The 6 security mistakes businesses need to fix before 2026

As the year winds down, many U.S. organizations turn their attention to payroll, inventory, and holiday staffing — while security quietly slips down the priority list and under the radar. Yet this is precisely when businesses are most vulnerable. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce warns that “crime continues to be a major problem for businesses large and small across the U.S,” with “56% of small businesses reporting theft and 53% saying the problem has worsened.”

Cyber threats are also accelerating. IBM reports that the average global cost of a data breach climbed to $4.88 million in 2024, one of the steepest increases in recent years.

Most costly incidents — physical or digital — stem from predictable, preventable mistakes. Here, Videoloft outlines the biggest ones organizations should fix before 2026.

Mistake #1: Assuming CCTV systems “just work”

Businesses often install CCTV and then rarely check if it’s functioning properly — a weakness confirmed in evaluations of public surveillance programs, which found that camera effectiveness depends heavily on correct setup, monitoring and maintenance (Urban Institute).

In practice, cameras can drift off angle, lenses get dirty, storage fills up and devices drop offline. A loading dock camera may be pointing at the sky, a cash area might be recorded through a smudged lens, or footage could be overwritten every 24 hours. When incidents occur, police can’t use the video, insurers challenge claims, and repeated theft goes undetected — all because the system looked installed but wasn’t actually protecting the business.

Fix before January:

Test every camera for angle and clarity.

Pull sample footage from the previous week or month to verify retention.

Check for offline cameras or full storage drives.

Assign responsibility for monthly cameras and system health checks.

Mistake #2: Treating physical and cyber security as separate worlds

Modern security systems — cameras, access control systems, alarms — are all connected to networks. Treating physical and cyber security separately creates dangerous blind spots. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warns that insecure IoT devices, including cameras and sensors, are increasingly exploited as entry points for cyberattacks.

Real-world incidents show attackers using weak camera passwords to enter networks, disable alarms, or observe staff movement and business layouts. A single misconfiguration can cascade: cameras go offline, alarms fail to trigger, and network visibility disappears — all while the business absorbs the financial impact of a breach now costing an average of $4.88 million.

Fix before January:

Place cameras and security devices on a separate network.

Remove all default passwords and enforce multifactor authentication for remote access.

Update firmware across all physical security devices.

Mistake #3: Letting access creep go unchecked

Over months and years, access permissions expand without oversight — former employees keep door codes or key fobs, contractors retain remote logins, and shared passwords remain active after staff turnover. Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report consistently identifies mismanaged credentials and leftover access as major contributors to breaches.

In many businesses, it’s entirely possible for a contractor who left six months ago to still access the warehouse or for multiple people to use the same shared login to view security footage — eliminating accountability. That lack of clarity makes internal theft harder to investigate, weakens insurance claims, and increases exposure to risk.

Fix before January:

Audit all physical access (keys, fobs, alarm codes) and digital access (camera/IT logins).

Remove accounts belonging to former employees and contractors.

Replace shared, generic credentials with named accounts.

Mistake #4: Never updating security systems

Security systems degrade over time if not updated. Businesses reorganise layouts, remodel areas, or change lighting — often without adjusting cameras. Evaluations show CCTV impact drops sharply when systems don’t match real risk zones or are not routinely tested (Urban Institute). A once perfectly placed camera may now be blocked by new stock, and a new door may not be covered. Businesses typically only discover these issues after a break-in, when missing evidence delays investigations and complicates insurance claims.

Fix before January:

Reassess all camera positions against the current floor plan.

Simulate outages and after-hours incidents to test resilience.

Ensure retention settings meet insurance requirements.

Mistake #5: Underestimating the true financial cost of an incident

Many small or mid-sized organizations assume they’re not high-value targets, but one break-in, vandalism incident, or cyber breach can create financial strain. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports that retail and commercial crime costs companies tens of billions of dollars each year.

In practice, a burglary can shut down operations for days, a cyberattack can lock staff out of critical systems, and incomplete video evidence can invalidate insurance claims. On top of direct losses, businesses often face premium increases, operational delays and investigation costs.

Fix before January:

Build realistic worst-case financial models for physical and cyber incidents.

Prioritise preventative maintenance and upgrades in 2026 budgets.

Confirm insurance evidence requirements (e.g, minimum retention, camera coverage).

Mistake #6: Overlooking people — the biggest vulnerability of all

Even the best systems fail when people aren’t trained to use them. Verizon highlights human error as a recurring contributor to breaches and operational security failures. Staff may prop open side doors for convenience, overlook suspicious behavior or mishandle evidence. During incidents, confusion over who retrieves footage, who calls law enforcement, or how to trigger internal alerts can cause avoidable delays.

Fix before January:

Deliver a year-end security briefing to staff.

Train multiple employees on how to retrieve footage.

Assign and communicate clear incident-related responsibilities.

In 2026, make security a resolution, not a reaction

Security doesn’t improve because an organization buys new hardware — it improves through consistent oversight and disciplined processes. As 2025 closes, businesses have a unique chance to realign cameras, tighten digital security, review access, train staff and stress-test their systems.

By taking action now, businesses can enter 2026 far more resilient, better prepared and far less exposed to the growing risks of crime and cyber disruption.

