

Enrique Berardi // PGA TOUR via Getty

All-inclusive golf resorts: 9 top courses to play in 2024

The 17th hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Costa Rica Classic at Reserva Conchal Golf Club in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

There’s nothing quite like playing golf in a tropical location with a drink in hand. From courses that have hosted multiple PGA tournaments to courses that are exclusive to resort guests, Honeymoons.com lists the best all-inclusive golf resorts for your next vacation.

Do You Have To Pay For Golf At All-Inclusive Resorts?

Not every all-inclusive resort includes green fees, but there are a significant number of all-inclusive resorts where golf is included in your nightly rate. The easiest way to find out is by calling the resort before booking and asking. You can also usually find out if green fees are included through the resort’s website.

You may also find some all-inclusive resorts that include certain parts of your golf experience, like transportation to a course or coaching sessions. Or, the resort may give you a limit on how many days you can golf for free. However, several resorts include unlimited green fees.

The Best All-Inclusive Golf Resorts

The best all-inclusive golf resorts offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Besides access to some of the most panoramic golf courses in the world, you’ll also find luxurious accommodations, top-tier services, and fantastic food, all included at one nightly rate.

Sandals Emerald Bay, Bahamas

Have you ever wanted to golf along some of the most beautiful waters in the Caribbean? Sandals Emerald Bay is located on the Exuma islands and has its own golf course along the coast. Greg Norman designed this 18-hole course, and six of the holes are located on their own peninsula, jetting out into the ocean.

Emerald Bay’s golf course is the longest golf course in the Caribbean, with challenging fairways and a landscape that hugs the coastline. The all-inclusive rate includes unlimited green fees and up to five sets of tees to choose from. Remember to download the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club App before playing to get ahead in the game.

Besides golfing, there are plenty of other things to do in and near Sandals Emerald Bay. The resort is only a boat ride away from the famous Exuma beach pigs and other small islands that will feel like your own. PADI-certified diving is also included in your stay, and what better place to dive than the Exumas?

Sandals Ochi, Jamaica

Sandals resorts have some of the most comprehensive all-inclusive packages out of any all-inclusive resort. One of those inclusions is unlimited green fees at its golf courses. The Sandals golf course, Upton Estates, is one of the best on the island, winning awards from Golf Digest and Frommers Travel Guide.

Upton Estates has a driving range, putting greens, and equipment rentals available. Transportation to and from Sandals Ochi to the golf course is also included and takes about 15 minutes. The resort itself includes many other amenities, such as motorized water sports, daily entertainment, and Jamaica’s first speakeasy.

Sandals Ochi is also a huge resort with three separate villages. There are 16 restaurants, a beach club, seven pools, an over-the-water wedding chapel, and much more to explore. The oceanfront area is more lively while the garden area has a more relaxing and secluded feeling.

Moon Palace Cancun, Mexico

Moon Palace in Cancun has a massive golf course with 27 holes. The course is divided into three, nine-hole courses: Dunes, Jungle, and Lake. You can play a different course each day or combine two courses for a full day of golf.

In order to enjoy an all-inclusive golf experience at Moon Palace, you need to add on a golf package. Player amenities include access to the spa for a post-round soak, complimentary bag storage, an infinity pool with course views, a practice area with a range and chipping and putting greens, and more.

Moon Palace is one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Cancun. Each room has an in-suite hot tub, a private terrace, and premium liquor. The resort also has unique amenities, like a kids’ lounge with video and arcade games, an ice skating rink, free bike rentals, and a wave simulator to test your surfing skills.

Iberostar Grand Bavaro, Dominican Republic

Iberostar Grand Bavaro’s golf course has been voted the number one in the Dominican Republic by the World Golf Awards. It makes sense with its beautiful landscapes as you golf through lakes, deserts, and even a waterfall. There’s also a practice area and classes available.

For an all-inclusive experience, you need to purchase the unlimited golf experience which offers great value. It includes unlimited rounds for 7 days, transportation, a golf cart, beverages and snacks, and access to the driving range. Most resort packages that include green fees don’t include these extra amenities and it usually ends up costing more than the price of this package.

The adults-only resort is also located in a great location, right on Bavaro Beach, and nearby Hoyo Azul Cenote, Macao Beach, and Blanca Beach. The resort also includes butler service with suites, a unique bar, and incredible cuisine.

Sandals Regency La Toc, St. Lucia

Sandals Regency La Toc guests can access St. Lucia’s Cap Estate Golf and Country Club near Sandals Grande St. Lucian, which has a championship-caliber layout. Transportation to and from Cap Estate is included in your stay, as well as unlimited green fees. You can even enjoy free clinics every week at the course.

The Regency La Toc is by far the most luxurious of all the Sandals resorts in St. Lucia. This is mostly because of the luxe accommodations and oceanfront jungle setting. It’s home to the Sunset Oceanview Bluff Village, which is a resort within the resort. You can also visit the other two Sandals resorts in St. Lucia to take advantage of their amenities.

Half Moon Resort and Spa, Montego Bay

You decide how inclusive you want your package at Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay. The resort offers multiple packages that include golf in some capacity. The most inclusive option includes unlimited rounds at the championship course, a daily breakfast buffet, a complimentary golf clinic, and use of the practice facilities with a four-night stay. You can also create your own package with the multi-round golf promotion.

The course at Half Moon has hosted two PGA competitions and many other international golf tournaments. The property hosts instructional series for those just starting out or those looking to up their game.

Half Moon Resort has three different accommodations, including Eclipse, Founder’s Cove, and Rose Hall. Each one is tailored to fit your specific needs, whether you want to be near the best swimming spots or stay in a luxurious villa. For golfers, Rose Hall is closest to Half Moon’s course.

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf and Spa Resort, Los Cabos

Located on the west side of Mexico is Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Resort. The golf course is highly exclusive, with access restricted to Pueblo Bonito Pacifica and Quivira guests. It also has some of the most oceanfront property out of any golf course in the Baja peninsula.

The golf course is also located on some fantastic sea cliffs, so you’ll have the best ocean views you can get. Green fees aren’t included with your all-inclusive package but this course is well worth the cost.

The resort itself has been voted the world’s most romantic resort by Travel + Leisure, as well as winning many other awards. Even though it’s only minutes away from downtown Cabo San Lucas, it feels incredibly secluded with private beaches and the surrounding mountains. Not only are all your food and drinks included, but you also get spa credits to use however you please.

Westin Reserva Conchal, Costa Rica

Golfing in Costa Rica is incredibly underrated, with its lush landscapes, rolling terrain, and beautiful oceanfront properties. The Westin Reserva Conchal is home to an 18-hole golf course, pictured above, between the Pacific Ocean and the thick jungle. You may even get a chance to see a monkey and a few exotic birds while golfing at this course.

Westin Reserva Conchal’s golf course is only available to resort guests and exclusive members, so it’s never too busy. Get the Golf Experience Package, which includes a 4-night stay, two rounds of golf per stay, golf cart rentals, practice facilities, and a spa credit.

The resort is located on 2,400 acres, so there’s plenty to do and see during your stay. Walk the coastline, get a massage in the gardens, or hang out by the lagoon-style pool. Westin Reserva Conchal also embodies Costa Rica’s “pura vida” lifestyle with activities that immerse you in nature and an eco-friendly approach.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Punta Cana

At the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana, you can golf during the day and party at night. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, Hard Rock’s 18-hole championship golf course is surrounded by gardens and is over 7,200 feet long. It’s right across the street from the resort, and transportation is included.

The golf course offers a free 20-minute coaching session to learn all of the basics if this is your first go at it. If you have your kids with you, 12 and under are free to play as much as they like. Finish up a round of golf with drinks and a snack at the Hard Rock Golf Club because it’s all included with your stay.

Everything is included at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, including your food and drinks, live entertainment, pool-side service, and a spa credit. The Hard Rock revolves its entire resort around having a good time, so make sure to experience the entertainment.

