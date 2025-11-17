Skip to Content
Stacker-Money

The most dangerous roads during Thanksgiving

By
Published 11:41 PM

The I-15 freeway in Apple Valley, California.

bluewonder // Shutterstock

 

Last year, more than 49 million Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, according to the National Safety Council, it’s one of the most dangerous driving holidays in the United States.

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, researchers at TruckInfo.net discovered a few concerning trends for Thanksgiving travelers.

#1: Speeding is a major issue during Thanksgiving

Despite Uber and Lyft helping to reduce alcohol-related traffic fatalities by 6.1%, drunk driving remains an issue on Thanksgiving — likely because most rideshare drivers are spending time with their families over the holidays.‍

A data bar graph showing top causes of driving fatalities during Thanksgiving.

TruckInfo.net

About 36% of fatalities during Thanksgiving are speeding-related.

‍‍#2: Progress stalled in 2011 and fatalities have been increasing

While 2005 to 2011 saw a meaningful decline in fatalities, progress has stalled and moved in the other direction — with fatalities up nearly 38% from the 20-year low.

A data bar graph showing rates of driving fatalities during Thanksgiving from 2004 to 2023.

TruckInfo.net

#3: Some of the most dangerous roads are outside of populated metro areas

While it’s not surprising that metro areas with large populations would also have the most driving fatalities during the holidays, four of the top 10 most dangerous roads in the country are in counties with fewer than a million residents.‍

From 2004 to 2023, the following roadways had the most fatalities during the Thanksgiving holidays:

  1. I-15 in San Bernardino County, CA : 11 (population: 2.20M)
  2. SR-85 in Okaloosa County, FL: 10 (population: 220k)
  3. I-5 in Los Angeles County, CA: 10 (population: 9.73M)
  4. I-605 in Los Angeles County, CA: 10 (population: 9.73M)
  5. I-10 in Ascension Parish County, LA: 9 (population: 132k)
  6. SR-91 in Indian River County, FL: 9 (population: 170k)
  7. I-8 in Imperial County, CA: 9 (population: 181k)
  8. US-19 in Pinellas County, FL: 9 (population: 967k)
  9. I-15 in Riverside County, CA: 9 (population: 2.50M)
  10. SR-78 in San Diego County, CA: 9 (population: 3.29M)‍

#4: Wyoming and Alabama have the most fatalities per capita by a wide margin

While large states like California, Texas, and Florida have the most total driving fatalities during Thanksgiving, Wyoming and Alabama have the most fatalities per capita, by a wide margin — both nearly 50% higher than the next state.

A data map of the US showing driving fatalities during Thanksgiving by state.

TruckInfo.net

Full Data

A table listing Thanksgiving driving fatalities data by roadway.

TruckInfo.net


Methodology

Fatal accident statistics were sourced from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and population data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Thanksgiving holiday period was defined as the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Sunday afterward. Unless otherwise noted, all fatality statistics are the sum of total fatalities from 2004 to 2023 (the most recent data available) and population data is from 2023.

This story was produced by TruckInfo.net and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

Stacker

