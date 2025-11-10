7 game-changing tech trends CFOs can’t ignore going into 2026

ArtemisDiana // Shutterstock

The job of a CFO is no longer about just balancing the books and managing finances from a 30,000-foot overview. In today’s tech-dominated environment, the modern CFO needs to be capable of steering organizations through digital transformation. These days, finance leaders need to champion technologies that reshape everything from allocation of capital to compliance.

Key innovations including agentic AI, spatial computing, blockchain, and quantum-safe infrastructures. These are just a few examples of how finance could be revolutionized in the coming years. By digging into data from leading sources, including the SEC, PWC, CFA Institute, and more, Anrok has outlined seven key tech trends that all CFOs should be watching with 2026 on the horizon.

1. Agentic AI: Autonomous finance in action

Agentic AI is arguably one of the more well-known recent steps of generative AI. By enabling autonomous decision-making, task execution, and learning from outcomes without human input, agentic AI is poised to make waves. The CFA Institute’s Research and Policy Center published a report in early 2025 analyzing this technology. It found that from the period of January 2024 to June 2025, 73% of the investment-related startups funded by Y Combinator were related to agentic AI.

Here’s a real-world example: In mid-2025, Citi and Ant International piloted an AI-enabled forecasting solution to enhance FX risk management for their airline customers. With this technology, it could be possible for financial reconciliation to be streamlined, treasury organizations to be optimized, and compliance workflows to be managed.

2. Spatial computing: The next interface revolution for finance

Spatial computing is a unique trend that integrates augmented reality, virtual reality, and digital twins into physical workflows. In the financial world, this could be used to create immersive dashboards, real-time financial modeling, and deal-making environments that are fully collaborative. Once this technology reaches its peak, a CFO could theoretically step into a boardroom and be able to physically see liquidity forecasts modeled out around them in an interactive format.

At the tail end of 2024, the global research and advisory firm Gartner was already estimating that the spatial computing market would grow from $110 billion to $1.7 trillion in the 10-year period from 2023 to 2033.

3. Quantum-safe infrastructure: Future-proofing financial security

Cybersecurity is a known concern in the financial world, but quantum computing is poised to throw a special wrench into today’s encryption standards. Financial data, audits, and transactions could all potentially be vulnerable if a quantum cyberthreat were to be developed. This is why all CFOs should be looking at investments into quantum-safe cryptography to ensure systems remain secure.

In a September 2025 report, the Securities and Exchange Commission outlined how transitioning to a quantum-resistant standard isn’t just important, but urgent.

4. Blockchain’s new phase: From crypto speculation to core infrastructure

Most in the financial world have certainly heard of blockchain, but it may come as a surprise to know it’s already evolving. No longer just speculative crypto trading, blockchain is set up to become a part of the regulated and enterprise-grade financial world in the coming years. As developing applications span real-time settlement, cross-border payments, and supply chain finance, this trend is here to stay.

Certain financial institutions are already capitalizing on the blockchain. For instance, Kinexys by J.P. Morgan launched a USD J.P. Morgan deposits token proof-of-concept on a public blockchain. With over $1.5 trillion in transaction volume since inception over four years ago and over $2 billion in daily transaction volume, it’s clear that blockchain is no longer just a theory.

5. Generative AI for audit, reporting, and predictive analytics

Agentic AI may be automating workflows, but generative AI is set to transform how financial data is actually understood and communicated to others. Whether it’s drafting audit summaries, generating predictive revenue forecasts, or simply analyzing numbers and drafting up conclusions, generative AI has the potential to enhance accuracy in workflows.

In a recent column on generative AI, PwC outlined how they have already begun reaping benefits from this tool. In fact, they report 20%-40% in accounting and tax team productivity gains, with impacted tasks including data analysis, document summarization, and chat-based Q&A.

6. ESG tech and sustainable finance solutions

Environmental, social, and governance pressures are no longer an optional concern for CFOs. Technology could also have an impact on sustainability by enabling real-time carbon accounting for your business, impact reporting, and scenario planning capabilities that can assist with goals. It seems likely that investors and regulators will increasingly demand transparent ESG metrics.

Debates surrounding whether executive compensation should be impacted by these metrics are already occurring, as outlined on the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance site.

7. Cloud-native finance and embedded analytics

Finally, the shift to cloud-native systems is a trend that isn’t just about cost savings, but agility too. By embedding analytics and adopting an API-first approach to your systems, real-time insights can be pulled and integrated into your teams’ workflows. Whether it’s expense approvals or scenario modeling, the importance of having access to real-time data cannot be overstated.

How CFOs should navigate the tech roadmap

Heading into 2026, the modern CFO needs to give themselves an expanded metric: Protect the balance sheet, all while finding out how to integrate technology into their finance organization. These seven trends, from agentic AI to blockchain to spatial computing and more, aren’t optional experiments. They are now strategic imperatives. The smartest financial leaders will get ahead of these trends by making investments in the technology in their organizations.

