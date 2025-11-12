Small Business Saturday marketing ideas for 2025: 15 tips to stand out and sell more locally

CiEll // Shutterstock.

Small Business Saturday (November 29, 2025) has become more than a single shopping day — it’s a chance for retailers and restaurateurs to connect with customers who value supporting their community.

These days, consumers mix digital browsing with in-person experiences, from scrolling on social media to stopping by familiar neighborhood favorites. That gives small business owners more ways to stand out, share their story and build excitement and loyalty before, during and after the big day.

NEXT compiled 15 proven strategies that can help turn community spirit into sales success.

What is Small Business Saturday?

Born from an American Express campaign in 2010, Small Business Saturday is now part of a national initiative supporting small businesses and strengthening the local economy between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The event is now co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and has grown into a movement that American Express estimates has driven over $201 billion in local spending since its inception.

American Express reported that U.S. shoppers spent an estimated $22 billion at independent retailers and restaurants in 2024 — a clear sign that local shopping still matters.

Turn those numbers into opportunities for your business before your end-of-the-year business review. We’ve created some Small Business Saturday marketing ideas to help you drive sales through the holiday season and beyond.

Get the word out early

Your Small Business Saturday event deserves the same energy as your biggest marketing campaign — even simple touches like new signage or updated marketing materials can help your brand stand out.

1. Create holiday emails for your customers

Your email list is a direct line to people who already value your business. Build momentum for them to shop small with a simple sequence:

Two weeks ahead : Share your Small Business Saturday plans.

: Share your Small Business Saturday plans. One week before : Highlight what makes your business unique.

: Highlight what makes your business unique. Day before: Remind people about hours and special offerings.

You can build on this sequence by including limited-time offers, early shopping hours or a new product drop. Highlight what makes your business unique — a new holiday menu, a seasonal product line or special weekend service.

Include clear links to your website or social channels and encourage readers to forward your note to friends.

Try this: Free or low-cost tools like Mailchimp or Shopify Email make it easy to design polished campaigns without extra staff or budget.

2. Share your story with local media

You don’t need national coverage to get noticed. A quick pitch to your local newspaper, community blog or neighborhood newsletter can help spread the word.

Local media outlets want local business stories. Highlight what makes your Small Business Saturday plans and business unique — a special event, collaboration or seasonal collection — and include great photos if you can. A small local feature can go a long way toward building awareness and credibility.

3. Update your business’s information

Before the rush hits, double-check that your business details are accurate wherever holiday shoppers and diners might find you:

Refresh your Google Business Profile with holiday hours, new photos and promotions.

Review your return and exchange policies to ensure they are clear and customer-friendly.

Pin key posts on social media with your latest deals and contact info.

Check that your website loads quickly on mobile — most shoppers discover local businesses from their phones.

Keeping your information current makes it easy for customers to find and trust you — and shows you’ve planned for the holiday shopping season.

Bring the buzz online

Today’s consumers discover new brands on their phones long before they step into a store. Use your digital channels to build excitement, highlight your products and invite customers to shop however they prefer — online, in person or both.

4. Post with purpose on social media

Share authentic social media posts that highlight what makes your business unique — whether that’s your team, your products or your customers. These behind-the-scenes moments help attract new customers and remind regulars why they love shopping with you. Use local hashtags like #ShopSmall or #ShopLocal[CityName] to reach nearby shoppers.

Free scheduling tools or AI caption generators can help you post consistently and keep your messaging on brand — without spending hours online.

Entrepreneurs who maintain a consistent social presence often see engagement carry over into real-world sales, especially around community-driven events like Small Business Saturday.

Try this: Authentic beats perfect. In 2025, quick phone videos or candid photos often feel more personal — and perform better — than slick, polished content.

5. Boost your reach with targeted social ads

Even a small ad budget can go far when it’s focused. Try boosting a top-performing post or running a simple Facebook or Instagram ad targeted to your ZIP code. Keep the message short — highlight your best offer, product or event and link directly to your website or store hours.

6. Run a quick contest or giveaway

Encourage engagement without overspending. Create a contest that gets people excited before Small Business Saturday begins. Restaurants or cafés can offer a free drink or dessert; retailers might give a small gift card or bundle.

Ask followers to tag a friend, share a favorite product or post a photo from your store for a chance to win a small prize or gift card. The extra buzz helps your brand reach new audiences while rewarding loyal customers.

7. Create omnichannel experiences

Make it easy for customers to move between online and in-store shopping:

Use QR codes to link diners to your online menu or shoppers to your e-commerce site.

Offer curbside pickup or quick online ordering for local shoppers.

Use digital gift cards or wish lists to make gifting simple.

A smooth, connected experience keeps customers shopping with you — however they choose to buy.

Team up with other local businesses

Small Business Saturday is most effective when local businesses support one another. This works just as well for service-based businesses — think salons partnering with boutiques, or bakeries teaming up with nearby coffee shops for joint promotions.

Partnering with neighbors helps everyone attract more foot traffic, share audiences and celebrate what makes your community unique. Check with your local Chamber of Commerce or Main Street association — many organize a shared community event or provide free signage and promotional materials to encourage local shopping.

8. Build community partnerships

Join forces with nearby retailers, service providers or artists to create a shared experience. Team up for joint promotions, bundle complementary products or share each other’s posts on social media. These partnerships establish relationships that transform supporters into customers (and customers into advocates).

Try this: Collaboration doesn’t have to be complicated — even a simple “shop with my neighbor” sign or social tag can double your exposure.

9. Partner with local food and drink spots

Team up with local food businesses to add flavor to your event — and an opportunity for cross-promotion. A café, brewery, food truck or local bakery can go hand-in-hand with great shopping. Offer coffee samples in your store, share coupons for each other’s customers or host a joint tasting event.

It’s a low-cost way to bring more people in the door — and it makes the shopping experience feel festive and community-driven.

10. Create a community holiday stroll

Work with nearby businesses to organize a small holiday walk or “shopping crawl.” Keep it simple — a few shops offering treats, special discounts or a map or flyer to show where customers can easily visit multiple stops in one trip.

For a larger display, you can string lights between shops, set up warming stations with hot chocolate and cider, and fill the sidewalks with live music to create a buzz and draw crowds. The goal? Give people a reason to say, “Oh, we have to go there — it’s a tradition!”

Create experiences, not just sales

Today’s shoppers and diners want more than discounts — they’re looking for connection, community and a reason to linger. Events that celebrate your local community — from live music to maker demos — help create memories that keep new customers coming back long after your Small Business Saturday event ends.

11. Host an in-person event

Give shoppers a reason to stop in and stay awhile:

Host a “Sip & Shop” evening with light refreshments and small giveaways.

Run a product demo or mini workshop — show how your items are made or used.

Invite a local artist or musician for live entertainment that fits your space.

Host a tasting event, mini class or behind-the-scenes kitchen or workshop tour.

Create a photo corner or DIY gift-wrapping station for an easy, shareable moment.

Team up with a nearby business for a joint pop-up or shared promotion.

The key is to make it interactive. When customers participate, they tend to stay longer and spend more. Offer small treats, music or free samples to make it feel festive without overextending your budget.

Try this: Even a simple “holiday open house” with warm drinks and a photo backdrop can create memories that bring people back.

12. Organize a pop-up marketplace

If your space allows, invite other small businesses to share the spotlight. A pop-up marketplace with artisans, makers or complementary retailers and service providers can draw more visitors and keep them shopping longer. If space is tight, try rotating a “guest vendor” each weekend leading up to the holidays.

For instance, a bookstore could bring in local authors, or a cafe could feature local food producers. This way, you become more than a single shop. You’re a hub for discovering the best local small businesses.

13. Offer early-bird or loyalty perks

Instead of heavy discounts that cut into margins, reward loyal shoppers with small perks — early access to new items, bundled gifts or a thank-you coupon for a future visit. These gestures feel personal and help build long-term relationships rather than one-day sales.

When customers are excited to buy, it’s the perfect moment to upsell complementary products that boost average order value without adding pressure.

On the big day, reward your early risers with incentives like first-hour specials to get people talking. Then create afternoon momentum with fresh deals that bring in the late crowd.

Make it last beyond Saturday

Smart entrepreneurs see Small Business Saturday as more than one day of sales — it’s an investment in the local economy and long-term community relationships. A few thoughtful follow-ups can help keep your business top of mind and encourage repeat visits.

14. Encourage customer referrals

Word-of-mouth is still one of the most powerful (and affordable) marketing tools for small businesses. Encourage happy shoppers to refer friends by offering a small reward — a discount, free gift or entry in a local giveaway.

Try this: Follow up with a quick thank-you note or email. Customers are more likely to recommend your business when they feel appreciated.

15. Share your story year-round

Don’t let your momentum stop once the decorations come down. Keep telling your story on social media and through email — highlight what’s new, introduce your team or share customer favorites.

You don’t need fancy equipment or big budgets; consistency and authenticity go a long way. Let your customers see the people and purpose behind your business. If posting regularly feels tough, AI tools can help you brainstorm ideas, schedule posts and keep your story flowing all year long.

Protect your business for the busy season

With more foot traffic, full tables and packed schedules, Small Business Saturday can bring both opportunity and added risk. A busy kitchen or store floor can mean more accidents, inventory issues or delivery mishaps.

Business insurance can help protect your shop when things don’t go as planned. Depending on your policy, coverage can help with:

Costs if a customer slips and injures themselves or damages property during your event or while visiting.

Protecting your commercial space, products and inventory if they’re stolen or destroyed by fire or water damage.

Medical expenses and lost wages if an employee is injured while setting up or serving customers.

Repairs or replacements if your business vehicle or equipment is damaged during deliveries or pickups.

Having the right protection in place means you can focus on customers, not setbacks — and keep your business moving confidently through the holidays and beyond.

This story was produced by NEXT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.