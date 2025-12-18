E-commerce returns management: Tips for transforming reverse logistics from cost center to customer loyalty driver

Linaimages // Shutterstock

The post-peak returns surge is inevitable. Every year, retailers and e-commerce brands brace for the January reckoning—when holiday returns flood warehouses, margins shrink, and balance sheets take a hit. But what if e-commerce returns management didn’t have to be a necessary evil? ShipStation examines whether reverse logistics could actually strengthen customer relationships and improve your bottom line.

In a recent webinar hosted by Supply Chain Dive, Rick Watson (CEO and founder, RMW Commerce), Jeff Kaiden (CEO, Capacity LLC), and Matt Salmon (senior product manager, ShipStation) explored how modern e-commerce returns management technology and strategic thinking can help businesses of all sizes turn the returns challenge into a competitive advantage.

The true cost of returns: More than just refunds

Returns aren’t simply about issuing refunds. The financial impact extends far beyond the initial transaction, creating a cascade of costs that can seriously damage profitability.

“As soon as you get into this sort of problem, you’re talking about losing the cost of goods,” Watson explained. “And the only thing you can do in return is to sell more products on the front end. How many products does it take to make up for losing the entire cost of goods in one purchase? Probably four or five, maybe more than that.”

The hidden expenses, adding up

When a customer returns a product, businesses face multiple cost layers:

Lost revenue from the original sale.

Shipping expenses for both outbound and return delivery.

Labor costs for processing and inspecting returned items.

Inventory depreciation occurs as returned products lose value.

Warehouse space dedicated to returns processing.

Customer service time in managing return requests and inquiries.

The fraud factor: Bad actors exploiting returns policies

Beyond operational challenges, returns fraud represents a growing threat that can devastate margins. According to the 2024 Consumer Returns in the Retail Industry Report by Appriss Retail and Deloitte, fraudulent returns and claims resulted in $103 billion in losses last year, representing more than 15 % of all returns—showcasing how return fraud can severely impact retailer margins. Some customers have learned to exploit the system, taking advantage of generous return policies for personal gain.

“There comes a point in time where they [businesses] are just staring down a balance sheet that no longer makes any sense, because they’ve lost a ton of inventory that month,” Salmon noted.

Businesses often don’t realize the extent of the problem until financial statements reveal significant losses.

Common types of returns fraud

Returns abuse takes several forms, each with serious financial implications.

Wardrobing: Purchasing items, using them temporarily, and returning them.

Purchasing items, using them temporarily, and returning them. Serial returners: Customers with extremely high return rates across multiple purchases.

Customers with extremely high return rates across multiple purchases. Switch fraud: Returning different items than originally purchased.

Returning different items than originally purchased. Missing item claims: Falsely reporting items as not delivered or incomplete.

The challenge for retailers lies in protecting their bottom line without alienating legitimate customers who genuinely need to make returns.

Balancing fraud prevention with customer experience

Here’s the tension every retailer faces: Consumers expect hassle-free returns, but generous policies invite abuse. Finding the right balance requires a combination of technology and strategy.

Today’s shoppers have high expectations shaped by major retailers offering free and easy returns with extended return windows. According to ShipStation’s Breaking Benchmarks report, 69% of consumers would switch brands for more convenient delivery or return options—a 25% increase from 2024. This dramatic shift highlights the growing importance of the returns experience in shaping customer loyalty.

The solution: Customer-level return policies

Rather than applying blanket restrictions that frustrate good customers, modern returns management focuses on behavior-based policies.

“The only solution to minimize all these problems is customer-level return policies based on behavior,” Salmon explained.

This approach allows businesses to:

Identify and flag high-risk customers based on return patterns.

Adjust return windows and conditions for serial returners.

Maintain generous policies for loyal, low-risk customers.

Reduce fraud without harming the overall customer experience.

Watson emphasized the importance of data: “That kind of customer-level returns policy, or at least narrowing in on the worst actors and how to predict and identify them, seems like the only path forward.”

E-commerce returns management technology that transforms the customer experience

Modern e-commerce returns management technology addresses both sides of the equation—reducing operational costs while improving customer satisfaction. The right tools can turn a painful process into a seamless experience that actually builds loyalty.

Self-service portals reduce friction and costs

Traditional returns processes often require customers to email customer support, wait for responses, and navigate unclear policies. This creates frustration on both sides.

“When they [companies] switch to a self-service platform, it allows a consumer to figure out really quickly where they stand in that returns process without having to wait around for an interaction with customer support,” Salmon said.

This approach delivers multiple benefits:

Instant gratification for customers seeking return information.

for customers seeking return information. Reduced customer service costs by eliminating repetitive policy explanations.

by eliminating repetitive policy explanations. Faster processing as customers initiate returns immediately.

as customers initiate returns immediately. Better data collection on return reasons and patterns.

“It [a self-service platform] allows you to let people solve their own problems themselves, and get that dopamine instantly that they’re chasing in a returns life cycle, and then, with that, ideally become a repeat customer,” Salmon added.

Green returns: When keeping items makes financial sense

Sometimes the cost of processing a return exceeds the item’s value. Green returns—allowing customers to keep low-value items while still receiving refunds—deliver a double win: reducing your reverse logistics costs while cutting carbon emissions from unnecessary shipping. It’s a strategy that saves money, helps the environment, and delights customers all at once.

This strategy works best for:

Low-cost items where return shipping exceeds product value.

Products that are difficult or expensive to restock.

Items that may have hygiene or safety concerns.

Situations where customer goodwill outweighs recovery value.

Intelligent exchanges maximize revenue retention

Not all returns must result in lost revenue. Technology that promotes exchanges over refunds can recapture significant value.

Successful strategies include:

Promoting exchanges during the return flow.

during the return flow. Offering incentives to choose store credit over refunds.

to choose store credit over refunds. Suggesting alternative products based on return reasons.

based on return reasons. Waiving fees for exchanges versus refunds.

Leveraging returns data for product improvement

Returns aren’t just a cost center—they’re a goldmine of product feedback that can drive meaningful improvements.

“There is a revenue opportunity in returns data,” Watson noted. “There is a reason that you can improve your products through return status. Maybe your product isn’t as good as you thought it was, and it fails if you use it in these ways, and that’s why the person’s returning it.”

AI-powered insights accelerate improvement

Historically, analyzing return data required manual review and categorization. Modern AI tools can process thousands of returns instantly to identify patterns and trends.

“If there are 10,000 discrete returns dealing with the same issue or a bunch of different issues, AI can actually help with that,” Kaiden explained. “In three minutes, the system can tell you what you should be focusing on in terms of your product fixing journey.”

This capability transforms how businesses use returns data:

Identify defects causing frequent returns.

Discover mismatched expectations in product descriptions.

Uncover sizing or fit issues for apparel.

Detect quality problems before they escalate.

Watson added that AI eliminates the need for structured data: “We used to have to get very structured data and force people to pick the reason why they were returning. Now, AI doesn’t care about any of that. It will summarize it all for you very simply.”

Measuring success: KPIs that matter

Implementing e-commerce returns management technology only works if you can measure its impact. The panelists emphasized the importance of focusing on metrics that directly impact business outcomes.

The perfect order metric

Watson identified one overarching goal.

This single metric encompasses everything: accurate inventory, correct fulfillment, quality products, clear descriptions, and on-time delivery.

Key performance indicators to track

Beyond the perfect order, businesses should monitor:

Return rate by product category to identify problematic items.

to identify problematic items. Cost per return, including shipping, labor, and restocking.

including shipping, labor, and restocking. Exchange rate versus refund rate to measure revenue retention.

to measure revenue retention. Time to process returns from receipt to resolution.

from receipt to resolution. Customer satisfaction scores for the returns experience.

for the returns experience. Fraud detection accuracy to balance prevention and false positives.

The warehouse reality: Physical limitations persist

While technology solves many customer-facing challenges, the physical side of returns processing remains labor-intensive.

“It’s not a great candidate for too much automation,” Kaiden acknowledged. “There could be smell issues, there are repackaging issues, there are defect issues that we may or may not be able to tell. These are sort of physical human examination steps, and it’s really hard to imagine this particular function being next in line for warehouse automation.”

Strategies for efficient warehouse returns processing

Even without full automation, smart warehouse practices can reduce costs:

Dedicated returns zones to prevent backlog.

to prevent backlog. Clear quality grading criteria for consistent processing.

for consistent processing. Rapid disposition decisions to minimize handling time.

to minimize handling time. Segregated inventory for returned goods awaiting inspection.

for returned goods awaiting inspection. Regular audits to prevent returns from accumulating.

Peak season preparation: Getting ahead of the returns surge

The holiday shopping season creates a predictable surge in returns every January. Preparation is essential.

Pre-peak checklist

To handle the post-peak returns crunch, businesses should:

Review and update return policies to reflect current business needs.

to reflect current business needs. Test self-service portals to ensure a smooth customer experience.

to ensure a smooth customer experience. Train staff on returns processing procedures and fraud indicators.

on returns processing procedures and fraud indicators. Stock packaging materials for outbound exchanges.

for outbound exchanges. Configure automated rules for customer segmentation.

for customer segmentation. Establish partnerships with return logistics providers.

Communication strategies

Clear communication prevents confusion and reduces customer service inquiries.

Display return policies prominently on product pages and at checkout.

on product pages and at checkout. Send proactive return information with order confirmations.

with order confirmations. Provide return tracking so customers know the status.

so customers know the status. Set clear expectations about refund timing and exchange options.

The future of returns: Building competitive advantage

Forward-thinking brands recognize that e-commerce returns management is no longer just damage control—it’s an opportunity to differentiate and build loyalty.

Transform reverse logistics from an afterthought into a competitive advantage. Companies that invest in seamless, customer-friendly returns experiences while controlling costs through innovative technology and data-driven policies will win in an increasingly competitive market.

What sets leaders apart

The best returns programs share common characteristics:

Frictionless self-service that respects customer time.

that respects customer time. Transparent policies without hidden fees or confusing terms.

without hidden fees or confusing terms. Fast processing that returns money or exchanges quickly.

that returns money or exchanges quickly. Personalized treatment based on customer history.

based on customer history. Continuous improvement using returns data to fix root causes.

Taking action: Start your returns transformation

The post-peak returns surge is coming. The question isn’t whether you’ll face returns—it’s whether you’ll be ready to turn them into an opportunity.

Modern e-commerce returns management technology enables you to deliver exceptional customer experiences while protecting your margins and gathering insights to enhance your products. The retailers and e-commerce brands that thrive will be those who stop treating returns as a necessary evil and start seeing them as a strategic capability that drives growth.

