Burnout and AI are redefining healthcare work in 2026

The U.S. healthcare workforce is heading into 2026 under mounting strain, with two in five healthcare workers reporting that their jobs feel unsustainable. New national data from Indeed’s Pulse of Healthcare report shows that burnout, staffing shortages, and rising administrative demands are pushing many clinicians to reconsider their future in the field, with some questioning whether they can remain in healthcare at all.

Dr. Darien Sutton, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and ABC News medical correspondent, discusses with Indeed the deep emotional fatigue echoed across the field and shares how employers can support, rather than add to, the day-to-day demands of patient care.

Burnout is reshaping how workers think about their careers

Burnout remains one of the most persistent issues for healthcare workers, driven by chronic understaffing, administrative overload, and a lack of meaningful support.

Indeed surveyed 924 U.S. healthcare professionals nationwide and found that unmanageable workloads and lack of support, compounded by chronic understaffing are driving this crisis.

“People aren’t just looking for another job in the same hospital—they’re looking for another career,” Dr. Sutton said. He described a “rare kind of heartbreak” many clinicians feel: a “level of disdain for something you love” that becomes unsustainable over time.

Much of this frustration stems not only from patient care responsibilities but from feeling buried under systemic issues and administrative demands.

“We’re doing the work, navigating the healthcare system, and managing the complaints,” he said. “And often, the people who could help are several floors away, behind closed doors.”

This disconnect contributes to employee turnover that’s expensive and destabilizing. Replacing a single healthcare worker costs employers six to nine months of salary, according to the report, and every departure weakens continuity of care.

Most wellbeing programs miss the mark, workers say

Work wellbeing isn’t about surface-level perks like free lunches or discounted gym memberships. While many healthcare organizations have invested in wellness initiatives, the data suggests these efforts often fail to address employees’ real needs.

Today, healthcare workers want structural support: communication, reasonable workloads, safe staffing levels, and time to recover. From a business perspective, investing in these fundamentals not only improves workplace culture but also strengthens retention and patient outcomes. According to Indeed’s report, 80% of healthcare workers say existing well-being solutions are ineffective, often because staffing constraints prevent participation or programs don’t address the root causes of burnout. Workers report being short-staffed 43% of the time, underscoring why surface-level initiatives fail to make a meaningful impact.

Organizations that prioritize staffing and communication see lower turnover rates, highlighting how structural support directly impacts retention and patient care. Even small, everyday moments like acknowledging a colleague or slowing down enough to listen without multitasking, can shape how supported workers feel.

What this means for job seekers

Healthcare professionals looking for new roles, or even considering leaving the field, are facing tough questions. Staffing shortages keep demand for workers high, but burnout and administrative overload are pushing many to rethink what they want from a job.

One clinician at Indeed’s 2025 “Careers in Care: Off The Clock” event for healthcare workers described that struggle, sharing that she voices her concerns at work but still feels unappreciated. “I express to my boss all the time that I’m tired. I don’t want to quit and leave my clients, but I just got off of a leave of absence to come back to the same thing.”

A recent jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics underscores the opportunity: Payrolls added 119,000 jobs in September, with healthcare and social assistance driving the gains, contributing 57,100 jobs. For job seekers, this means openings are there, but finding the right fit matters more than ever.

When considering a new role or workplace, job seekers should focus on signs of structural support. Asking questions about safe staffing ratios, communication practices, and leadership engagement can reveal whether an organization truly prioritizes its people. Look for employers that actively listen, provide protected time off, and use technology to reduce administrative burden without replacing care. These characteristics can help identify workplaces that invest in long-term wellbeing rather than just filling shifts. Finding an environment where care for patients doesn’t come at the cost of caring for yourself is essential for healthcare workers today.

AI is easing workloads, but clinicians worry about what it might replace

60% of healthcare organizations already use AI, mostly in support roles like clinical note-taking, automated charting, and patient education. These tools help reduce administrative burden, which affects 40% of shifts and is cited as the top threat to well-being.

But despite optimism about the efficiency AI brings, healthcare workers remain cautious. Their top concerns include:

Erosion of clinical judgment

Loss of human interaction

Privacy and surveillance risks

Job displacement and devaluation

Half of healthcare workers expect AI to reduce their workload, which is the single biggest benefit they associate with the technology. More than half say clinical documentation tools that streamline recording patient encounters and writing notes would have the greatest impact on their work.

“AI can make us more productive,” Dr. Sutton said, “but we have to make sure it’s not replacing the care.” The future of AI in healthcare will depend on thoughtful implementation and how organizations balance efficiency with the trust and human connection patients rely on.

Workforce stability depends on staffing

Many of the challenges that healthcare workers face point back to one foundational issue: staffing.

“We have to start with staffing,” Dr. Sutton said. “Protected time off, safe standards, and basic resources are not optional. They’re what the system needs to function.”

67% of healthcare workers say reducing task overload through proper staffing and technology would give them more time with patients, improving both care and job satisfaction. Adequate coverage also makes it possible to respect time off and keep patient-to-provider ratios safe.

When staffing falls short, pressure builds everywhere. Communication breaks down, morale dips, and the emotional strain of the job pushes more people to question whether they can stay in the field.

Building a more sustainable workforce

The report found that simple recognition programs, like recurring shout‑outs or employee‑of‑the‑month initiatives, are among the most impactful ways to foster appreciation. More than 80% of workers say regular leadership check‑ins affect their well‑being, yet most report they rarely happen. Healthcare workers also point to mental health days outside of PTO and access to counseling as critical supports, with two‑thirds saying these initiatives would improve conditions.

Workers aren’t looking for complicated fixes. They want adequate staffing, leadership that listens, and time to recover. Employers must decide whether to act on what their workforce is telling them before the cycle drives even more people out of the field.

As Dr. Sutton puts it, “Remembering why you started this in the first place is so important. We can’t lose sight of that.”

