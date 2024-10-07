

Photo Illustration by Stacker // Canva

Most socially connected counties in America

In today’s digital age, social media platforms enable people to bridge geographic distances and connect with their friends, family, and community, no matter where they are. According to a 2022 Gallup and Meta study, at least 1 in 3 people across seven countries, including the U.S., said they used social media to interact with others at least once a day in the past week.

While social media has its drawbacks—such as exacerbating attention issues or fostering a problematic comparison culture—it remains a vital tool for helping people stay connected.

A majority of grade 3 to 12 students said social media helped them develop relationships, learn social skills, and make a positive impact in their community, according to a 2024 report from The Social Institute.

Spokeo compiled a ranking of 50 pairs of the most socially connected counties in America using 2021 data from Facebook. County pairs were ranked by their social connectedness index, which measures the relative probability that two individuals across two locations are friends with each other on Facebook. The social connectedness index is a scaled value up to a billion. Larger indexes indicate a greater share of Facebook friends between county pairs.

Some county pairs in the top 50 share similarities like population size, geographic proximity, or demographic composition. For example, the second-ranked pair of Faulkner and Saline County in Arkansas both have similar population sizes, age and racial distributions, and per capita incomes, according to Census data.

For this ranking, only nonneighboring counties with populations over 100,000 were considered, based on the 2023 Census estimates. Connecticut was excluded from the analysis because the Facebook data predates the Census’ shift to reporting planning regions instead of counties.



Canva

#50. Franklin County, Pennsylvania and Berkeley County, West Virginia

– Franklin County population: 157,854

– Berkeley County population: 132,440

– Social connectedness index: 234,903



David Lingholm // Shutterstock

#49. Wood County, Ohio and Monroe County, Michigan

– Wood County population: 132,650

– Monroe County population: 155,045

– Social connectedness index: 235,864



Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#48. Cleveland County and Catawba County (North Carolina)

– Cleveland County population: 101,378

– Catawba County population: 164,645

– Social connectedness index: 236,647



Canva

#47. Harford County and Baltimore (Maryland)

– Harford County population: 264,644

– Baltimore population: 565,239

– Social connectedness index: 238,615



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Alamance County and Durham County (North Carolina)

– Alamance County population: 179,165

– Durham County population: 336,892

– Social connectedness index: 239,354



Steven Frame // Shutterstock

#45. Minnehaha County and Pennington County (South Dakota)

– Minnehaha County population: 206,930

– Pennington County population: 115,903

– Social connectedness index: 239,738



Canva

#44. York County and Androscoggin County (Maine)

– York County population: 218,586

– Androscoggin County population: 113,765

– Social connectedness index: 240,612



Canva

#43. Floyd County and Paulding County (Georgia)

– Floyd County population: 100,113

– Paulding County population: 183,164

– Social connectedness index: 240,985



Canva

#42. Peoria County and McLean County (Illinois)

– Peoria County population: 177,513

– McLean County population: 170,441

– Social connectedness index: 242,516



Canva

#41. Utah County and Washington County (Utah)

– Utah County population: 719,174

– Washington County population: 202,452

– Social connectedness index: 245,507



Canva

#40. Clermont County, Ohio and Kenton County, Kentucky

– Clermont County population: 211,972

– Kenton County population: 171,321

– Social connectedness index: 247,561



Canva

#39. Macon County and Champaign County (Illinois)

– Macon County population: 100,591

– Champaign County population: 205,644

– Social connectedness index: 251,685



dirkr // Shutterstock

#38. Hawai’i County and Maui County (Hawai’i)

– Hawai’i County population: 207,615

– Maui County population: 164,183

– Social connectedness index: 252,346



Canva

#37. San Juan County, New Mexico and Navajo County, Arizona

– San Juan County population: 120,675

– Navajo County population: 109,175

– Social connectedness index: 253,212



Canva

#36. Ouachita Parish and Bossier Parish (Louisiana)

– Ouachita Parish population: 157,568

– Bossier Parish population: 129,795

– Social connectedness index: 255,371



Ken Schulze // Shutterstock

#35. Chesapeake and Hampton (Virginia)

– Chesapeake population: 253,886

– Hampton population: 137,098

– Social connectedness index: 256,337



Canva

#34. Cass County and Clay County (Missouri)

– Cass County population: 111,732

– Clay County population: 259,772

– Social connectedness index: 256,581



Canva

#33. Wright County and Anoka County (Minnesota)

– Wright County population: 151,150

– Anoka County population: 372,441

– Social connectedness index: 257,174



Canva

#32. Kanawha County and Monongalia County (West Virginia)

– Kanawha County population: 174,805

– Monongalia County population: 107,718

– Social connectedness index: 257,769



Canva

#31. Washington County and Sebastian County (Arkansas)

– Washington County population: 261,549

– Sebastian County population: 129,098

– Social connectedness index: 258,545



Canva

#30. Douglas County and Lancaster County (Nebraska)

– Douglas County population: 589,540

– Lancaster County population: 326,716

– Social connectedness index: 259,564



Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#29. Shelby County and Tuscaloosa County (Alabama)

– Shelby County population: 233,000

– Tuscaloosa County population: 237,373

– Social connectedness index: 262,856



Canva

#28. Ascension Parish and Terrebonne Parish (Louisiana)

– Ascension Parish population: 131,632

– Terrebonne Parish population: 103,616

– Social connectedness index: 267,878



Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#27. Craven County and Onslow County (North Carolina)

– Craven County population: 102,391

– Onslow County population: 213,676

– Social connectedness index: 271,594



Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

#26. St. Charles County and St. Louis (Missouri)

– St. Charles County population: 416,659

– St. Louis population: 281,754

– Social connectedness index: 273,316



Canva

#25. Richland County and Florence County (South Carolina)

– Richland County population: 425,138

– Florence County population: 137,214

– Social connectedness index: 287,627



Canva

#24. Pulaski County and Craighead County (Arkansas)

– Pulaski County population: 400,009

– Craighead County population: 113,993

– Social connectedness index: 289,498



Canva

#23. Kalamazoo County and Berrien County (Michigan)

– Kalamazoo County population: 262,215

– Berrien County population: 152,261

– Social connectedness index: 289,684



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#22. Johnson County and Hendricks County (Indiana)

– Johnson County population: 167,819

– Hendricks County population: 186,387

– Social connectedness index: 298,606



Canva

#21. Washington County and Providence County (Rhode Island)

– Washington County population: 129,982

– Providence County population: 660,615

– Social connectedness index: 303,860



Almal3xia // Shutterstock

#20. Greene County and Miami County (Ohio)

– Greene County population: 169,691

– Miami County population: 110,876

– Social connectedness index: 304,952



NicholasGeraldinePhotos // Shutterstock

#19. Cache County and Davis County (Utah)

– Cache County population: 142,393

– Davis County population: 373,207

– Social connectedness index: 312,971



Canva

#18. Lubbock County and Randall County (Texas)

– Lubbock County population: 320,940

– Randall County population: 148,255

– Social connectedness index: 313,938



Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Wicomico County, Maryland and Kent County, Delaware

– Wicomico County population: 104,800

– Kent County population: 189,789

– Social connectedness index: 315,267



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#16. Lafayette Parish and Calcasieu Parish (Louisiana)

– Lafayette Parish population: 249,750

– Calcasieu Parish population: 203,761

– Social connectedness index: 316,119



Canva

#15. Linn County and Black Hawk County (Iowa)

– Linn County population: 228,972

– Black Hawk County population: 130,471

– Social connectedness index: 324,778



Canva

#14. Montgomery County and Lee County (Alabama)

– Montgomery County population: 224,980

– Lee County population: 183,215

– Social connectedness index: 333,533



Canva

#13. Vanderburgh County, Indiana and Daviess County, Kentucky

– Vanderburgh County population: 179,810

– Daviess County population: 103,458

– Social connectedness index: 343,317



Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Pitt County and Wayne County (North Carolina)

– Pitt County population: 175,119

– Wayne County population: 118,686

– Social connectedness index: 357,932



Canva

#11. East Baton Rouge Parish and Tangipahoa Parish (Louisiana)

– East Baton Rouge Parish population: 448,467

– Tangipahoa Parish population: 138,064

– Social connectedness index: 381,612



Canva

#10. Gallatin County and Yellowstone County (Montana)

– Gallatin County population: 126,409

– Yellowstone County population: 170,843

– Social connectedness index: 411,299



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. Kennebec County and Penobscot County (Maine)

– Kennebec County population: 127,259

– Penobscot County population: 155,312

– Social connectedness index: 416,342



Canva

#8. Suffolk and Norfolk (Virginia)

– Suffolk population: 100,659

– Norfolk population: 230,930

– Social connectedness index: 439,181



Canva

#7. Walton County and Clarke County (Georgia)

– Walton County population: 106,702

– Clarke County population: 129,933

– Social connectedness index: 470,595



Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#6. Platte County and Jackson County (Missouri)

– Platte County population: 111,940

– Jackson County population: 718,560

– Social connectedness index: 474,726



Guy William // Shutterstock

#5. Cass County and Burleigh County (North Dakota)

– Cass County population: 196,362

– Burleigh County population: 100,012

– Social connectedness index: 508,766



Canva

#4. Rensselaer County and Schenectady County (New York)

– Rensselaer County population: 159,305

– Schenectady County population: 159,902

– Social connectedness index: 573,234



Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

#3. Richmond and Hanover County (Virginia)

– Richmond population: 229,247

– Hanover County population: 114,148

– Social connectedness index: 626,316



Canva

#2. Faulkner County and Saline County (Arkansas)

– Faulkner County population: 129,951

– Saline County population: 129,574

– Social connectedness index: 626,960



Canva

#1. Aiken County, South Carolina and Columbia County, Georgia

– Aiken County population: 177,130

– Columbia County population: 165,162

– Social connectedness index: 677,441

Data reporting by Karim Noorani. Story editing by Carren Jao. Additional editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.

This story originally appeared on Spokeo and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.