TX; 387; 1770; 22; 0.63 El Paso Community College; El Paso, TX; 400; 3274; 22; 0.64 St Philip’s College; San Antonio, TX; 411; 6892; 20; 0.63 Clarendon College; Clarendon, TX; 421; 4440; 20; 0.59 Angelina College; Lufkin, TX; 429; 4740; 17; 0.52 Northeast Lakeview College; Universal City, TX; 434; 6892; 20; 0.61 Northwest Vista College; San Antonio, TX; 440; 6892; 22; 0.65 South Plains College; Levelland, TX; 455; 4453; 16; 0.47 Texas Southmost College; Brownsville, TX; 460; 3748; 24; 0.64 Vernon College; Vernon, TX; 474; 5040; 12; 0.37 Amarillo College; Amarillo, TX; 485; 3168; 27; 0.68 Ranger College; Ranger, TX; 510; 6325; 20; 0.52 Howard College; Big Spring, TX; 518; 4626; 25; 0.6 Lamar Institute of Technology; Beaumont, TX; 522; 2844; 21; 0.48 Texarkana College; Texarkana, TX; 525; 3916; 21; 0.49 Lee College; Baytown, TX; 529; 3882; 30; 0.69 Southwest Texas Junior College; Uvalde, TX; 537; 4326; 27; 0.61 Paris Junior College; Paris, TX; 546; 4080; 25; 0.54 Frank Phillips College; Borger, TX; 568; 4612; 24; 0.45 Palo Alto College; San Antonio, TX; 573; 6892; 30; 0.57 Blinn College District; Brenham, TX; 582; 6350; 36; 0.56

Best Community Colleges in Utah

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Salt Lake Community College; Salt Lake City, UT; 324; 4257; 17; 0.58 Fortis College-Salt Lake City; Salt Lake City, UT; 331; 13112; 16; 0.66

Best Community College in Vermont

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Community College of Vermont; Montpelier, VT; 556; 6920; 20; 0.43

Best Community Colleges in Virginia

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Centura College-Virginia Beach; Virginia Beach, VA; 46; 16637; 7; 0.71 Mountain Gateway Community College; Clifton Forge, VA; 180; 4878; 18; 0.68 Patrick & Henry Community College; Martinsville, VA; 229; 4858; 19; 0.68 Mountain Empire Community College; Big Stone Gap, VA; 236; 4863; 20; 0.7 Piedmont Virginia Community College; Charlottesville, VA; 314; 4928; 20; 0.66 Virginia Highlands Community College; Abingdon, VA; 325; 4863; 18; 0.61 Paul D Camp Community College; Franklin, VA; 342; 4868; 18; 0.6 J Sargeant Reynolds Community College; Richmond, VA; 397; 5136; 21; 0.64 Germanna Community College; Locust Grove, VA; 410; 5066; 24; 0.7 Brightpoint Community College; Chester, VA; 423; 4938; 22; 0.64 Virginia Western Community College; Roanoke, VA; 442; 5256; 23; 0.65 Virginia Peninsula Community College; Hampton, VA; 482; 4944; 22; 0.59 Laurel Ridge Community College; Middletown, VA; 497; 4928; 27; 0.69 Tidewater Community College; Norfolk, VA; 498; 5714; 21; 0.56 Rappahannock Community College; Glenns, VA; 504; 4958; 22; 0.56 Northern Virginia Community College; Annandale, VA; 523; 5703; 30; 0.72 Richard Bland College; South Prince George, VA; 550; 8850; 25; 0.59 Fortis College-Richmond; Richmond, VA; 562; 14986; 21; 0.53

Best Community College in Washington

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Shoreline Community College; Shoreline, WA; 271; 4388; 14; 0.54

Best Community Colleges in West Virginia

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College; Martinsburg, WV; 32; 4344; 13; 0.73 New River Community and Technical College; Beaver, WV; 146; 5158; 14; 0.62 West Virginia Northern Community College; Wheeling, WV; 165; 4544; 11; 0.53 BridgeValley Community & Technical College; South Charleston, WV; 190; 5282; 11; 0.52 Pierpont Community and Technical College; Fairmont, WV; 257; 5594; 17; 0.63 Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College; Logan, WV; 365; 4944; 17; 0.57 Mountwest Community and Technical College; Huntington, WV; 448; 4818; 13; 0.41

Best Community Colleges in Wisconsin

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Gateway Technical College; Kenosha, WI; 39; 4853; 14; 0.74 Northcentral Technical College; Wausau, WI; 56; 3861; 16; 0.74 Nicolet Area Technical College; Rhinelander, WI; 111; 4724; 7; 0.48 Western Technical College; La Crosse, WI; 295; 4716; 10; 0.44

Best Community Colleges in Wyoming

Schools are ranked at the state level. Descriptions include institution name; location; national ranking; in-state tuition and fees; student-faculty ratio; retention rate.

Casper College; Casper, WY; 87; 4410; 14; 0.66 Northern Wyoming Community College District; Sheridan, WY; 200; 4830; 15; 0.6 Eastern Wyoming College; Torrington, WY; 344; 4290; 17; 0.57

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset examined data for 585 two-year colleges that offer associate degrees and have at least 500 full-time enrollees were ranked based on the following metrics from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) for the 2023-2024 school year:

Retention rate. This is the percentage of first-time students who return to the institution to continue their studies the following fall.

This is the percentage of first-time students who return to the institution to continue their studies the following fall. Cost of tuition and fees. This is the cost of tuition and fees for in-state students completing two semesters of coursework.

This is the cost of tuition and fees for in-state students completing two semesters of coursework. Student-to-faculty ratio. This is the number of students for every faculty member. This metric was given a half weight.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.