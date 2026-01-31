The best 6-cylinder SUVs for 2026

Hyundai

These days, you’re more likely to encounter six-cylinder engines in SUVs, as turbocharging, hybridization and electrification have reduced the use of traditional V8 engines. If you crave the power and smoothness of a big six-cylinder SUV, you should have plenty of choices as a result. Edmunds has narrowed down its favorite six-cylinder SUVs to, fittingly, six entrants. The list includes SUVs across a variety of sizes and price tags, and you’ll also find a few hybrids to help negate one of the traditional weaknesses of the six-cylinder engine: fuel economy.

Every year, the Edmunds team drives, tests, and rates hundreds of vehicles on the road, on the trail, and at their private test track. Their 227-point vehicle testing process uses professional-grade satellite equipment to track every move a car makes with pinpoint accuracy.

Based on this testing, Edmunds shares six of the best six-cylinder SUVs you can buy in 2025.

1. Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade is fully redesigned for 2026. The Palisade brings new styling and an updated and significantly more luxurious interior to the table. Other changes include better tech and a new off-road-ready XRT Pro trim. That updated cabin brims with luxurious top-of-the-line materials and lots of room. Headroom and legroom abound, and there’s more than enough space for passengers, even in the third row. Hyundai’s updated Palisade is also supremely quiet, lending itself well to its new, more luxury-focused approach.

Unlike the closely related Telluride, the Palisade offers a more powerful hybrid four-cylinder setup in addition to its stout-feeling V6. The nonturbocharged V6 produces 287 horsepower and drives either the front wheels or all four wheels through an automatic transmission. Like the Telluride, this V6’s acceleration is a little lackluster, especially considering the 329 horsepower offered by the optional Palisade Hybrid, but the gas-only mill is more than sufficient for around-town driving.

2. Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride isn’t merely one of the cheapest V6 SUVs on sale today; it’s also one of the best. Rivaled only by the Hyundai Palisade (read more on that below), the Telluride took the SUV market by storm when it debuted in 2020, and for good reason. The six-cylinder SUV still outperforms segment staples like the Honda Pilot thanks to its plentiful cargo capacity, cushy cabin and pleasing aesthetics. The Telluride is also a standout thanks to its seriously high-quality interior, which rivals luxury SUVs on this list thanks to durable switchgear and top-tier materials selection. The Telluride is quiet, and its V6 engine hardly rises above noticeable even under hard acceleration. Meanwhile, its seats are supportive and offer some good adjustability, and Kia’s warranty coverage is tough to beat.

The Telluride’s V6 engine has just enough grunt with 291 horsepower. It drives either the front or all four wheels, depending on your chosen trim level. However, Edmunds testing found the Telluride to move along a little slower than competitors, largely because the engine is one of the few nonturbocharged V6s left in the SUV segment.

3. Mazda CX-90

Nearly everything about the Mazda CX-90 feels luxurious, including its big inline-six cylinder engine. The motor feels like it was built in direct response to German competitors from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and its mild hybrid system also helps make it efficient in addition to lending some extra grunt to the drivetrain. The CX-90’s lively chassis and 340-horsepower engine help make it one of the most fun SUVs to drive on sale today, but that fun comes at a cost — the Mazda sacrifices in some key areas compared to rivals.

The CX-90 compromises on cargo space, and alternatives like the Palisade offer far more space in the back. That’s also true of the SUV’s third row, which again lacks space compared to rivals’ wayback rows. However, the CX-90 delivers on six-cylinder performance and luxury, making it a true alternative to German rivals, especially with its smooth-shifting transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

4. Ford Expedition

The Expedition is Ford’s largest (and priciest) SUV, and for 2025, it received a major update that carries it into the 2026 model year mostly unchanged. Ford updated the dashboard with a massive 24-inch display perched atop the dash. There’s also a second 13-inch display for further functionality, though most critical information, like directions and speed, is kept atop the dash in the panoramic display. The updated interior space is just as cavernous as the last, and the new changes help make the cabin feel upscale. Given that the Expedition is Ford’s largest SUV, there’s ample space anywhere in the interior for adults and children alike.

You’d think, given this size, the Expedition might be a bit tepid when it comes to performance. But thanks to the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, that isn’t the case. The brand offers 400-horsepower and 440-horsepower versions of the engine, which pair to either rear- or four-wheel drive with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s more than enough to move the SUV’s hulking frame, and the Expedition feels downright fast thanks to the engine’s torque at low rpm.

5. BMW X5

The current BMW X5 represents the end of the line for this generation. Despite the imminent arrival of a replacement, today’s X5 remains a segment benchmark for midsize luxury SUVs. That’s largely due to the supremely comfortable interior and almost infinitely adjustable seats, with ample room for five passengers. The X5’s cabin looks and feels uber-modern thanks to its litany of LED ambient lighting strips and high-quality materials. However, the X5’s screens present a pretty steep learning curve, even for the tech-savvy. The pages of menus and buttons can be a lot to master, and it’s absolutely required to get the best out of your X5.

The X5 is a real performer too. Its 375-horsepower turbocharged inline-six comes paired to rear- or all-wheel drive, and the BMW crossover has one of the more athletic chassis on this list. The X5 is downright fun to drive and very much delivers on the performance that the brand is known for. There’s also a plug-in hybrid version for those seeking greater efficiency and power gains, with the total system output of the X5’s six-cylinder and electric motors coming out to a whopping 483 horsepower.

6. Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70 is a top-ranked small luxury SUV thanks to a blend of design, comfort and performance. It emphasizes style with its sloped roof, requiring you to make sacrifices to cargo space, but the looks are undeniably worth it to some. More importantly, the GV70’s no-nonsense interior is as functional as it is luxurious, combining everything people love about the Hyundai Motor Group’s straightforward tech with high-caliber materials like leather, wood and suede. The GV70 is also updated for 2026, featuring tweaked looks and a huge all-in-one 27-inch display.

Genesis’ six-cylinder option is only available on the GV70’s upper trims, but it feels worth it, with a full 75 horses more than the four-cylinder for a total of 375 horsepower. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The V6 itself feels responsive, and thanks to two turbochargers, there’s more than enough acceleration to satiate even the most power-hungry drivers. The GV70 is also pretty engaging, providing drivers with some entertainment on a curvy road.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.