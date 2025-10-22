Tesla

6 EVs similar to the Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is the bestselling electric SUV on the market today. It nearly matches sales of the gas-powered Honda CR-V, and actually outsold the ever-popular Jeep Grand Cherokee in 2022.

Its appeal is easy to see: The entry-level Model Y can go 260 miles on a single charge according to the EPA. The upper trim Model Y, called the Long Range trim, can go an EPA-estimated 330 miles. It’s also the most efficient electric SUV available, needing only 28 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to go 100 miles.

Its storage capacity is excellent, nearly matching the CR-V when the rear seats are folded down. And buying a Tesla gets you access to the company’s massive Supercharger network, no small matter if you plan on hitting the open road in your electric vehicle.

The Model Y’s success has spawned competition, and many electric SUVs from other manufacturers give the Model Y a run for its money. For instance, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is comfortable and gets 250 miles on a full charge in the entry-level Select trim. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a stylish design and more standard features than its competitors. And the Volkswagen ID.4 pairs a comfortable ride with a roomy interior.

CarMax shares all the information you need to understand range and efficiency, and ultimately choose an electric SUV that meets your needs.

Just a note: Efficiency is measured a bit differently in electric vehicles (EVs) than gasoline ones. If electric range tells you how far you can go on a single charge, you can think of electric efficiency, kilowatts per hour (kWh), as a mile per gallon-like figure that helps you understand how much it costs to get all that range. The smaller the kWh numbers, the better. That’s because EV efficiency measures how much energy it takes to move the car 100 miles; the less energy needed, the more efficient it is, and the less often you’ll have to charge.

The Electric SUV alternatives

First year: 2022

Average CarMax price: $40,847

EPA-estimated range: 218-310 miles

Edmunds EV Range Test: 323 miles (2024 EV6 Wind tested)

EPA-estimated efficiency: 28-39 kWh/100 miles

Pick because: Sleek styling and quick acceleration

Pass because: Not as comfortable as its rivals

The Kia EV6’s exterior design certainly stands out. And it backs up its sporty looks with impressive acceleration; you won’t have to worry about getting up to speed on highways in the EV6. It’s not quite as comfortable as rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and its visibility, both out the front and back, is poor. It uses the same electric vehicle charger technology as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which will get you back up to a full charge quickly. But its range can’t match the Model Y. The Ioniq 5 offers 232 miles in the base Light trim on 2023 and earlier models.

First year: 2022

Average CarMax price: $40,210

EPA-estimated range: 220-303 miles

Edmunds EV Range Test: 270 miles (2022 Ioniq 5 Limited Dual Motor tested)

EPA-estimated efficiency: 29-34 kWh/100 miles

Pick because: More comfortable than the Model Y

Pass because: Rear storage is on the small side behind the rear seats

Edmunds named the Hyundai Ioniq 5 its Top Rated Electric SUV in 2023 because of its comfortable ride, user-friendly interior, and rapid charging speed. Its range can’t match the Model Y, offering 220 miles on a single charge in the base Ioniq 5 SE trim, but it can charge quickly when powered by a powerful charger. High-powered DC fast-charging stations, which offer an output of 350 kilowatts (kW), can take the Ioniq 5 from 10% charge to 80% in less than 20 minutes. Keep in mind that DC fast chargers represent the future, but may be hard to find in your area.

First year: 2021

Average CarMax price: $34,995

EPA-estimated range: 240-291 miles

Edmunds EV Range Test: 269 miles (2021 ID.4 Pro S Dual Motor tested)

EPA-estimated efficiency: 30-35 kWh/100 miles

Pick because: Comfortable ride and roomy seats

Pass because: Frustrating touchscreen interface

The Volkswagen ID.4 does a lot of things well. It’s easy to drive and offers a smooth ride that keeps most outside noise out of the vehicle. The interior is spacious for both passengers and cargo, and many driver aids come standard. But its touchscreen interface and many of the main controls are incredibly frustrating to use. It’s also not very much fun to drive, especially compared to electric SUVs like the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, both of which are quite sporty.

First year: 2023

Average CarMax price: $40,060

EPA-estimated range: 205-304 miles

Edmunds EV Range Test: 265 miles (2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ Dual Motor tested)

EPA-estimated efficiency: 33-39 kWh/100 miles

Pick because: Comfortable ride

Pass because: Tech is outdated and low standard range

The Nissan Ariya is a newcomer in a field full of newcomers. It’s about the same size as the Nissan Rogue and delivers a comfortable ride. But its standard range of just 206 miles is poor compared to its competition. You can get an Ariya with up to 300 miles of range, but you’ll need to find the Venture+ trim, which is the third of a staggering seven trims available. Its technology is also outdated and the 12.3-inch touchscreen is difficult to use. The Ariya might be a good value in its base trim, but that’s harder to argue the higher up the trim ladder you climb.

First year: 2021

Average CarMax price: $42,674

EPA-estimated range: 224-312 miles

Edmunds EV Range Test: 344 miles (2021 Mach-E California Route 1 tested)

EPA-estimated efficiency: 33-41 kWh/100 miles

Pick because: Fun to drive and sporty looks

Pass because: It’s less efficient than its rivals

No, it’s not a Mustang in the traditional sense. But the Ford Mustang Mach-E is spiritually committed to living up to the pony on its hood. It’s one of the most fun-to-drive electric SUVs you can buy. It’s as comfortable going fast in a straight line as it is navigating windy roads. That performance comes at a price: The Mach-E is less efficient than the Model Y, which means it takes more electricity to recharge than its rivals.

First year: 2019

Average CarMax price: $42,995

EPA-estimated range: 204-226 miles

Edmunds EV Range Test: 248 miles (2022 e-tron tested)

EPA-estimated efficiency: 43 kWh/100 miles

Pick because: Spacious interior

Pass because: Less range than its rivals

The Audi e-tron was first released in 2019, which is ages ago by electric SUV standards. It’s still using the same formula: a comfortable ride and luxury interior paired with lots of standard driver aids and tech features. But its range is disappointing compared to its newer rivals, including those that are quite a bit less expensive like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It won’t jostle you around as much as the Tesla Model Y, but the base trim e-tron Premium only gets an EPA-estimated 222 miles on a single charge.

EV Alternatives

If you want to save on fuel costs, but can’t charge your electric SUV at home or if there’s not much public charging in your area (or both), you might want to consider a hybrid.

You can get them in two flavors: standard hybrid, which uses a gas engine and a small electric battery to conserve gas; and plug-in hybrid (PHEV), which also uses a gas engine and a slightly larger electric battery.

A plug-in hybrid can be recharged to get you the best possible fuel economy. These vehicles can usually go around 20-30 miles without using any gas before switching to hybrid mode.

This story was produced by CarMax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.