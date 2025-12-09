Which are the best and worst cities to own a car in 2025?

nvphoto // Shutterstock

Traffic, infrastructure, and the safety of roads may be one aspect of owning and driving a car. The other side of metrics includes the cost of ownership, which is primarily the insurance cost, parking fees, repair and maintenance charges, and gas rates. The multiple costs associated with owning a car have been researched and analyzed here by Way.com to list out the five best cities for car owners in 2025 and the most expensive ones.

Do the lower gas prices alone make a city an affordable place to own a car? Not really. For example, the states in the South often experience lower gas prices; however, there is the added burden of sales taxes or documentation fees that might increase the cost of ownership in those places. Therefore, it is an amalgamation of several factors that need to be considered when analyzing the best cities to own a car.

5 Most Expensive and Affordable Cities to Own a Car in the United States

Keeping aside depreciation that is bound to happen and the fuel prices that are dynamic, insurance costs, though a variable expense, form a major cost of owning a car in the United States. Based on Way.com’s data, we analyzed the insurance rates and listed the most affordable and the most expensive cities for full coverage car insurance, along with the gas and parking rates in these cities.

5 Cheapest Cities to Own a Car in the United States

Fond Du Lac

Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, is a budget-friendly location for car ownership. It has the lowest average full coverage insurance rate among the cities at $99.51 per month. The gas price is competitive at $2.87 per gallon.

Johnson City

Johnson City, Tennessee, offers an average full coverage insurance rate of $103.66 per month, and regular gas costs $2.90 per gallon. However, hourly parking may not be very affordable, as the rates can average up to $18.59.

Green Bay

With gas prices at $2.86 per gallon, car ownership is affordable in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This, along with an average full coverage insurance rate of $104 per month, makes it a cheaper city to own a car.

Appleton

The lower gas prices, combined with lower insurance rates, play a crucial role in keeping the ownership costs low in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Kingsport

Kingsport, Tennessee, might seem like an unusual choice for a cheap city. However, lower gas prices, no wheel tax, and an average insurance rate of $107 per month make it less expensive to own a car in Kingsport.

5 Expensive Cities to Own a Car in the United States

Detroit

Detroit, Michigan, stands as the most expensive among the cities shortlisted due to the high average monthly insurance costs of $886.95. While parking rates can be $15 per hour on average, the gas costs and other maintenance charges can be a costly affair.

Tampa

In addition to the insurance cost, which costs on average around $444 per month, there is the burden of the 6% Florida sales tax on the purchase price of the vehicle.

New Orleans

Louisiana is known for its high car insurance rates. New Orleans is no exception, as it has the highest rates in the state. Gas prices seem affordable in the city, but parking rates are above average.

Miami

Florida hosts another one of the most expensive cities to own a car, with Miami car insurance rates averaging $432 per month for full coverage. Gas prices in the city also experience surges that bring them above the national average.

Las Vegas

The insurance costs that a Las Vegas car owner pays are almost similar to the insurance rates in Miami and New Orleans. However, the gas prices for mid-range fuel stand at $3.88 per gallon.

Best Cities for Car Owners by Car Insurance Costs

Insurance costs are a variable expense that is a result of factors like your location, driving history, and the model of your car.

Way.com’s data for full coverage insurance shows that cities like Fond Du Lac offer the lowest average monthly car insurance premiums at $99.51 for full coverage insurance. Other affordable cities include Johnson City, Green Bay, and Appleton, offering monthly rates ranging between $103 and $107.

If these are the cities that work as a haven for budget-conscious drivers, the most expensive cities to own a car in terms of insurance are Detroit, costing $886 per month on average for full coverage insurance. Other cities with expensive insurance rates include Tampa, New Orleans, Miami, and Las Vegas, offering rates above $400 per month.

Best Cities for Car Owners by Gas Prices

This doesn’t factor in if you own an electric car. Based on recent gas prices, whether in cities with cheaper insurance or more expensive insurance, average gas prices seem to fluctuate between $2.77 and $3.88 per gallon. Lower gas prices translate to a reduction in the cost-per-mile of ownership and daily commuting.

Best Cities for Car Owners by Parking Rates

It is only fair to assume that the cost of parking in uber-urban cities like Boston or San Francisco will be costlier than in cities like Green Bay or Sacramento. While you can expect a day’s parking rate in cities like Fond Du Lac to start at less than a dollar in some areas, prices can be higher in other parts of the city, increasing the average rates to $22, even in the cheapest cities like Kingsport or Green Bay, where the other expenses tend to be lower.

Key Factors that Influence Car Ownership in a City

Affordability, quality of infrastructure, repair, and other car-related services are the major factors that influence the cost of car ownership in a city.

Quality of Road Infrastructure

If you live in a city with fewer potholes, better traffic, and get to engage in a stress-free driving experience, then the repair costs will naturally be lower. According to Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) latest Urban Mobility Report (UMR) 2025, New York City and Los Angeles experience the most traffic congestion, while San Diego and Detroit experience the least.

Quick Access to Car Services

While maintenance can be one of the most unpredictable costs that can occur when owning a car, it can vary with driving habits, car model, and location; the average rates can be anywhere between $800 and $1,500.

Car Safety

If you happen to live in a neighborhood that shows high theft rates, then your car insurance and repair rates will automatically turn higher. Higher satisfaction among car owners is a result of lower accident and crime rates. While NICB has reported that vehicle thefts have reduced in the first half of 2025, the District of Columbia, California, and Nevada top the charts with the highest vehicle theft rates (per 100,000 residents).

Final Thoughts

Though there are multiple factors that are included in evaluating the best cities for owning a car, the most crucial factor that makes some cities better than others is affordability. Affordable parking, insurance, and gas rates make car ownership more accessible in such states. Therefore, if cities tend to balance the factors of cost, safety, and convenience, then car ownership becomes easier to manage.

