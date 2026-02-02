Skip to Content
How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Feb. 2, 2026

Published 11:41 PM

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

 

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 2.

U.S. by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.88
– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)
– Year change: -$0.22 (-7.2%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.61
– Week change: +$0.03 (+1.0%)
– Year change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $2.26
#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.27
#3. Norfolk, NE: $2.30

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. San Rafael, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.54

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#4. San Francisco, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.55

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.55

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

– Regular gas price: $4.60

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.91

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

