What the top 1% pays in taxes across the US

The top 1% of earners across the U.S. earn an average of 19.5% of all income — sometimes garnering criticism from pundits and politicians — but pay 37% of total income taxes. This cohort thus contributes the largest chunk of funding for infrastructure, healthcare, welfare programs, and more, despite advantages that may enable them to minimize their taxes through professionally guided strategies or more tax-friendly locations. Policies that propose taxing higher-income households more can potentially offer more tax revenue, but also have the potential to scare away that tax revenue and any additional spending with local businesses that may come with it.

With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data to determine where the top 1% of earners contribute the most — and least — in taxes. The total in income taxes collected from this group, as well as their average adjusted gross income (AGI), is also evaluated.

Key Findings

The top 1% pays more than 50% of all income tax revenue in three states. Wyoming has the highest contributions from the top 1% of earners, with 54.7% of income tax revenue coming from 2,611 households. Florida follows closely, with 105,101 top 1% households contributing 53.6% of all income taxes collected. Nevada ranks third with 51.1% of income tax revenue coming from its 14,754 highest-earning households.

Wyoming has the highest contributions from the top 1% of earners, with 54.7% of income tax revenue coming from 2,611 households. Florida follows closely, with 105,101 top 1% households contributing 53.6% of all income taxes collected. Nevada ranks third with 51.1% of income tax revenue coming from its 14,754 highest-earning households. In New York, the top 1% of earners contribute 46.2% of all income taxes. New York ranks fourth studywide for the income tax contributions made by the top 1%. The average AGI across these 91,840 households is $3.13 million. Overall, New York’s elite earners pay roughly $79.5 billion in income taxes per year.

New York ranks fourth studywide for the income tax contributions made by the top 1%. The average AGI across these 91,840 households is $3.13 million. Overall, New York’s elite earners pay roughly $79.5 billion in income taxes per year. The top 1% in California pays over $122 billion per year in income taxes. The highest gross income tax collections come from Californians, where 175,045 households make up the top 1% of earners. These households average an AGI of $2.60 million, and contribute 38.6% of total income taxes collected from state residents. Overall, this puts California in 13th place studywide for contributions made by its top 1%.

The highest gross income tax collections come from Californians, where 175,045 households make up the top 1% of earners. These households average an AGI of $2.60 million, and contribute 38.6% of total income taxes collected from state residents. Overall, this puts California in 13th place studywide for contributions made by its top 1%. Top earners in Connecticut face the highest effective tax rates. Effectively, Connecticut’s top 1% pays an average of 28.09% on their $3.43 million average household AGI. This generates just over $16 billion in taxes collected, or 43.85% of all income taxes collected from state residents. Meanwhile, Wyoming’s top 1% faces the lowest effective income tax rate at 23.1%.

Taxes Paid by the Top 1% in Each State

States are ranked based on the percentage of all personal income taxes paid by the top 1% of earners.

Wyoming

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 54.67%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 34.53%

Total top 1% households: 2,611

Average AGI of 1%: $4,079,658

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $2,460,940

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 23.1%

Florida

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 53.62%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 32.65%

Total top 1% households: 105,101

Average AGI of 1%: $3,525,962

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $96,264,565

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.98%

Nevada

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 51.12%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 29.83%

Total top 1% households: 14,754

Average AGI of 1%: $2,988,501

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $11,010,104

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.97%

New York

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 46.26%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 27.92%

Total top 1% households: 91,840

Average AGI of 1%: $3,133,515

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $79,488,609

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 27.62%

Texas

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 44.52%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 24.35%

Total top 1% households: 128,130

Average AGI of 1%: $2,395,147

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $81,990,700

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 26.72%

Connecticut

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 43.85%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 26.6%

Total top 1% households: 16,917

Average AGI of 1%: $3,427,135

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $16,284,881

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 28.09%

Montana

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 42.92%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 22.83%

Total top 1% households: 5,101

Average AGI of 1%: $2,129,937

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $2,690,156

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.76%

Arkansas

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 42.22%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 21.52%

Total top 1% households: 12,198

Average AGI of 1%: $1,699,386

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $4,814,153

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 23.22%

Utah

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 41.16%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 21.78%

Total top 1% households: 13,991

Average AGI of 1%: $2,206,993

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $7,477,634

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.22%

Tennessee

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 41.04%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 21.08%

Total top 1% households: 30,531

Average AGI of 1%: $1,848,680

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $14,547,566

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.77%

South Dakota

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 40.46%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 20.97%

Total top 1% households: 4,062

Average AGI of 1%: $2,016,594

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $2,020,508

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.67%

Louisiana

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 38.72%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 18.37%

Total top 1% households: 18,593

Average AGI of 1%: $1,405,686

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $6,806,423

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 26.04%

California

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 38.6%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 22.65%

Total top 1% households: 175,045

Average AGI of 1%: $2,596,049

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $122,452,981

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 26.95%

Illinois

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 38.39%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 20.84%

Total top 1% households: 56,794

Average AGI of 1%: $2,132,780

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $32,677,874

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 26.98%

Georgia

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 38.31%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 20.02%

Total top 1% households: 46,220

Average AGI of 1%: $1,763,292

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $21,001,340

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.77%

Mississippi

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 38.29%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.03%

Total top 1% households: 11,731

Average AGI of 1%: $1,151,973

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $3,297,109

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.4%

Idaho

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 38.2%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 19.23%

Total top 1% households: 8,145

Average AGI of 1%: $1,735,423

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $3,392,957

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24%

Massachusetts

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 38.19%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 23.14%

Total top 1% households: 32,795

Average AGI of 1%: $2,971,999

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $26,646,912

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 27.34%

Arizona

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 38%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 19.76%

Total top 1% households: 31,872

Average AGI of 1%: $1,791,856

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $14,438,918

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.28%

Oklahoma

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 37.8%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 18.08%

Total top 1% households: 16,106

Average AGI of 1%: $1,419,057

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $5,622,529

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.6%

Missouri

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 37.16%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 18.27%

Total top 1% households: 26,898

Average AGI of 1%: $1,537,021

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $10,481,163

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.35%

South Carolina

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 37.05%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 18.2%

Total top 1% households: 23,203

Average AGI of 1%: $1,503,556

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $8,867,845

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.42%

Nebraska

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 37.03%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 18.51%

Total top 1% households: 8,660

Average AGI of 1%: $1,711,705

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $3,704,671

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.99%

Alabama

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 36.15%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.78%

Total top 1% households: 20,185

Average AGI of 1%: $1,402,613

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $6,778,809

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 23.94%

Kansas

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 35.79%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.7%

Total top 1% households: 12,643

Average AGI of 1%: $1,580,617

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $5,066,051

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.35%

Wisconsin

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 35.54%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.51%

Total top 1% households: 27,293

Average AGI of 1%: $1,572,276

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $11,024,109

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.69%

Indiana

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 35.52%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.06%

Total top 1% households: 30,120

Average AGI of 1%: $1,393,989

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $10,518,818

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.05%

New Hampshire

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 35.41%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 20.1%

Total top 1% households: 6,796

Average AGI of 1%: $2,270,304

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $3,946,877

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.58%

North Carolina

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 35.28%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.93%

Total top 1% households: 46,525

Average AGI of 1%: $1,589,460

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $19,037,365

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.74%

Pennsylvania

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 35.09%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 18.42%

Total top 1% households: 58,541

Average AGI of 1%: $1,728,864

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $26,128,752

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.82%

Michigan

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 35.01%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.9%

Total top 1% households: 45,218

Average AGI of 1%: $1,500,999

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $16,650,121

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.53%

Ohio

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 34.6%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 16.9%

Total top 1% households: 53,103

Average AGI of 1%: $1,391,898

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $18,842,538

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.49%

Colorado

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 34.51%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 19.21%

Total top 1% households: 27,685

Average AGI of 1%: $2,072,294

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $14,894,687

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.96%

North Dakota

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 34.41%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.33%

Total top 1% households: 3,431

Average AGI of 1%: $1,709,719

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $1,521,767

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.94%

Kentucky

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 34.26%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 15.79%

Total top 1% households: 18,395

Average AGI of 1%: $1,198,642

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $5,451,182

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.72%

New Jersey

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 33.78%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 19.43%

Total top 1% households: 43,042

Average AGI of 1%: $2,282,674

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $26,899,308

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 27.38%

Rhode Island

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 33.58%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.56%

Total top 1% households: 5,224

Average AGI of 1%: $1,607,011

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $2,150,700

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.62%

Hawai’i

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 33.57%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 17.11%

Total top 1% households: 6,472

Average AGI of 1%: $1,533,614

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $2,455,554

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.74%

Iowa

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 33.16%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 15.86%

Total top 1% households: 13,821

Average AGI of 1%: $1,407,014

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $4,813,252

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.75%

Virginia

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 32.94%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 18.05%

Total top 1% households: 39,103

Average AGI of 1%: $1,898,663

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $19,239,261

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.91%

Minnesota

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 32.64%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 16.65%

Total top 1% households: 26,423

Average AGI of 1%: $1,661,543

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $11,524,941

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 26.25%

New Mexico

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 32.3%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 15.02%

Total top 1% households: 9,310

Average AGI of 1%: $1,051,108

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $2,380,544

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.33%

Washington

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 32.06%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 18.7%

Total top 1% households: 35,597

Average AGI of 1%: $2,192,376

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $20,012,467

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.64%

Vermont

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 32.04%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 16.03%

Total top 1% households: 3,123

Average AGI of 1%: $1,394,199

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $1,078,255

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.76%

Maine

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 30.48%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 14.94%

Total top 1% households: 6,618

Average AGI of 1%: $1,225,687

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $1,976,671

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.37%

Maryland

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 30.45%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 16.17%

Total top 1% households: 29,040

Average AGI of 1%: $1,647,004

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $12,675,749

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 26.5%

Delaware

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 30.38%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 15.2%

Total top 1% households: 4,726

Average AGI of 1%: $1,362,040

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $1,647,326

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.59%

Oregon

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 30.37%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 15.6%

Total top 1% households: 19,053

Average AGI of 1%: $1,430,297

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $6,773,041

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.85%

West Virginia

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 30.28%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 13.12%

Total top 1% households: 7,316

Average AGI of 1%: $908,389

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $1,647,747

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 24.79%

Alaska

Share of income taxes paid by top 1%: 26.37%

Top 1%’s share of earned income: 13.34%

Total top 1% households: 3,223

Average AGI of 1%: $1,252,711

Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars): $1,016,945

Average effective tax rate on 1%: 25.19%

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset analyzed the most recent data from the IRS for personal income tax returns (tax year 2022) to rank states by the total income tax paid by the top 1%. The effective tax rates for the 1%, total income taxes paid by this cohort, average AGI per top 1% household, number of top 1% earning households, and percentage of all personal income earned by the top 1% are also examined. Tax returns are assumed to represent a single household.

