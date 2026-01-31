The most neighborly cities in the US

Jason Finn // Shutterstock

In some cities, it’s easier to feel connected to the people around you. Community shows up in small, everyday ways—through local events, shared spaces, and people looking out for one another.

“Living in a close-knit community isn’t just about feeling welcome; it can shape your day-to-day quality of life,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “Neighbors who connect, help each other out, and participate in local activities create a stronger sense of security, belonging, and well-being. When cities are both affordable and neighborly, it’s a win-win for residents: They enjoy a lower cost of living and a better quality of life that is rich with human connection. Policymakers can foster neighborly cities by supporting dense, affordable housing that is built near community amenities like parks, playgrounds, and libraries, where local residents can get to know each other.”

To find out where community still thrives, Redfin Real Estate ranked the 10 most neighborly cities in the U.S. using measures such as volunteerism, helping neighbors, and community involvement.

Here are the top cities where neighbors prioritize connection and still know each other’s names.

1. Salt Lake City, UT

Median home-sale price: $544,000

Year-over-year change: +3.7%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Volunteerism. Share of residents who volunteered in the last year: 43% (ranks #1 among the metros in this analysis)

Share of residents who help a neighbor at least once a month: 44% (ranks #3 among the metros in this analysis)

Utah’s capital earns the title of most neighborly city in America because it ranks highly for its residents’ volunteerism and community vibes. Community involvement is a hallmark of life in Salt Lake City, whether it’s through local charities, neighborhood cleanups, or simply checking in on one another. One example: The Love Your Block initiative, where neighbors collaborate on projects like murals, playground enhancements, and tiny libraries. And on Salt Lake City community forums, many residents share stories about neighbors putting “harvest bags” of groceries on their porches during the Halloween season, offering free food alongside candy.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: Sugar House, known for a walkable business district and locally owned businesses, and The Avenues, which has active neighborhood associations that organize block parties and clean-up days.

2. Portland, OR

Median home-sale price: $545,000

Year-over-year change: +1.2%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Charitable giving. Share of residents who donated at least $25 to a charitable organization last year: 58% (ranks #3 among the metros in this analysis)

Share of residents who discuss political, societal, or local issues with neighbors at least once a month: 22% (ranks #4 among the metros in this analysis)

Portland’s neighborly spirit shines through its active social networks and high ranking for charitable giving. Residents also enjoy supporting local businesses, participating in neighborhood projects, and engaging in social clubs or communal gardens. Portland is home to one of the biggest clothing swaps in the Pacific Northwest, which attracts hundreds of residents who trade clothes, free of charge, and fosters community connection. Rose City is also home to an organization that builds community-based microvillages for people experiencing homelessness.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: Hawthorne District and Kenton, both known for their walkability.

3. Kansas City, MO

Median home-sale price: $337,473

Year-over-year change: +3.4%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Lending a hand. Share of residents who help a neighbor at least once a month: 51% (ranks #1 among the metros in this analysis)

Number of social clubs per capita: Ranks #3 among the metros in this analysis

In Kansas City, neighbors are often quick to lend a hand to one another; it ranks highly in socialization and neighbors helping neighbors. The city stands out for its warm, friendly residents and community-oriented way of life.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: Brookside Park, known for an annual art festival that draws residents from all over the city, and River Market, home to a year-round farmers market and various community festivals.

4. Denver, CO

Median home-sale price: $570,000

Year-over-year change: -0.9%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Charitable giving. Share of residents who donated at least $25 to a charitable organization last year: 64% (ranks #1 among the metros in this analysis)

Share of residents who help a neighbor at least once a month: 49% (ranks #2 among the metros in this analysis)

Denver has a strong sense of community, with high rankings in socialization and charitable giving. One example is a Denver-based nonprofit called A Little Help, which matches volunteers with older adults for rides, errands, social visits, and snow shoveling, among other things. Homeowners and renters can also take advantage of the city’s Extreme Community Makeover movement, in which residents partner on projects like neighborhood cleanups and home improvement projects.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: Washington Park, home to the city’s biggest urban park and flower garden, and Park Hill, known for its local coffee shops and one-of-a-kind boutiques.

5. Nashville, TN

Median home-sale price: $463,000

Year-over-year change: +0.7%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Community dialogue. Share of residents who discuss political, societal, or local issues with neighbors at least once a month: 28% (ranks #1 among the metros in this analysis)

Share of residents who volunteered in the last year: 37% (ranks #3 among the metros in this analysis)

The neighborly appeal of Nashville comes from its vibrant social culture and tight-knit communities, especially in residential neighborhoods where local events and music festivals bring people together. Volunteer efforts also play a central role. Organizations like Hands On Nashville connect residents with service opportunities that support hundreds of local nonprofits, schools, and civic organizations, helping neighbors engage with and respond to community needs.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: Eastwood, known for walkability and easy access to parks, and Sylvan Park, with local eateries and a neighborhood association that organizes events.

6. Atlanta, GA

Median home-sale price: $385,000

Year-over-year change: -2.3%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Local clubs. Number of civic organizations per capita: Ranks #3 among the metros in this analysis

Share of residents who volunteered in the last year: 29% (ranks #11 among the metros in this analysis)

Atlanta has long been known for its strong sense of community across diverse neighborhoods; one reason it ranks highly is the prevalence of social clubs and civic organizations. Groups like Community Bucket, which combines social connection with volunteer work, and the Atlanta Social Club, a large women-led community focused on friendship, service, and local engagement, give residents accessible ways to get involved and build relationships. People who live in Atlanta frequently participate in volunteer activities.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: Candler Park, known for local businesses and festivals, and Grant Park, home to community events like an annual summer festival and a farmers market.

7. San Diego, CA

Median home-sale price: $900,000

Year-over-year change: +2.3%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Lending a hand. Share of residents who help a neighbor at least once a month: 34% (ranks #9 among the metros in this analysis)

Share of residents who discuss political, societal, or local issues with neighbors at least once a month: 18% (ranks #8 among the metros in this analysis)

The good life in San Diego goes beyond the beach: The coastal city is known for its friendly residents; it ranks highly partly because neighbors often help neighbors. San Diego neighborhoods are often tight-knit, with neighbors gathering at beaches, parks, or community centers.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: University Heights, which has a strong sense of community through events like holiday parades and street fairs, and Point Loma, home to community centers and local events like a summer concert series.

8. Austin, TX

Median home-sale price: $431,277

Year-over-year change: -4.2%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Volunteerism. Share of residents who volunteered in the last year: 36% (ranks #6 among the metros in this analysis)

Share of residents who discuss political, societal, or local issues with neighbors at least once a month: 18% (ranks #9 among the metros in this analysis)

In the Texas capital, neighborly culture thrives alongside its reputation as a creative hub. Residents often connect through volunteer work, neighborhood events, and local music and arts festivals. Groups like Keep Austin Beautiful, which organizes community cleanups and environmental volunteer projects across the city, give neighbors hands-on ways to work together and support their local communities.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: Mueller, which has walking trails and parks along with regular farmers markets, and Brentwood, home to lots of local shops and annual events.

9. Raleigh, NC

Median home-sale price: $430,000

Year-over-year change: -2.4%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Park proximity. Share of residents who live within half a mile of a park: 93% (ranks #1 among the metros in this analysis)

Number of social clubs per capita: Ranks #5 among the metros in this analysis

Raleigh blends Southern hospitality with the energy of a fast-growing city. With nearly all residents living within walking distance of a park, shared green spaces play a central role in daily life, giving neighbors natural places to meet and connect. Community gardens, neighborhood groups, and park-based events help foster strong local ties close to home.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: Five Points, which has parks and shops within walking distance, and Mordecai, known for its community gardens and active neighborhood groups.

10. Tampa, FL

Median home-sale price: $385,000

Year-over-year change: +1.3%

Select metrics that make the city neighborly

Community dialogue. Share of residents who discuss political, societal, or local issues with neighbors at least once a month: 24% (ranks #2 among the metros in this analysis)

Share of residents who help a neighbor at least once a month: 36% (ranks #6 among the metros in this analysis)

Tampa’s residents don’t just live side-by-side—they show up for one another. Service is woven into the city’s culture, whether folks are pitching in for community projects around Martin Luther King, Jr. Day or jumping in to help neighbors during tough times.

The most neighborly neighborhoods: Hyde Park, a walkable area known for shopping, dining, and farmers markets, and Seminole Heights, which has regular community events, neighborhood gatherings, and vibrant local businesses.

Methodology

This is according to a Redfin Real Estate ranking of the most neighborly U.S. metro areas (“cities”). Cities are deemed “neighborly” if they earn top scores in the criteria we selected. Redfin Real Estate looked at individual cities within each of the top 75 metro areas that meet baseline housing and population criteria, then ranked each city based on social and community factors. Redfin Real Estate then calculated how each metro ranks on average for each factor and identified the metros with the highest average rank across all factors. Metrics—such as the percentage of residents volunteering or donating—represent the population-weighted average for the metro area among the cities that meet the baseline housing and population criteria.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.