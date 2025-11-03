How to reduce stress at work

PeopleImages // Shutterstock

Workplace stress happens when a person’s workload and occupational pressures outpace their ability to cope. And according to experts, it’s on the rise. Research shows that between 2019 and 2021, approximately 65% of U.S. employees considered work a major stressor in their lives. While some amount of stress is to be expected at work, severe, chronic stress can take a toll on your mental health and well-being.

Workplace stress can also negatively impact your productivity and performance, and in severe cases, it can even be life-threatening. While there isn’t a single solution that can alleviate workplace stress for everyone, Rula shares some strategies that can help. It starts with gaining a better understanding of where your stress comes from and making stress management a part of your daily routine.

Key takeaways

Understanding the source of your stress at work is a critical first step in learning to manage it. It may help to take notes on when you feel most stressed to help you find opportunities to create more balance.

While some sources of workplace stress come down to working conditions that might be out of your control, there are still steps you can take to improve your well-being. Making time for self-care, setting healthy boundaries, and strengthening your support network can help with the effects of workplace stress.

Stress can take a toll on your mind and body. If stress is impacting your ability to work or any other important aspect of your life, it may help to talk to a mental health professional.

What is stress?

Stress is a form of mental tension and physical discomfort that arises from a challenging situation. Most of the time, we view stress in a negative light. But did you know that there are times when stress can be helpful? Our stress response evolved as a way to keep us safe from harm.

For example, imagine walking through a crosswalk. Out of the corner of your eye, you see a vehicle coming your way that doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Unconsciously, your brain immediately tells your body to move to safety. So you pick up the pace and sprint toward the other side of the street. This is an example of the performance-enhancing, motivating “good” stress (otherwise known as eustress).

On the other hand, there’s another kind of stress you’re probably familiar with — the “bad” kind. Sometimes called distress, this form of chronic, severe stress can lead to a variety of mental and physical health problems. Distress can last for months or years and can stem from a single event (like a serious accident) or ongoing stressors (like living with a chronic illness). It can also take hold when a person faces a series of difficult situations without enough time to recover between them.



Rula

Seven strategies to reduce stress at work

If you’re feeling overly stressed at work, here are some things you can do to manage your stress and improve your overall well-being.

Track your triggers. The first step in managing your stress levels is identifying where your stress is coming from. Consider taking notes for a week or two, and jot down when you feel most stressed at work. Practice self-care. There’s no single best way to resolve stress. But you can find the self-care activities that work for you by experimenting with things like mindfulness meditation, yoga, listening to music, making time for your hobbies, journaling, or reading. Take care of your physical health. Getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly can help boost your resilience and ward off the negative effects of stress. Set healthy boundaries. Your work-life boundaries will depend on your unique situation. But many people find it helpful to avoid responding to emails or work messages after hours or on weekends. You can also practice saying “no” when you’re at capacity or when a request falls outside of your assigned duties. Make time to unplug. If you work remotely, you may feel pressured to be “on” all the time. Give your mind and body a break by making sure there are times when you are completely disconnected from work notifications and activities. Seek support. Talking to trusted friends, loved ones, or colleagues about what you’re experiencing can help you feel less alone. Your employer may also provide access to stress-management or mental health support through an employee assistance program (EAP), employee resource group (ERG), or your health insurance plan. Talk to the boss. If you feel comfortable, communicate with your supervisor when your stress levels become unmanageable. If you want to prepare for the conversation, consider brainstorming what specifically you are struggling with and potential solutions to alleviate some of your stress. It’s important to remember that stress can negatively impact your productivity, so talking with your supervisor can be an important step.

As you consider ways to reduce your stress level at work, it’s important to keep in mind that there’s a difference between individual challenges and systemic problems. Issues like bias and minority stress negatively impact workplace culture and employee mental health. But these are not problems that one person can solve on their own. If you’re facing workplace stress due to harassment or discrimination, you may wish to consult outside resources in addition to practicing the stress management techniques listed here.

What causes stress in the workplace?

Workplace stress can come from many different sources. But some of the most common causes of stress at work include:

Poorly designed workflows and systems

A lack of employee autonomy or control over how they complete their work

Poor management styles

Unsafe or unsatisfactory working conditions

Feeling unsupported by coworkers and supervisors

Facing excessive demands, unmanageable workloads, or unrealistic deadlines

Being asked to do tasks without enough knowledge or training

Little opportunity for advancement or professional development

Earning a non-livable wage

Dig deeper:

What types of complications can stress cause?

In addition to decreased job performance and satisfaction, workplace stress can lead to a variety of mental health problems and physical health issues. Living in a constant state of distress can increase your risk of:

Sleep problems

Mood disturbances

Digestive issues

Cardiovascular disease

Musculoskeletal disorders

Mental health challenges

This story was produced by Rula and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.