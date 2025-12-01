Advanced tech for less: How some used cars deliver modern features

Hyundai

If you’re in the market for a new ride with cutting-edge tech, you may feel you need exactly that—a new car. But you don’t have to choose a showroom-fresh model to get some of the latest and greatest advanced features. Today’s used car market offers pre-owned models packed with advanced tech, delivering convenience, connectivity, and futuristic features at a fraction of the cost of new vehicles, CarMax reports. From advanced driver aids and infotainment features to autonomous driving capabilities, buying a used car does not mean passing up innovation.

Driver Assistance Technologies: Revolutionizing How You Drive

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) may seem like recent innovations, but their roots date back decades. The introduction of anti-lock brakes (ABS) in the 1970s was a revolution that prevented wheels from locking up during braking to help drivers maintain control. By the 1990s and 2000s, features such as reverse cameras, blind-spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, and night vision started making their way into vehicles, setting the stage for contemporary driver-assist technology.

Nowadays, ADAS are far more sophisticated, offering features that are designed to enhance your behind-the-wheel confidence and make driving less stressful. Many used makes and models include or offer available systems such as:

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning system

Adaptive headlights

Backup camera

Reverse backup sensors

Blind-spot monitoring

Parking assist

Lane departure warning

Steering assist

Rear cross-path detection

Heads up display

With these technologies, used cars give you the benefits of ADAS at a lower price than new cars. Whether you’re parking in tight spots, taking your truck and crew to an off-road site, or driving on the highway, these features can enhance your ride.

Infotainment and Connectivity: Seamless Entertainment on the Go

Planning a big road trip? The ability to stay connected and entertained on the road is no longer a luxury but an expectation. Infotainment systems have come a long way from their humble beginnings in the early 2000s, when car dashes started to include displays for music playback and basic GPS navigation. Features like USB slots and Bluetooth® connectivity followed, enabling drivers to fill the cabin with their own music. By the 2010s, in-car systems became more sophisticated, supporting apps, voice commands, and available Wi-Fi hotspots.

Fast forward to today, and many pre-owned vehicles are equipped with infotainment systems that keep up with those in brand-new models. From seamless smartphone integration to built-in navigation, these used car features make driving more enjoyable and convenient:

Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity

Available built-in Wi-Fi hotspots

Touchscreen navigation systems

Voice control for hands-free operation

Wireless charging pads

USB-C ports

Rear-seat infotainment system with DVD player

Choosing a used car can often give you access to the same exciting features as a new model. In fact, you don’t have to buy a new car to enjoy modern conveniences like smartphone connectivity, built-in navigation, and rear-seat entertainment while staying within your budget.

Autonomous Driving Features: The Future is Now

Autonomous driving technology has come a long way, evolving from a futuristic concept in movies and television to an exciting inclusion in modern vehicle features. It began with early advancements like lane-keeping assistance, introduced in luxury cars in the 2000s, which used sensors and cameras to help drivers stay centered in their lanes. By the 2010s, semi-autonomous systems became more advanced and widely available, incorporating automated steering, braking, and acceleration to assist driving.

Today, semi-autonomous technology is no longer limited to new cars. Many used vehicles now offer standard or optional advanced systems to help reduce driver fatigue and improve convenience. These include:

Adaptive cruise control

Lane-centering assistance

Automatic emergency braking

Parking assistance systems (may be available in certain trims, apps, or packages only)

Semi-autonomous features in used cars allow you to drive something that feels innovative, without the price tag of a new model. These advanced systems enhance your driving experience, proving that cool car technology does not have to cost as much as a new model.

Final Thoughts

Finding standout tech in used cars is no longer a pipe dream. In addition to powertrain performance, many pre-owned vehicles come equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, cutting-edge infotainment, and semi-autonomous capabilities. Some come as standard, while others might be optional or require an additional cost or subscription. Keep in mind that manufacturers may give these features different brand names, so it’s a good idea to check a manufacturer’s website to understand the systems and know what feature you’re looking for.

Don’t feel you have to buy new when looking for futuristic features. Choosing a used car means accessing cutting-edge innovation and high-tech features while staying within your budget.

This story was produced by CarMax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.