Drivers shopping for car insurance in 2026 are facing a wide spread in both price and experience. Insure.com’s latest Best Auto Insurance Companies analysis — built from nearly 2,000 customer surveys plus rate, complaint, and financial strength data — shows a clear divide: A handful of national brands dominate on scale, but regional carriers and membership-based insurers often deliver better value.

Travelers takes the top spot among national insurers, earning 4.55 out of 5 stars based on a combined score of customer experience, price, financial strength, and complaint data.

At the same time, high-satisfaction regional players like Auto-Owners and Erie, as well as membership-only USAA, set the bar for price, loyalty, and claims performance.

Across all 19 companies with rate data, full-coverage premiums average about $209 a month. However, the cheapest and most expensive insurers are separated by more than $100 monthly, underscoring the importance of comparing quotes and looking beyond the biggest household names.

Here are the top three car insurance companies for 2026:

Travelers GEICO Nationwide

There were some notable changes in the rankings of national insurance companies for 2026:

State Farm dropped two spots from No. 4 to No. 6

Nationwide dropped from No. 2 to No. 3

GEICO and Progressive each moved up one spot

Farmers (No. 8) and Allstate (No. 7) switched spots this year

Each of the top companies on this list is a reputable auto insurer with its own strengths and weaknesses. However, when comparing factors like customer satisfaction and complaint data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), some providers performed better than others.

Here are Insure.com’s Best Auto Insurance Companies for 2026 with their rankings.

Insure.com

Note: An insurer needs to do business in at least 40 states to rank as a national company.

*USAA is only available to members of the military community and their families.

Regional carriers were rated but not ranked against national companies to ensure equitable comparisons. This year, Insure.com was able to rate six regional carriers, with the addition of:

Auto Club Enterprises

Auto Club Group

CSAA Insurance Group

Mercury

Here’s how the rankings would have looked with regional carriers included.

Insure.com

These are the top-rated auto insurance companies of 2026

Here are the top eight auto insurance companies of 2026. Insure.com compared them on price, financial strength, and surveyed current policyholders to see where every insurer stands out.

1. Travelers

Insure.com Score: 4.55

Average Premium: $175 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.37

NAIC: 0.625

AM Best Rating: A++

Effective date: 8/8/2025

Overview

Travelers is the top overall performer, pairing below-average premiums with high customer satisfaction, strong claims handling, and an excellent digital experience. It’s a great all-around choice for many drivers, though its scores are lower for young drivers and college students.

Pros

Cheap rates

High customer satisfaction

Cons

It’s not the best for teens and young drivers

2. GEICO

Insure.com Score: 4.50

Average Premium: $179 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.27

NAIC: 0.603

AM Best Rating: A++

Effective date: 2/21/2025

Overview

GEICO combines competitive pricing with very high marks for ease of service and its website and app, making it especially appealing to tech-savvy drivers. It performs solidly across most categories and is a strong option for younger drivers, though it doesn’t quite reach the very top on overall satisfaction.

Pros

Good for ease of accessing policy documents and services

Cheap premiums

Cons

Lower customer satisfaction for discounts and auto/home bundling

3. Nationwide

Insure.com Score: 4.19

Average Premium: $205 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.41

NAIC: 0.636

AM Best Rating: A

Effective date: 11/7/2025

Overview

Nationwide comes in just under the average price and stands out for high satisfaction, trust, and renewal intent, so customers who choose it tend to stay. It also scores well for claims handling and for drivers with tickets, making it a dependable, all-around pick.

Pros

Competitive full coverage rates

Good customer satisfaction, trust, and renewal rates

Cons

Lower discount and bundling scores

4. Progressive

Insure.com Score: 4.05

Average Premium: $223 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.15

NAIC: 0.604

AM Best Rating: A+

Effective date: 4/3/2025

Overview

Progressive sits in the middle of the pack in terms of price but lags behind many competitors in customer satisfaction, particularly in claims handling. Its strengths lie in digital tools and online self-service, making it well-suited for drivers who prioritize a DIY experience and are less focused on top-tier service scores.

Pros

It isn’t the most expensive insurer

Low complaint ratio

Cons

Ranked the lowest for claims handling

5. Amica

Insure.com Score: 4.02

Average Premium: $231 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.19

NAIC: 0.588

AM Best Rating: A+

Effective date: 3/7/2025

Overview

Amica is on the more expensive side and posts lower-than-average satisfaction scores; however, it performs better with higher-risk segments, such as drivers with tickets and seniors. It’s a fit for customers who value a more traditional mutual insurer but are willing to pay more and accept trade-offs in overall satisfaction.

Pros

Solid digital experience

Strong bundling performance for home and auto discounts

Cons

Expensive

Lower trustworthy score

6. State Farm

Insure.com Score: 3.91

Average Premium: $239 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.38

NAIC: 0.869

AM Best Rating: A+

Effective date: 11/14/2025

Overview

State Farm’s premiums are above average, but it delivers solid satisfaction, strong trust, and good renewal intent, plus decent scores for claims and discounts. It is particularly attractive for families, with better-than-average results for young drivers and college students, and it is backed by a large agent network.

Pros

Highly trustworthy

High renewal rates

Cons

Its rates aren’t as cheap as they used to be

7. Allstate

Insure.com Score: 3.57

Average Premium: $267 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.35

NAIC: 1.200

AM Best Rating: A+

Effective date: 2/28/2025

Overview

Allstate is one of the most expensive insurers in the group, yet it earns good marks for ease of service, digital experience, discounts, and bundling. It performs especially well for teens, college students, and drivers with tickets, making it a strong contender for households with higher-risk drivers who want robust support.

Pros

Strong scores for discounts and home and auto bundling

Good score for ease of service

Cons

Expensive premiums

Lower survey score for claims handling

8. Farmers

Insure.com Score: 3.52

Average Premium: $257 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.30

NAIC: 1.239

AM Best Rating: A

Effective date: 8/1/2025

Overview

Farmers sits at the higher end of the price spectrum, with service and satisfaction scores that hover around average. Its biggest strength is loyalty: Renewal intent is very high, suggesting it works well for customers who find a good agent fit and prefer to stay put, even if they’re not getting the very lowest rate.

Pros

Strong agent network

Solid digital tools

Cons

Very expensive

Limited discounts

USAA

NOT RANKED

Insure.com Score: 4.53

Average Premium: $131 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.55

NAIC: 1.164

AM Best Rating: A++

Effective date: 7/2/2025

Overview

USAA stands out as one of the strongest performers in the 2026 survey, offering the lowest average premiums of all insurers, at $131 per month. While its coverage is limited to active-duty military, veterans, and their families, eligible drivers benefit from some of the highest satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry. USAA earned top marks for claims handling, excellent digital experience ratings, and the highest renewal rate in the entire survey, showing customers rarely leave once they join.

Although it isn’t ranked alongside national carriers due to eligibility restrictions, USAA’s combination of affordability, financial strength, and exceptional service makes it a top choice for military community members seeking reliable, competitively priced auto insurance.

Pros

Highest survey scores for claims handling

Cheap rates

Cons

Only available to members of the military community and their family members

Very few local offices

The best regional auto insurance companies of 2026

1. Auto-Owners

Insure.com Score: 4.55

Average Premium: $171 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.30

NAIC: 0.443

AM Best Rating: A+

Effective date: 10/31/2025

Overview

Auto-Owners consistently performs above average across nearly every category, earning strong marks for customer satisfaction, trust, and claims handling. Its premiums are among the lowest of any insurer in the ranking, making it a standout value pick. With high renewal intent and reliable service scores, Auto-Owners is ideal for customers who want stable pricing, dependable claims support, and a traditional agent-driven experience.

Pros

Strong trust and renewal rates

Wide range of coverage options with strong agent support

Cons

Availability is limited to select states

2. Erie

Insure.com Score: 4.50

Average Premium: $159 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.50

NAIC: 0.772

AM Best Rating: A

Effective date: 9/5/2025

Overview

Erie is one of the most beloved insurers in the entire study, earning top-tier satisfaction, stellar ease-of-service scores, and one of the highest renewal rates. Its premiums are also among the lowest, offering a rare combination of affordability and service excellence. Erie consistently ranks at or near the top across multiple customer segments, making it one of the best choices for drivers who want exceptional service and consistently strong rates.

Pros

One of the cheapest full coverage rates

High trust and renewal rates

Cons

Limited availability outside its regional footprint

Fewer tech-forward tools

3. American Family

Insure.com Score: 4.44

Average Premium: $159 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.27

NAIC: 0.669

AM Best Rating: A

Effective date: 9/24/2025

Overview

American Family pairs very competitive pricing with solid customer satisfaction and policy offerings. Its scores across trust, renewal intent, and claims handling hover slightly above average, making it a balanced, dependable choice. It’s especially well-suited for families thanks to affordable rates, strong digital tools, and a wide agent network. For drivers seeking a mix of value and reliability, American Family is a standout.

Pros

Cheap rates

High trust and renewal rates

Cons

Customer satisfaction scores are average

Middling discounts and bundling savings

4. Auto Club Group

Insure.com Score: 4.30

Average Premium: $185 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.39

NAIC: 0.684

AM Best Rating: A

Effective date: 4/16/2025

Overview

Auto Club Group delivers strong satisfaction, trust, and renewal scores, benefiting from AAA’s established brand and service model. While its premiums are moderately higher than those of some competitors, customers tend to stay, thanks to good claims handling and access to AAA benefits. It’s a great match for drivers who already rely on AAA for roadside assistance and want bundled membership and insurance benefits under one roof.

Pros

High customer satisfaction

Customers are satisfied with policy offerings

Cons

Low score on average for discounts

Low score on digital tools

5. Auto Club Enterprises

Insure.com Score: 3.76

Average Premium: $243 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.48

NAIC: 1.293

AM Best Rating: A+

Effective date: 4/30/2025

Overview

Auto Club Enterprises enjoys excellent customer satisfaction and one of the highest claims-handling scores in the dataset. Its premiums fall in the mid-to-upper range, but customers rate its policy offerings and overall experience highly. Renewal intent is extremely strong, indicating deep brand loyalty. This insurer is best for drivers in the AAA SoCal territory who value strong claims service and convenient access to AAA’s membership ecosystem.

Pros

High trustworthy score

Good claims satisfaction

Cons

It’s expensive

6. CSAA Insurance Group

Insure.com Score: 3.68

Average Premium: $251 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.37

NAIC: 1.021

AM Best Rating: A

Effective date: 7/23/2025

Overview

CSAA Insurance Group shows outstanding customer satisfaction — tied for the highest in the survey — but carries higher-than-average premiums. Despite the cost, customers remain loyal, with one of the highest overall renewal rates. Digital experience is another major strength, scoring at the top of the category. CSAA is ideal for tech-forward AAA members who prioritize great service and digital tools over rock-bottom prices.

Pros

High customer satisfaction score

High renewal rate

Cons

Lower recommendation rate

Low trustworthy score

7. Mercury

Insure.com Score: 3.56

Average Premium: $270 per month

Customer Survey Score: 4.46

NAIC: 1.072

AM Best Rating: A

Effective date: 2/20/2025

Overview

Mercury delivers exceptional ease of service, extremely high trust scores, and one of the strongest digital experiences in the survey. While its premiums are among the highest, customers still report high satisfaction and very strong renewal intent. Claims handling is solid, though discounts are limited. Mercury is best suited for drivers who value a responsive online experience and are willing to pay more for service consistency and ease of use.

Pros

Highest trust score in the survey

Strong customer satisfaction score

Cons

One of the most expensive insurers

Below-average discounts

Trends in auto insurance satisfaction: How did things change year over year?

Across the board, the 2026 results indicate a mild softening in how drivers feel about their auto insurers compared to 2025, with most averages slipping slightly but not significantly. Customer satisfaction, ease of service, and policy offerings are all down two to three percentage points from last year, and willingness to recommend an insurer is also slightly lower.

At the same time, trust and renewal intentions actually ticked up. Trust rose to just over 90% on average, and renewal intent increased to nearly 93%, suggesting that while people may grumble about service or value, most remain loyal to their current company.

The most significant pain point is car insurance for young drivers, teens, and college students — those scores decreased by 10 points year over year.

Claims handling scores also declined by four points, and fair rate increases over time slipped five points, signalling that rising premiums, combined with slower or more frustrating claims processes, are weighing more heavily on consumers, even as their overall trust in insurers remains intact.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year trends in Insure.com’s survey.

Insure.com

The top auto insurance companies for price, customer service, and more

Whether you are on a tight budget or price matters less to you than excellent customer service, the right insurance company for you is out there.

Here are some of Insure.com’s top category winners for 2026:

Cheapest auto insurance: Erie Insurance and American Family

Erie Insurance and American Family Best for customer satisfaction: CSAA and Erie

CSAA and Erie Best for ease of service: Mercury

Mercury Best for policy offerings: Erie and Travelers

Erie and Travelers Best for claims handling: Auto Club Enterprises

Auto Club Enterprises Best website/online experience: CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group Best discounts: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual Best for young drivers and teens: Allstate

Allstate Best for college students: CSAA

CSAA Best for senior drivers: Allstate

Allstate Best for drivers with tickets: Allstate

To help you find the best insurance companies, Insure.com compiled data and ranked them based on price, policy offerings, ease of service, customer satisfaction, and other key factors. Below is the category breakouts list, which includes all companies featured in Insure.com’s insurance-consumer survey, both national and regional carriers.

Best car insurance companies for cheap rates

The category average is $209 per month for full coverage. Still, several companies come in well below that: USAA is the cheapest at $131, followed by American Family and Erie at $159, Auto-Owners at $171, and Travelers and GEICO at under $180.

Just under average sit Auto Club Group at $185 and Nationwide at $205, while Progressive, Amica, State Farm, and Auto Club Enterprises land in the mid-to-high $200s.

At the top of the price range are CSAA ($251), Farmers ($257), Allstate ($267), and Mercury ($270), making them the most expensive options in this group.

The Hartford, Liberty Mutual, and Safeco aren’t listed with public rates here, so they aren’t included in the averages; however, they remain important contextually as national competitors.

Insure.com

Best auto insurance companies for customer satisfaction

Customer satisfaction scores in this dataset are generally strong, but there’s a clear group of standouts at the top and a noticeable drop-off at the bottom.

Erie and CSAA Insurance Group lead the pack at 92%, edging out USAA and Auto Club Enterprises at 90%, which confirms these regional and membership-based carriers are resonating strongly with their policyholders.

Close behind, Travelers, Auto Club Group, Mercury, and Nationwide all score between 88% and 89%, comfortably above the category average of 85%, reinforcing their reputations as solid, dependable choices.

Well-known national brands like American Family, State Farm, Farmers, The Hartford, GEICO, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual cluster in the low to mid-80s — respectable but not exceptional in this field.

At the bottom, Progressive (78%), Amica (77%), and Safeco (77%) fall significantly below average, suggesting they have more work to do in this category.

Insure.com

Best auto insurance companies for customer ease of service

Ease-of-service scores indicate that most major auto insurers are doing a solid job of helping customers manage their policies, but a few stand out. Mercury leads the pack at 95%, followed closely by Erie and USAA at 94%, suggesting their customers find it especially easy to access documents, make changes, and get help when needed.

Big national brands like GEICO, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual cluster at 90%, just above the category average of 88%, alongside Travelers, Auto-Owners, and Safeco at 89%, indicating consistently strong experiences across their apps, websites, and service channels.

CSAA, State Farm, Auto Club Enterprises, and Nationwide sit right around the average, while Progressive, American Family, Farmers, The Hartford, and Amica dip slightly below but remain in the mid-80s. Auto Club Group trails the group at 81%, suggesting more friction for customers trying to manage their policies compared to the top performers.

Insure.com

Best auto insurance companies for policy offerings

When it comes to policy offerings, a few insurers clearly lead the pack while others lag behind with more limited choices or less satisfied customers. Erie, USAA, and Travelers top the list at 92%, indicating that their customers feel they have a robust menu of coverage options, add-ons, and customizations.

Just behind them, Mercury (89%) and Liberty Mutual (88%) also perform well above the category average of 84%. Auto-Owners and The Hartford (both 87%), along with Auto Club Enterprises, Nationwide, CSAA, American Family, and Auto Club Group, clustered around the mid-80s.

Major brands like GEICO and State Farm (83%) and Amica (82%) remain competitive, but Allstate (81%), Progressive (79%), Safeco (78%), and Farmers (77%) sit at the bottom of the list, signaling that customers at those companies may feel they have fewer coverage choices or less flexibility compared to the market leaders.

Insure.com

Best auto insurance company for claims handling

Claims handling is where the best auto insurance companies differentiate themselves, and this data makes that distinction quite clear. USAA and Auto Club Enterprises lead the pack at 87%, showing that their customers are pleased with how claims are managed — a big deal since claims are the “moment of truth” for any insurer.

Close behind, Erie and Auto Club Group scored 84%, while companies like Travelers (82%) and American Family (82%) also outperform the category average of 78%, indicating solid and reliable claims experiences. Major brands such as Mercury, State Farm, The Hartford, and Auto-Owners (80%) sit just above average, while Allstate, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and GEICO cluster slightly below but still in a generally acceptable range.

For shoppers who prioritize being treated well after an accident, the top-tier claims performers stand out as safer options.

Insure.com

What auto insurance company is most recommended by customers?

Customer recommendations show a clear hierarchy of trust and satisfaction across auto insurers. Erie leads the way with 92% of customers saying they’d recommend it, followed closely by USAA at 90%, underscoring both companies’ strong loyalty and word-of-mouth power.

Just below them is a big cluster of brands at 89% — Mercury, Auto Club Enterprises, Auto Club Group, State Farm, and Allstate — all performing above or well in line with the category average of 87%. Nationwide and GEICO (88%) and Liberty Mutual and Farmers (87%) also sit comfortably in the recommended tier, while Travelers, Auto-Owners, The Hartford, and American Family (all 86%) match the overall average.

Below that line, sentiment starts to soften. Progressive, at 84%, trails the pack modestly, while CSAA (80%), Amica (79%), and Safeco (77%) have noticeably fewer customers willing to recommend them, hinting at experience or value gaps that make policyholders more hesitant to recommend them to friends and family.

Insure.com

What auto insurance company do customers trust the most?

Trust scores reveal some of the most striking gaps in insurer perception across the industry. Mercury stands out dramatically with a perfect 100% trust rating, the only company in the dataset to earn universal confidence from its customers. Close behind, Auto Club Enterprises, at 97%, also commands strong trust, reflecting deep loyalty among its member base.

Several major insurers cluster just above the category average of 90%, including Nationwide (94%), Auto Club Group (93%), Travelers (93%), USAA, and Auto-Owners (92%), along with Erie, State Farm, and American Family at 91%, showing broad consumer confidence in these well-established brands.

Below the average, well-known national carriers like GEICO and Farmers (89%) and Liberty Mutual and CSAA (88%) still perform respectably but fall short of the leaders. At the bottom, The Hartford (87%), Amica (85%), Progressive (83%), and Safeco (81%) exhibit more pronounced trust deficits, suggesting that customers may have reservations related to claims experiences, pricing trends, or overall satisfaction.

Overall, trust tends to mirror long-term brand stability.

Insure.com

Which car insurance company had the most customers planning to renew?

Renewal rates show just how “sticky” auto insurance relationships are — and this dataset makes that clear. Overall, customers tend to stay with their current provider, with a category average of 93% indicating that they plan to renew their policies

At the very top, USAA leads with a 97% renewal rate, followed closely by CSAA Insurance Group at 96%, and Mercury and Auto Club Enterprises at 95%, signaling deep loyalty and deep satisfaction among their policyholders.

Major national brands like Nationwide, Erie, and Farmers (94%) and State Farm, Allstate, and The Hartford (93%) also retain the vast majority of their customers, reinforcing their reputations as long-term “home base” insurers.

Even at the lower end, Liberty Mutual (90%) and GEICO (89%) still achieve a nine out of 10 customer retention rate, which would be excellent in most industries. The narrow spread from 89% to 97% suggests that once drivers choose an insurer, they’re highly likely to stick with it unless something goes notably wrong with price, claims, or service.

Insure.com

Why some insurance companies weren’t ranked

Some insurers were excluded from the overall rankings for a few key reasons. A handful of companies didn’t receive enough survey responses to allow for a fair comparison with the rest of the field.

In addition, The Hartford, Liberty Mutual, and Safeco don’t provide rate data to the source, Quadrant. Without premium information, Insure.com couldn’t evaluate them on price or include them in the overall star ratings — though they still appear in the individual category rankings, which rely solely on survey results.

Finally, USAA, while a top performer in many categories, serves only military members, veterans, and their families. Because it isn’t available to the general public, it was not ranked alongside insurers that are open to all consumers.

How much auto insurance do you need?

How much auto insurance you need depends on your finances, your vehicle, and how much risk you’re comfortable taking on.

At a minimum, you must carry your state’s required liability limits, but those baseline amounts are often too low to fully protect you after a serious crash. Many drivers opt for higher liability limits — such as 100/300/100 — to better protect their assets.

You should also consider adding comprehensive and collision coverage if your car is newer, and it’s a must if it’s financed, since those coverages pay for damage to your own vehicle.

Drivers with more to protect, like homeowners or high-income earners, typically benefit from higher limits or even an umbrella policy. The right coverage mix strikes a balance between affordability and peace of mind, ensuring that a single accident doesn’t become a long-term financial setback.

How to shop for auto insurance and find the right insurance company for you

When shopping for car insurance, consider your top priorities and coverage needs and get at least three quotes from the top-rated car insurance companies.

“Prices vary greatly from one insurer to another, so it really pays to shop around. Get at least three price quotes from a mix of national and regional carriers,” says Mark Friedlander, senior director of media relations for the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). “You can obtain quotes through independent and exclusive agents, company websites, and online comparison sites.”

Here are some things to keep in mind when shopping for car insurance:

Determine your needs. This will help you narrow down the carriers you should consider and the different coverages you may need to carry.

This will help you narrow down the carriers you should consider and the different coverages you may need to carry. Consider local insurers. When shopping around, consider both national insurers (ones that operate in all states) and regional insurance companies that write policies in your state. Look for insurers that offer the coverages and services you would use.

When shopping around, consider both national insurers (ones that operate in all states) and regional insurance companies that write policies in your state. Look for insurers that offer the coverages and services you would use. Gather quotes. Be sure to compare coverage levels and deductibles on an apples-to-apples basis. Get at least three different quotes.

Be sure to compare coverage levels and deductibles on an apples-to-apples basis. Get at least three different quotes. Figure out your nonnegotiables. If you prefer to work with an agent, you’ll need to keep that in mind. The same applies if you like to make changes using an app; some companies are better than others in terms of digital experience and customer service.

Friedlander says that not every company is licensed to operate in each state: “As a general rule, you should buy from an insurer licensed in your state, because then you can rely on your state insurance department to help if there’s a problem. To find out which companies are licensed in your state, contact your state’s insurance department.”

How much does car insurance cost in each state?

How much you pay for car insurance depends partially on the laws in your state. See the average rates for full coverage car insurance with liability limits of 100/300/100 (which stands for $100,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $300,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident, and $100,000 in property damage coverage per accident) in each state (click here for the full list).

Insure.com

Final thoughts on the best auto insurance companies

The 2026 Best Auto Insurance Companies survey shows that there is no single “perfect” insurer for every driver. Rising premiums and lower scores for claims handling and discounts underscore the importance of comparing quotes, reviewing your coverage, and aligning your priorities with the right company.

Use these rankings as a roadmap, then shop several top insurers in your state to find the best combination of cost, coverage, and service for your situation.

Methodology

In 2025, Insure.com surveyed more than 2,000 insurance consumers through an independent research firm, Dynata. Customers named their insurer and rated it on customer satisfaction, ease of service, policy options, claims handling, digital experience, discounts, and bundling home with auto. Insure.com also asked whether they planned to renew, would recommend their insurer to friends and family, and trusted their insurer.

For insurers with enough survey responses, Insure.com added:

AM Best financial strength ratings , which measure an insurer’s ability to pay claims.

, which measure an insurer’s ability to pay claims. NAIC complaint index scores , which show how many customer complaints an insurer receives relative to its size.

, which show how many customer complaints an insurer receives relative to its size. Average premium data from Quadrant Information Services for a hypothetical 40-year-old driver with a clean driving record, good credit score, 12-mile daily commute, and full coverage policy on a Honda Accord LX with liability limits of 100/300/100.

With guidance from Prof. David Marlett, Ph.D., managing director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center at Appalachian State University, Insure.com applied the following weights to calculate each company’s final rating:

Customer survey: 40%

40% AM Best: 25%

25% Average premium: 20%

20% NAIC complaints: 15%

Each insurer received a rating between 0.5 and 5 stars.

Frequently Asked Questions: The best auto insurance companies in 2026

What is the best auto insurance company in 2026?

Travelers is the top national auto insurance company for 2026 in Insure.com’s rankings, with an overall score of 4.55 out of 5. It pairs cheap premiums with strong customer satisfaction, solid claims handling, and a good digital experience, making it a well-rounded choice for many drivers.

Who has the cheapest auto insurance rates in 2026?

USAA has the lowest average full coverage premium in the study at $131 per month, but it is only available to military members, veterans, and eligible family members. Among companies open to the general public, American Family and Erie sit at the low end of the price range at $159 per month, followed by Auto-Owners and Travelers.

Which auto insurance companies have the highest customer satisfaction?

Erie and CSAA Insurance Group share the top customer satisfaction score at 92%, with USAA and Auto Club Enterprises close behind at 90%. These results demonstrate that regional and membership-based carriers can rival or outperform large national brands in terms of keeping policyholders satisfied.

Which insurer offers the best claims handling?

USAA and Auto Club Enterprises earned the highest claims handling scores at 87%, followed by Erie and Auto Club Group at 84%. Travelers and American Family also scored above the category average, making them strong options if you care most about how an insurer performs when you file a claim.

How much does full coverage car insurance cost on average?

Across the 19 companies with available rate data, the average monthly cost for a full coverage policy in the 2026 ranking is $209. However, premiums vary widely by insurer, with a spread of more than $100 between the cheapest and most expensive companies, which is why obtaining multiple quotes is so important.

Why was USAA not ranked with other national companies?

USAA earned excellent scores for price, satisfaction, trust, and claims handling, but it only serves members of the military community and their families. Because its coverage is not available to the general public, USAA is listed as a top performer but is not ranked against national insurers that anyone can purchase from.

This story was produced by Insure.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.