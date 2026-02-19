States where people tip the most (and least)

Bignai // Shutterstock

Tipping in America historically has been more about gratitude for good service than giving a set amount. Nowadays, with more tipping options popping up everywhere from coffee shops to self-checkout kiosks, the pressure to give has become a reflection of local economics, labor laws, and cultural norms. Americans across the country are beginning to rethink how much, when, and whether to tip at all.

This phenomenon is not occurring evenly across the country. Spokeo put together data from leading sources, including LendingTree, OysterLink, Toast, and more, to demonstrate the wide variation in tipping behavior across states. Much like a people search can reveal how location shapes someone’s background, this data shows how geography influences generosity. From minimum wage laws to tourism economies, learn what’s driving the trends behind where Americans tip the most and the least on average.

The national picture and the top and bottom states

On a national level, tipping remains deeply ingrained in American culture, especially in everyday settings like restaurants and bars. In data gathered from Toast’s Restaurant Trends report, from the first quarter of 2025, it’s clear to see a trend:

Spokeo

States with the lowest tipping averages still hover around 17%, showing how tipping culture clearly has not gone away. That said, the heat map shows just how widely tipping varies across the country. According to data from restaurant and hospitality job platform OysterLink, the following five states have the highest average tip rates, all above 20%:

Delaware — 21.5% West Virginia — 20.5% New Hampshire — 20.4% Indiana — 20.4% Kentucky — 20.3%

One of the main characteristics of all these states is a large service-sector workforce. Conversely, the five worst tipping states are:

California — 17.3% Washington — 17.8% Nevada — 18.1% Florida — 18.2% Texas — 18.7%

Lower wages compared to the cost of living, tighter household budgets, and different expectations all play a role in keeping tipping averages below the national norm in these states.

Why states differ: 3 key drivers

While a 4.2% differential between the highest-tipping state and the lowest-tipping state on an average basis may not seem like a lot, it amounts to $17.30 versus $21.50 on a $100 tab. This can easily add up over time for those who rely on tips to supplement their income. There are three primary factors at play.

Minimum wage laws and tip credits

One of the strongest predictors of tipping behavior is how states regulate wages for tipped workers. In much of the country, employers can pay tipped employees a subminimum wage, sometimes as low as $2.13 per hour, assuming tips will make up the difference. This system, known as a tip credit, creates a strong social expectation that customers tip generously because it increases the worker’s primary income.

Based on Economic Policy Institute data on minimum wages across the country and minimum tipped credit wages, all five of the highest-tipping states have a tip credit structure in place, reducing the minimum wage to $2.13 to $3.36, depending on the state. Conversely, Texas is the only one of the five lowest-tipping states to have this structure, while the lowest-tipped wage for the remaining four is $10.98 in Florida.

Economic conditions and cost of living

Household economics also inevitably play a role in shaping tipping habits. In higher-cost states, diners are accustomed to higher prices overall. This naturally increases tip amounts even when percentages stay constant. One study of the effect of minimum wage on tipping by Cornell social psychologist Michael Lynn found that tipping behavior correlates with income levels, urban density, and discretionary spending. This can affect tipping in the fringe states that don’t make the top or bottom five.

Regional culture and tourist populations

Finally, culture matters too. Tipping norms in the Northeast and West Coast tend to be more rigid, while in parts of the South and Midwest, tipping is more discretionary. Given that it can feel like an obligation in some regions, the tip amount may naturally be lower as the consumer anticipates needing to tip again soon.

Tourism also plays a major role. States like Nevada and Florida often benefit from visitor-driven tipping norms where tourists, often international, tend to tip on the higher end or follow posted suggestions as they aren’t accustomed to the area. The OysterLink data also shows that hospitality-heavy regions routinely outperform national averages.

Consumer sentiment: The tipping fatigue factor

In recent years, a new force has entered the equation: tipping fatigue. Data from the Pew Research Center, based on a survey of nearly 12,000 U.S. adults, found that 7 in 10 adults felt that more places now request tips than five years ago. This trend has even been dubbed “tipflation.” In total, 40% of those polled further noted they opposed businessesâ€™ suggested tip amounts, whereas only 23% were in favor of them.

Similarly, in a survey of around 1,000 U.S. adults, Yahoo Finance reported that roughly 77% of respondents felt overwhelmed and believed tipping had become ridiculous in the country. Full-service restaurants still seemingly command relatively strong gratuities, but data is beginning to show that people are tipping less or becoming increasingly confused about what the proper tip amount is based on the situation or location.

What this means for workers

For service workers, state-level differences in average tip amounts can mean thousands of dollars in annual income variation. In states with lower tipping averages and lower tipped minimum wages, workers are more vulnerable to income instability. Complementary data to the Economic Policy Institute’s minimum wage data outlined how a reliance on tips disproportionately affects women and workers of color while also contributing to higher poverty rates in tipped occupations. Until structural changes become widespread via political policy, it’s likely that where you work will often matter as much as how well you serve.

Tipping culture in America

Tipping in America isn’t going away, but it is certainly evolving. State-by-state differences reveal how labor laws, cost of living, tourism, and consumer sentiment are all colliding at the table, bar, and checkout screen. For diners, understanding regional norms can help inform awkward tip prompts. For workers and policymakers, the data underscores how deeply tipping behavior is tied to economic policy. As tipping fatigue grows and wage debates continue, one thing remains clear: where you choose to live will play a major role in how generosity appears on a receipt.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.