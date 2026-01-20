Recurring revenue explained: A complete guide for finance teams and founders

Song_about_summer // Shuttertstock

Recurring revenue has become the financial metric that modern businesses obsess over, and for good reason. It’s income that arrives predictably and repeatedly, usually through subscriptions, contracts, or membership fees, rather than one-time purchases. It’s money you can reasonably expect to see again next month.

The numbers behind this shift are striking. According to the Controllers Council, the global subscription economy is projected to grow from roughly $650 billion in 2023 to over $1.5 trillion by 2027. Companies that build recurring revenue streams often grow five to 10 times faster than those relying on traditional sales models. That’s not marketing fluff. That’s the math of predictability.

For startups especially, recurring revenue provides stability during the uncertain early years. It gives you actual data for forecasting and creates the kind of customer relationships that compound over time. When you know what’s coming in next month, you can plan. When you can plan, you can grow.

In this article, Brex will walk through what recurring revenue actually means, why it matters so much to investors and operators, the different models available, the metrics you need to track, how to implement it, and the challenges you’ll face along the way.

What is recurring revenue?

Recurring revenue is the portion of a company’s income that is predictable and received at regular intervals from ongoing payments rather than one-time transactions. It typically comes from subscription fees, membership dues, service contracts, or other periodic charges. The reason finance teams value it so highly is simple. It offers a reliable foundation for forecasting future sales.

The difference between recurring and one-time revenue comes down to predictability. A single product purchase might bring in a nice chunk of cash today, but it tells you almost nothing about what next month will look like. A monthly subscription, on the other hand, gives you visibility into the future.

Consider two software companies. One sells perpetual licenses for a flat fee. The other charges a monthly subscription. The first company has to start from scratch every quarter, hunting for new buyers to hit revenue targets. The second company wakes up on the first of the month knowing that a significant portion of its revenue is already secured. That’s not a small operational difference. It changes how you hire, how you invest, and how you sleep at night.

Here’s another way to think about it. A media company with paying subscribers or a SaaS business with monthly fees are both operating in the recurring revenue world. A retail shop relying solely on walk-in customers is not. Both can be successful businesses, but only one has the built-in predictability that makes long-term planning feel less like guesswork.

What are the benefits of a recurring revenue model?

This section explains why finance teams prioritize recurring revenue models. The advantages go well beyond just knowing what’s coming in next month.

Predictable cash flow and stability

Recurring revenue provides a predictable income stream that smooths out the fluctuations plaguing businesses reliant on one-off sales. When customers pay regularly, whether monthly or annually, forecasting cash inflows becomes far more accurate.

This predictability transforms budgeting, corporate cash management, and financial planning. Finance teams can project revenues and manage business expenses, knowing a baseline of income is secure. Instead of guessing at quarterly targets, finance teams build models grounded in actual subscriber data. Better forecasts lead to better decisions about hiring, marketing spend, and product investment.

Higher customer retention and loyalty

Recurring models shift the business relationship from transactional to ongoing. When revenue depends on customers sticking around, companies naturally invest more in keeping them happy. This creates a virtuous cycle where better service leads to longer customer lifetimes, which funds even better service.

The regular touchpoints inherent in subscription businesses, such as billing cycles, product updates, and support interactions, create opportunities to reinforce value. Each interaction is a chance to remind customers why they signed up in the first place. Over time, these repeated positive experiences build genuine loyalty that’s difficult for competitors to disrupt.

Satisfied subscribers don’t just stay. They become advocates who refer others and expand their own usage. The compounding effect of retention means that even small improvements in keeping customers can dramatically increase the lifetime value of your subscriber base.

Growth potential through upsells and cross-sells

A base of recurring customers creates natural opportunities to grow revenue without acquiring new customers. Startups with subscription products can introduce premium upgrades or add-on services to people who already trust them and use their product regularly.

These continuous relationships generate insight into what customers actually need. You see which features get used, which problems remain unsolved, and where people hit limits. That knowledge informs product development and pricing in ways that one-time sales businesses simply can’t access.

Investors pay attention to this growth potential. A satisfied subscriber can generate significantly more revenue over their lifetime than a one-time buyer through renewals, upgrades, and expanded usage. The math of customer lifetime value is often what separates good subscription businesses from great ones.

Higher valuations

For companies eyeing investment or acquisition, recurring revenue models often command higher company valuations. Investors and acquirers pay a premium for predictable, repeatable revenue streams.

Public and private companies with high recurring revenue typically get valued at higher revenue multiples than firms with mostly one-time sales. This is because recurring revenue is seen as lower risk and higher quality. The stability and visibility of future revenue make these businesses attractive investments. Many SaaS companies, for example, are valued at multiples of their annual recurring revenue that would be unthinkable for traditional product businesses.

Industry examples of recurring revenue models

Recurring revenue isn’t just for software companies. The model has taken hold across industries, from manufacturing to healthcare to consumer goods. Companies built on subscriptions have grown nearly five times faster than the S&P 500 average, which represents the broader economy, throughout the decade leading up to 2021, according to Zuora’s Subscription Economy Index. Investors notice this, which is why the median SaaS acquisition in 2024 commanded a 4.1 times revenue multiple, about 57% higher premium than traditional software deals as reported in a study by SaasRise.

Software

Adobe’s shift from boxed software to Creative Cloud subscriptions is the textbook example of recurring revenue done right. Before the transition, Adobe’s revenue was lumpy and unpredictable, spiking with each major release and dropping in between. Monthly subscriptions changed that entirely. Revenue more than quadrupled from 2011 to 2024 and the stock price rose over 15 times as investors rewarded the consistency. The lesson is clear. Predictable cash flows make businesses easier to value and easier to run.

Media streaming

Netflix replaced per-rental fees with a flat monthly subscription and built a $39 billion business in the process. Instead of chasing hits, Netflix can plan around a stable base of recurring revenue from its 278 million paying members. That predictability allows the company to invest heavily in original content and international expansion without betting the business on any single title. The subscription model turned entertainment from a hits-driven gamble into something closer to a utility.

Industrial and manufacturing

Heavy equipment might seem like the last place you’d find recurring revenue, but Caterpillar proves otherwise. About two-thirds of new Caterpillar machines now sell bundled with multi-year maintenance plans called Customer Value Agreements. These contracts include regular parts, inspections, and uptime guarantees. For Caterpillar, this means steady revenue that buffers the business against economic cycles. The company is targeting $28 billion in services revenue by 2026, showing just how strategic recurring income has become even in traditional manufacturing.

Healthcare

One Medical built a membership model for primary care. Patients or their employers pay an annual fee for enhanced clinic access and 24/7 digital health services. This creates predictable subscription revenue on top of traditional visit-based billing. Members stick around because they’ve already paid and because the experience is better than typical healthcare. Amazon saw enough value in this recurring revenue model to acquire One Medical in 2023 as the foundation of its healthcare strategy.

Consumer products

Dollar Shave Club turned razor blades into a subscription business. Instead of competing for shelf space at retail, the company mailed affordable blades directly to subscribers each month. Within five years, Dollar Shave Club had over 3 million subscribers and enough market share to worry Gillette. Unilever acquired the company for $1 billion in 2016. The model worked because it converted a routine purchase into predictable monthly revenue while giving customers the convenience they actually valued.

Consumer tech and fitness

Peloton sells expensive exercise equipment, but the real business is the $55 monthly subscription for streaming fitness classes. In FY2025, Peloton earned roughly $1.67 billion from subscriptions versus $0.82 billion from hardware, with subscription gross margins near 70%. Members average 13 workouts per month and monthly churn sits around 1.6%. The equipment gets people in the door. The subscription keeps them paying. This mix transformed Peloton from a hardware company with volatile sales into a subscription business with predictable, high-margin revenue.

Key financial metrics that matter most in recurring revenue models

Tracking the right metrics is essential for any subscription business. These are the numbers that finance teams monitor closely to understand growth, spot problems early, and communicate performance to investors.

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR)

Monthly recurring revenue is the total predictable revenue a business earns in a month from all active subscriptions or recurring contracts. If a company has 100 customers paying $50 per month, its MRR is $5,000. It’s as simple as that.

MRR serves as a quick gauge of the company’s size in subscription terms and is used to track growth month over month. It typically excludes any one-time fees or variable charges, focusing only on the recurring portion of revenue. This consistency makes it a reliable metric for spotting trends. Increasing MRR indicates healthy growth from new sales, upgrades, or both. Declining MRR signals trouble that needs immediate attention, particularly if your startup burn rate remains constant.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR)

Annual recurring revenue is the annualized form of recurring revenue. For businesses billing monthly, ARR is simply MRR multiplied by 12. For companies using annual subscriptions, it’s the total yearly contract value across all customers.

ARR is commonly used for high-level planning and is especially popular in investor conversations. Saying “we’re a $1 million ARR company” communicates scale in a way that monthly numbers don’t. Many SaaS companies are valued as a multiple of ARR, making it one of the most important numbers in startup fundraising and M&A discussions. It’s also useful for year-over-year comparisons and long-term goal setting.

Churn rate

Churn is the rate at which subscribers cancel or revenue contracts are lost. It’s the metric that keeps subscription business operators up at night, and for good reason. High churn can completely erode the gains from new customer acquisition.

There are two types to track. Customer churn measures the percentage of customers who cancel in a given period. Revenue churn measures the percentage of recurring revenue lost, accounting for both cancellations and downgrades. Revenue churn often tells a more complete story because losing one large customer hurts more than losing several small ones.

For a recurring revenue model to succeed long-term, churn must be managed carefully. If churn rises, a company must acquire that many more customers just to stay even. Best-in-class SaaS firms typically aim for annual churn rates below 5% for enterprise customers. Anything significantly higher suggests problems with product-market fit, customer success, or pricing that need to be addressed before growth can accelerate.

Types of recurring revenue models

Recurring revenue takes different forms depending on the industry and customer needs. Knowing these models helps founders and finance teams identify which approach best fits their business and where opportunities for predictable income might exist.

Subscription model

The subscription model is the most common form of recurring revenue. Customers pay a recurring fee, either monthly or annually, for ongoing access to a product or service. Examples include SaaS software subscriptions, streaming services like Netflix, and monthly product boxes.

Subscriptions offer steady revenue, improve cash flow predictability, and foster long-term customer relationships. The challenge is that businesses must keep providing value to prevent cancellations. Acquiring new subscribers can also be costly, so keeping churn low is critical to making the economics work. The best subscription businesses obsess over delivering continuous value that justifies each renewal.

Membership or service retainer

Similar to subscriptions, memberships and retainers are framed as ongoing access to a program or continued service. Think of a professional association membership fee or a monthly retainer for consulting or agency services. The customer pays regularly to receive continued benefits or support.

This model creates predictable income while strengthening loyalty. Customers feel part of a community or become reliant on the ongoing service. Like subscriptions, the key is maintaining perceived value over time. If members stop seeing the benefit, renewals drop off quickly.

Usage-based model

In a usage-based model, customers are charged recurring fees based on actual consumption of a service. This is common in utilities, cloud services like AWS, and telecom data plans. The more you use, the more you pay.

This approach aligns price with customer value, which can feel fairer to buyers and reduce barriers to entry. Customers appreciate paying only for what they actually consume, making it easier to start small and scale up. For vendors, this means revenue grows naturally as customers expand their usage.

The downside is that usage-based revenue can fluctuate month to month if consumption varies widely. It also requires robust tracking and billing software to measure usage accurately. Companies using this model need to balance the flexibility customers want with the predictability finance teams need for planning and forecasting.

Freemium to subscription upgrade

Some companies use a freemium model where a basic product is free but users can convert to paid recurring plans for advanced features. This isn’t a revenue model on its own until conversion happens, but it’s a powerful customer acquisition strategy that feeds into recurring revenue.

The challenge is that only a portion of free users ever convert to paid plans. Conversion rates drive the success of this approach. Companies need to find the right balance between giving away enough value to attract users while holding back enough premium features to make upgrading worthwhile.

Tiered pricing

Many businesses offer multiple subscription tiers at different price points. A typical structure might include basic, pro, and enterprise levels, each offering more features or capacity for a higher recurring fee.

Tiered pricing captures different customer segments and maximizes recurring revenue by encouraging upgrades over time. As customers grow or their needs expand, they move up tiers, increasing average revenue per user. This creates a natural expansion path that doesn’t require acquiring new customers.

The challenge is balancing tier pricing carefully. Too many options create confusion and decision paralysis. Too large a gap between tiers pushes customers toward competitors who offer something in between. The best tiered models make the upgrade path feel natural and clearly tied to additional value that customers actually want.

How to implement a recurring revenue model

Shifting to a recurring revenue model requires more than changing how you bill customers. The entire business needs to align around delivering ongoing value, which touches everything from product development to sales compensation to customer support.

The first question to answer is whether your product or service can actually support a recurring model. Not every offering naturally fits a subscription or contract. Founders should identify what value they can provide on an ongoing basis, whether that’s continuous access, regular updates, ongoing support, or some combination of all three. A software company can offer its product as a SaaS subscription with regular improvements and cloud hosting. A manufacturing company might add a maintenance service contract for its equipment. The key is ensuring customers will see enough ongoing value to justify repeated payments rather than a one-time purchase.

Once you’ve established that fit, pricing becomes the next major decision. Will you charge per user, per month, or based on usage? Will you offer tiered plans or keep things simple with a single option? These choices shape how customers perceive value and how easily they can say yes. Starting simple often makes sense. A basic tier and a premium tier allow you to test the waters and learn how customers actually use your product before adding complexity.

The operational side of recurring revenue shouldn’t be underestimated. You’ll need subscription management software, payment processing that handles renewals and failed payments gracefully, and accounting processes that recognize revenue properly over time. Managing hundreds or thousands of monthly subscriptions manually is error-prone and unsustainable. Platforms like Stripe exist specifically to solve these problems, and the upfront investment pays off quickly as your subscriber base grows.

Companies transitioning from one-time sales will also face internal adjustments. Sales teams accustomed to closing deals and moving on may need new compensation structures that reward renewals and upsells. Customer service takes on greater importance because retaining customers matters as much as acquiring them. This often means building out a customer success function focused specifically on helping customers get value and preventing churn before it happens.

Finally, communication matters more than many companies expect. When rolling out a recurring offering, you need to clearly articulate why the model benefits customers. If you’re moving from a product sale to a subscription, justify it by highlighting frequent updates, added services, or convenience. Customers will accept recurring payments if they believe they’re getting ongoing value. They’ll resent it if they feel like they’re simply paying more for the same thing.

Challenges and risks of recurring revenue

While recurring revenue offers significant advantages, it comes with its own set of challenges. Recognizing these risks early helps founders and finance teams prepare rather than react.

Customer churn and retention demands

Recurring models put heavy emphasis on keeping customers happy over the long term. The sale is never truly over. You have to earn each renewal, which means investing continuously in product quality, support, and engagement.

A major risk is churn outpacing acquisition. If customers cancel faster than new ones sign up, revenue stagnates or declines. Companies can hit a growth ceiling if churn starts to equal or exceed new customer acquisition. Managing this requires monitoring feedback, running re-engagement campaigns for at-risk customers, and offering loyalty incentives. The businesses that win at recurring revenue treat retention as seriously as they treat sales.

Upfront costs and cash flow timing

Many recurring revenue businesses incur significant startup costs upfront to acquire a customer but then recognize revenue over a longer period. Operating expenses like marketing spend, sales commissions, and onboarding expenses all hit before the subscription revenue starts flowing in. This creates cash flow strain that can catch founders off guard.

The timing mismatch requires careful planning. Startups often need funding to cover the customer acquisition cost payback period, which can stretch months or even years depending on the business model. Offering monthly billing instead of annual contracts further reduces immediate cash influx, which is why many companies encourage annual prepayments with discounts to manage liquidity more effectively.

Companies need to model these scenarios carefully to avoid running out of startup runway while waiting for revenue to catch up with expenses. Understanding the relationship between customer acquisition cost, lifetime value, and payback period is essential. Companies that don’t plan for this timing gap often find themselves raising emergency funding or cutting growth investments at the worst possible time.

Complexity in operations

Recurring models are operationally more complex than one-off sales. Accurate billing, proper revenue recognition, handling upgrades and downgrades, and managing ongoing customer support all required systems and processes that scale with the business.

As the subscriber base grows, these demands multiply. What works for 100 customers breaks down at 1,000 and becomes unmanageable at 10,000. Legacy systems in older companies often struggle to adapt, requiring expensive overhauls or workarounds that create their own problems.

Compliance adds another layer of complexity. Companies must ensure they only charge for active subscriptions, handle refunds and cancellations properly, and manage data across thousands of small transactions. Those that underinvest in operational infrastructure often find themselves buried in manual work and customer complaints as they scale, turning what should be a growth advantage into a source of constant friction.

Market saturation

Many industries are seeing a surge of subscription offerings, from streaming services to subscription boxes to software tools. Consumers and businesses have a limit to how many subscriptions they can sustain, which creates competition not just for product quality but for share of wallet.

Startups must offer clear value to stand out. If a service becomes seen as nonessential, subscribers may cancel during budget cuts. The phenomenon of subscription fatigue is real, particularly in consumer markets where people are trimming services they don’t use regularly. Recurring revenue businesses must continuously justify their place in customers’ budgets, which means delivering value that feels worth paying for month after month.

Best practices to grow and sustain recurring revenue

Building a recurring revenue business is one thing. Scaling it sustainably is another. These practices help companies maximize the potential of their subscription models while avoiding common pitfalls.

Focus on customer success

Satisfied customers renew. It sounds obvious, but many companies underinvest in the work required to make customers successful with their product. Implementing strong customer support and success programs pays dividends in retention and expansion. Tactics like prompt and helpful support, regular check-ins, and proactive outreach to struggling customers all contribute to lower churn. Every customer saved is revenue you don’t have to replace.

Continuously improve the product

In a subscription model, stagnation can be fatal. If the product doesn’t keep pace with customer needs, customers will cancel and find something better. Companies should invest in regular updates and enhancements that keep the offering fresh and valuable. Communicating those improvements to subscribers reinforces that their subscription is becoming more worthwhile over time. The best subscription businesses make customers feel like they’re getting more value each year, not less.

Leverage data and feedback

One advantage of recurring relationships is the wealth of data they generate. Usage patterns, engagement metrics, and direct feedback all provide insight into what customers actually want and where they’re struggling. Analyzing this data helps companies tailor offerings and introduce features that encourage higher usage. It also helps identify early warning signs of churn, like a sudden drop in engagement, giving you a chance to intervene before the customer cancels. Data-driven insights turn retention from guesswork into a manageable process.

Offer flexible pricing and plans

Flexibility can extend customer lifetimes by accommodating changing needs. A customer who might otherwise cancel could downgrade to a cheaper plan during a tight budget period rather than leaving entirely. The ability to pause subscriptions serves a similar purpose. Free trials and money-back guarantees reduce the risk for new customers to sign up, getting them in the door so you can demonstrate value. Rigid pricing that forces customers into all-or-nothing decisions often pushes them toward nothing.

Monitor key metrics regularly

Among the most valuable startup tips is keeping a close eye on churn rates, MRR and ARR growth, and customer lifetime value. Tracking these on a dashboard monthly, if not weekly, is essential for catching problems early. When metrics slip, dig into causes quickly to determine whether a particular segment is churning or whether a recent change affected retention. Early detection allows course correction before small issues become big ones. Waiting until the quarterly review to notice a churn spike means months of lost revenue that could have been prevented.

Recurring revenue and business valuation

Operational stability is valuable on its own, but recurring revenue also has a direct impact on how investors and acquirers value a company. For businesses thinking about fundraising or eventual exit, this connection matters.

Startups with strong ARR tend to attract more investor interest because annual recurring revenue serves as a clear indicator of traction. It demonstrates that customers are willing to pay repeatedly for the product, which reduces the perceived risk of the investment. Many venture capitalists and private equity firms specifically target companies with recurring revenue models because of the predictable returns they offer.

This preference shows up clearly in valuation multiples. SaaS companies are often valued at five to 10 times their ARR, sometimes higher for fast-growing businesses with low churn. Traditional product companies rarely command such multiples because their revenue is harder to forecast. When investors can see a clear picture of future cash flows, they’re willing to pay more for that visibility.

Recurring revenue also provides resilience during economic downturns. A locked-in subscriber base offers some insulation compared to businesses that must generate new sales each quarter just to stay even. This stability appeals to acquirers looking for predictable performance rather than just growth potential. Companies with strong recurring revenue often find themselves with more options and better terms when raising capital or exploring a sale.

Adobe’s transition to Creative Cloud subscriptions illustrates this dynamic well. After shifting from perpetual licenses to a subscription model, the company delivered more predictable quarterly results and earned a significantly higher valuation multiple. Microsoft, Autodesk, and countless smaller software firms have followed similar paths with similar outcomes. The pattern holds because recurring revenue reduces uncertainty, and investors consistently pay a premium for that.

Focus on what actually grows the business

Recurring revenue has become a defining feature of successful modern businesses for good reason. It provides the financial predictability that makes planning possible, the customer relationships that compound over time, and the valuation premiums that reward patient building.

Implementing a recurring revenue model isn’t simple. It requires rethinking your product, your pricing, your operations, and your organizational culture. The challenges are real, from managing churn to handling cash flow timing to scaling operational complexity. But companies that get it right gain a significant advantage over competitors still chasing one-time sales.

For startup finance teams evaluating their own businesses, the question worth asking is where opportunities exist to build recurring revenue into the model. Whether through subscriptions, memberships, usage-based pricing, or some combination, the goal is to create predictable income streams that grow with your customer base.

This story was produced by Brex and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.