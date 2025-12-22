5 top-rated used small SUVs

Robin Trajano // Kia America

If you’ve spent the last few years in a compact car, and you’re feeling the need for an upgrade, a small SUV might be perfect for you. They offer increased cargo and passenger space without a big trade-off in fuel economy, and the prices are reasonable when you consider their capability. They’re great for folks looking to downsize from larger vehicles too. Below are Edmunds’ top picks, as well as the average price for a 2023 model on the used market compared to the base price of a brand-new example.

1. Used Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento was fully redesigned for 2021, and the South Korean SUV hardly resembles its predecessor. The Sorento is a three-row SUV packed with standard features, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a sleek design both inside and out. It is a marked improvement over the previous-generation Sorento, with a great mix of high quality, practicality and performance (as long as you get the available turbocharged engine). The Sorento also offers an efficient hybrid powertrain if you’d prefer to save as much fuel as possible on your inevitable road trips.

Average 2023 transaction price: $28,711

Savings vs. new: $4,924

Average consumer rating (2023): 4.2 (out of 5)

Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: 2021–2025

2. Used Mazda CX-50

The Mazda CX-50 is a luxury-lite small SUV that delivers the practicality required of a crossover but in a sleeker, more appealing package. The premium interior is a step up from the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, and the CX-50 handles corners quite well given its SUV form factor. Mazda introduced the CX-50 in 2023, and confusingly, it now sells it alongside the similarly sized CX-5. The CX-50 is preferable because it’s been updated more recently, while the CX-5 has now been on sale for nearly a decade.

Average 2023 transaction price: $27,499

Savings vs. new: $3,896

Average consumer rating (2023): 4.0 (out of 5)

Used Mazda CX-50 years for this generation: 2023–2025

3. Used Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V has long been one of Edmunds’ favorite small SUVs because of its mix of practicality, value and comfort. The 2023 Honda CR-V has plenty of room for cargo, whether it’s for a weekend camping trip or the family’s luggage. It falls short of some competitors in towing capacity, but the CR-V’s roomy interior helps compensate. Most trims come standard with a hybrid powertrain, which offers impressive fuel economy and surprisingly zippy acceleration, making the CR-V a compelling option in the small SUV segment.

Average 2023 transaction price: $30,427

Savings vs. new: $1,943

Average consumer rating (2023): 4.1 (out of 5)

Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2023–2025

4. Used Kia Sportage

Kia introduced the Sportage back in 1993, and it’s been one of Edmunds’ favorite SUVs ever since, especially in hybrid guise. It’s comfortable, filled with the latest and greatest tech, and has plenty of room with seating for five. The bold exterior design is more eye-catching than most other small SUVs too. The drawback? The regular nonhybrid engine. It’s not very powerful, and its fuel economy is so-so. If you can find room in your budget, the turbocharged 1.6-liter hybrid engine offers a lot more torque and even better efficiency. There’s even a plug-in option if you want some all-electric range.

Average 2023 Kia Sportage transaction price: $24,939

Savings vs. new: $5,196

Average consumer rating (2023): 3.6 (out of 5)

Used Kia Sportage years for this generation: 2023–2025

5. Used Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson shares a lot of mechanical similarities with the Kia Sportage but is a bit more upscale once you get inside. The Tucson also tends to be more expensive than the Sportage, so keep that in mind if you’re on a tight budget. But the interior is quite a nice place to be, with roomy seating for five and enough storage for their gear too. You get lots of desirable tech as standard, and the Tucson offers a smooth ride over most surfaces. The same powertrain caveat applies to the Tucson — the hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains are recommended for their blend of efficiency and power.

Average 2023 transaction price: $23,928

Savings vs. new: $6,872

Average consumer rating (2023): 4.2 (out of 5)

Used Hyundai Tucson years for this generation: 2022–2025

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.