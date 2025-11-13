What is the percentage of electric cars in the US?

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

The electric vehicle market share in the U.S. (expressed as a percentage) varies based on the metric you’re looking at and your definition of an EV. If we’re talking about new vehicle sales, the percentage of electric cars in the U.S. was 7.9% in February 2025, according to Edmunds sales data. This is an improvement of 6.3 percentage points from 2020. This EV market share figure does not include plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), which was measured separately and had their own market share of 1.8% in February 2025. EVs and PHEVs combined made up 9.7% of the vehicles sold in February, which is still far from the 90.3% market share of gas-powered vehicles (including hybrids) sold in that same month.

These percentages offer only a limited insight into the current state of the electric car market, leaving several questions unanswered. Read on to better understand what’s happening in the EV market.

What percentage of electric cars are on U.S. roads?

2024, 9.2% of new car registrations were for electric vehicles, according to an Experian Automotive report. This is an increase of 1.2 percentage points from 2023. If we fly higher to a bird’s eye view of the roughly 292.3 million cars on the road in 2024, 1.4% of those were electric vehicles.

What is each company’s EV market share?

Here are the latest EV market share percentages, from 2024 and through February 2025, according to Edmunds data. Tesla has enjoyed a comfortable lead with the highest market share over the past five years. In recent years, however, Tesla’s market share has dwindled from nearly 80% in 2019 to 45.2% in February 2025 as other automakers entered the playing field and introduced more rivals for customers to choose from. Ford maintains a distant second place in market share (7%), while Chevrolet (5.5%) is in third but has made significant progress in just a few years. Volkswagen (4.2%) and Hyundai (3.8%) round out the top five currently, but these automakers could easily switch places as the year goes on.

What are the best-selling electric cars in the U.S. by percentage?

Although Tesla’s market share has been falling, the electric carmaker still dominates the market. According to Experian Automotive, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling electric car in the fourth quarter of 2024, making up 26.1% of new EVs sold. The Model 3 was second with 15%. The Honda Prologue came in third with 5.3%, and the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Ford Mustang Mach-E held fourth and fifth place with 4.7% and 4.4% market share, respectively.

What is the percentage of electric cars sold by state?

According to a report from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, in the third quarter of 2024, California led the U.S. in market share, with electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles making up nearly 27% of new light-duty vehicle registrations. Colorado followed closely behind at 26%, gaining almost 8 percentage points year over year.

California, Colorado, Washington, and the District of Columbia all exceeded 20% market share in the same timeframe. Ten other states also saw new EV registrations surpass 10% but remain below 20%. Take a look at the following list to see what your state’s EV market share is. The figures below were rounded to the nearest tenth.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.