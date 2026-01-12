Are trade skills now more valuable than a college degree?

Al Seib // Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Going to college used to be a defining milestone in the classic American Dream. But as costs rise and returns on investment shrink, many young people are rethinking what “success” looks like and redefining the traditional path altogether.

A new study by Skillit finds that a growing majority of Americans now view trade skills as more valuable than a college diploma for landing a high-paying, stable job. This shift is driven by mounting frustration over tuition costs, student debt, and the threat of AI in the white-collar workforce.

The data paints a clear picture. Americans are turning to the trades not out of nostalgia but out of necessity, seeking stability, affordability, and a tangible path to prosperity.

Key findings:

60% of Americans say trade skills are more valuable than a college degree in securing a well-paying job.

39% believe a trade or vocational skill offers greater long-term career stability than a college degree.

75% agree that the cost of a college degree outweighs its benefits in 2025.

68% say trade or vocational skills deliver a faster return on investment.

88% believe student loan debt makes trade skills more appealing.

54% of Gen Zers believe construction will be the industry that most values trade skills in the coming years.

45% are very or extremely concerned that AI will replace college-educated workers in the next decade.

The New American Dream: 60% Believe Trade Skills Outweigh a College Degree

Public perceptions of higher education are changing fast. Rising tuition, record debt, and a shortage of skilled labor have flipped the old hierarchy of “college first, trades later.”

The survey found that 60% of Americans now see trade skills as more valuable than a college diploma for securing a well-paying job.

For many, it comes down to economics. Paying more than $100,000 for a degree that does not guarantee employment feels increasingly irrational. Trade certifications, in contrast, are faster, more affordable, and directly linked to income. During economic downturns, trade work often proves more stable than traditional office jobs.

From Layoffs to Longevity: Americans View Trades as the Path to Stability

Many Americans are no longer just chasing higher salaries. They are looking for careers that last. Widespread layoffs in tech, finance, and media have shattered the illusion of white-collar security.

Nearly four in ten (39%) Americans now believe a trade or vocational skill offers greater long-term career stability than a college degree.

That shift reflects a growing awareness that trade jobs are recession-resistant and harder to outsource or automate. In 2023 alone, roughly 200,000 tech workers lost their jobs, a stark contrast to the chronic worker shortages in plumbing, electrical, and construction trades.

The Tipping Point: Is Higher Education Pricing Itself Out of Value?

Higher education faces a credibility crisis. Tuition keeps climbing while wages remain stagnant, and the student debt debate has polarized the nation. Many now feel that a four-year degree no longer delivers a return worth the price tag.

According to the Education Data Initiative, tuition and fees now average $18,981 for the 2025–26 academic year. Meanwhile, 75% of Americans in this survey say the cost of college outweighs its benefits, a striking consensus that signals a cultural tipping point.

The rising cost of higher education has turned what was once a rite of passage into a financial risk. More Americans are choosing shorter, cost-effective paths that lead to stability and prosperity sooner.

Skip the Debt, Start the Paycheck: Americans Recalculate Education ROI

Americans are not just comparing salaries. They are calculating the time to payoff. The traditional degree path often delays earning potential by four to six years, making it feel like a long, expensive gamble.

The survey found that 68% of Americans believe trade or vocational skills lead to a faster return on investment than a four-year degree.

That math checks out. Most trade programs take less than two years to complete and cost a fraction of university tuition. Graduates enter the workforce sooner, earn earlier, and carry little or no student debt, giving them a financial head start in today’s fast-moving economy.

Debt-Free Dreams: Student Loans Drive Americans Toward the Trades

Perhaps the most powerful force behind this shift is the student loan crisis. With total U.S. student debt now exceeding $1.7 trillion, Americans are increasingly skeptical of higher education’s promise.

An overwhelming 88% of Americans in this study say the student loan crisis makes trade skills a more appealing option in 2025.

For many, the math is simple: Four years and six figures of debt versus one year and immediate income. The trade path offers financial freedom, a debt-free route into the middle class that can feel both practical and empowering.

Gen Z Sees Gold in Hard Hats: Young Americans Bet on Construction’s Future

For Gen Z, the appeal of skilled trades is both economic and cultural. Many have grown up watching economic instability and value transparency over prestige.

Construction, in particular, stands out. The industry faces one of the largest labor shortages in decades, with the average worker now in their mid-40s and retirements accelerating. At the same time, federal investment in infrastructure, housing, and clean energy is fueling a boom in demand for skilled labor.

The survey found that 54% of Gen Zers believe construction will be the industry that most values trade skills in the coming years.

This generation does not see construction as “old-school.” They see innovation through drones, 3D modeling, modular design, and sustainable building practices. To them, building is not just a job; it is a way to shape the future.

The Automation Anxiety: Is AI Coming for White-Collar Jobs?

AI has upended assumptions about which jobs are safe. For the first time, it is white-collar workers, not blue-collar ones, who are worried about being replaced.

This survey found that 45% of Americans are very or extremely concerned that AI will replace college-educated workers in the next decade.

This fear is not unfounded. A Goldman Sachs analysis estimates that AI could affect up to one-quarter of U.S. jobs, largely in degree-dependent fields once considered secure.

Trade work remains grounded in human skill, physical precision, on-site problem-solving, and trust. These roles are difficult to automate. As AI enters traditional “safe” careers, Americans are rethinking which professions are truly future-proof.

The Revival of Skilled Work

What this research reveals is not the decline of higher education, but the reemergence of skilled labor as an equally valid and valued path to success.

This shift represents a broader cultural correction, a renewed appreciation for the people who build the American Dream rather than simply manage it.

The trades are reclaiming their place at the center of economic stability and social value, not as an alternative, but as a cornerstone.

In 2025, many believe that success is not defined by a diploma on the wall, but by the skill in your hands, the pride in your craft, and the freedom to build a life on your own terms.

Methodology

The findings presented in this report are based on a comprehensive survey conducted by the Skillit team. Skillit surveyed 1,000 Americans in October 2025 to gather insights into their perceptions of higher education versus skilled trades.

The survey was administered online using a third-party polling platform, ensuring a diverse sample of participants from various demographic backgrounds, including age, geographic location, and income level across the United States.

All responses were collected anonymously and aggregated for analysis. The data was then processed to calculate the percentages that form the basis of the key findings discussed throughout this article.

