28 familymoon ideas for 2024

Happy family entering a hotel room with dark decor, parents in doorway with children running in foreground.

Familymoons offer an incredible opportunity for newly blended families to engage in unique experiences while forging bonds that last a lifetime. Unlike a typical honeymoon or vacation, a familymoon elevates the experience by intertwining the love between partners with their new family. It’s more than just a weekend visit to grandma’s house or a country retreat; a familymoon represents the inaugural journey of a newly formed family.

This could be your family’s first Caribbean adventure, an African safari, a jungle retreat in Central America, or even that dream visit to Disney you’ve always imagined. A familymoon is special not just as a vacation, but as a chance to learn about each other in new settings. Many families start a tradition of keeping a journal during these trips, chronicling each day’s experiences and adventures. It’s remembered as the first significant adventure taken together.

Honeymoons.com scoured the globe to find the best familymoon destinations and ideas, ensuring that your trip is unforgettable.



1. Beaches Turks and Caicos

Aerial view of Turks and Caicos surrounded by turquoise and deep blue sea.

Turks and Caicos, with its stunning Beaches Turks & Caicos resort, offers an unparalleled familymoon destination, blending luxury and family-friendly fun in a picturesque Caribbean setting. The resort, nestled on the shores of the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach, boasts crystal-clear turquoise waters and soft, white sandy beaches, providing a serene backdrop for families to relax and bond. The Beaches Turks & Caicos resort is particularly renowned for its extensive range of activities suitable for all ages, from water sports like snorkeling and windsurfing to a 45,000 square-foot waterpark, ensuring that every family member finds something to enjoy.

Additionally, the resort’s commitment to providing top-notch service and amenities, including gourmet dining across 21 international restaurants and luxurious accommodations, means that families can indulge in a stress-free and comfortable stay.

Furthermore, Turks and Caicos isn’t just about the resort life; it’s a destination rich in natural beauty and cultural experiences. Beyond the confines of the Beaches resort, families can explore the island’s vibrant marine life through scuba diving excursions, encounter the famous Jojo the Dolphin, or take a day trip to explore the other islands in the archipelago. The islands also offer a chance to engage with local culture, whether through sampling traditional cuisine or participating in island festivals.

This mix of relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion makes Turks and Caicos, particularly with the Beaches Turks & Caicos resort, a perfect destination for a familymoon that promises both memorable experiences and the opportunity for families to strengthen their bonds in a paradisiacal setting.



2. Beaches Resorts in Jamaica

Sunny day along the Seven Mile Beach in tropical Negril, Jamaica

Jamaica stands out as an idyllic familymoon destination, offering a blend of breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and world-class resort experiences, particularly at Beaches Negril and Beaches Ocho Rios.

Beaches Negril

Beaches Negril, nestled along the famous Seven Mile Beach, offers families a slice of paradise with its pristine, powdery sands and clear, calm waters, ideal for young children and water sports enthusiasts alike. The resort is renowned for its luxurious accommodations, diverse dining options featuring international and local cuisines, and a plethora of activities for all ages, including a water park, kids’ clubs, and nightly entertainment.

Beaches Ocho Rios

Beaches Ocho Rios, on the other hand, provides a more intimate setting with a private white sand beach and an array of adventures, such as golfing, scuba diving, and a state-of-the-art water park, ensuring a fun-filled stay for families.

Beyond the resorts, Jamaica’s rich cultural tapestry and natural wonders offer a wealth of experiences for familymooners. From exploring the lush rainforests and majestic waterfalls, like Dunn’s River Falls, to immersing in the vibrant Jamaican music and dance, families can create lasting memories while engaging in authentic Jamaican experiences. The island’s warm, welcoming locals add to the charm, offering insights into their culture and history. This combination of luxurious resort life at Beaches Negril and Beaches Ocho Rios, coupled with the island’s natural and cultural attractions, makes Jamaica an unbeatable destination for families seeking a balance of relaxation, adventure, and cultural exploration on their familymoon.



3. Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas

Paradise Lagoon aerial view and The Royal Tower at Atlantis Hotel on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Imagine a place where you’re surrounded by crystal blue waters and an abundance of pools, offering a variety of tantalizing dining options, thrilling water attractions ranging from slides and rides to snorkeling amidst thousands of fish. This description aptly fits The Atlantis, a resort that masterfully blends state-of-the-art amenities with a plethora of children’s attractions.

A standout feature of the resort is its well-organized kids’ clubs and recreational activities, which provide parents with the opportunity to enjoy some leisure time together. You might choose to go fishing as a group or explore the island on a tour. With so much to see and do, a week’s stay is barely enough to fully enjoy everything on offer.

While The Atlantis is on the pricier side, it justifies its cost with the extensive range of pools and attractions available, especially for children. For adults seeking a more tranquil experience, The Cove area offers an exclusive adults-only pool. This resort is ideal for those seeking a beach adventure with more activities for children than the average resort.

However, if you’re planning a visit without children during the summer or other busy periods, be prepared for a high-energy environment teeming with kids, reminiscent of Disney during Christmas break, but without Minnie or Mickey. Lastly, don’t forget to check out the entertainment scheduled during your visit!



4. Family-friendly All-inclusive Resorts on Mexico’s Maya Riviera

View of beautiful Hotels in the hotel zone of Cancun at sunset. Riviera Maya region in Quintana roo on Yucatan Peninsula.

Sandos Caracol Eco Resort

Known for its eco-conscious approach, this resort offers a range of activities for children, emphasizing the importance of caring for our planet. It features a water park, ancient cenote for swimming, and various live performances, including a ritual to honor Mother Earth.

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

This resort is especially appealing to teenagers, offering a unique rock ‘n’ roll experience. It boasts amenities like a luxurious spa, tasty food, a water park, and unique experiences such as listening to vinyl records in high quality and impromptu studio sessions with Fender guitars and amps.

Azul Beach Hotel

Ideal for those seeking tranquil waters and dramatic sunsets, this resort offers several swimming pools, six restaurants, bars, and a world-class spa. It features Azulitos Playhouse and a My Gym center for kids, along with special spa services for children aged 5-17.

Fairmont Mayakoba Riviera Maya

Situated within a 240-acre gated community, this resort offers a range of fun family activities, including kite surfing, catamaran tours, and salsa dancing classes. It’s known for its emphasis on well-being and physical activities.

Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Spread across over 200 acres, this resort offers nearly 500 all-suite accommodations. It’s divided into three areas, with two welcoming families and offering a kids’ program, teen center, and family karaoke.

IBEROSTAR Tucan & Quetzal

Located in the private, gated Playacar community, these sister properties share pools, restaurants, beaches, entertainment, and children’s programming. They offer a blend of luxury and family-friendly activities.

Paradisus, Playa del Carmen

This resort is known for its exceptional family-concierge service and a giant waterpark. It also offers activities like craft classes, mini-Olympics, and cooking classes for kids.

Dreams Tulum Resort and Spa

Just minutes from the Mayan ruins of Tulum, this resort offers activities for all age groups. It features a large activity pool, Explorer’s Club for children, and various offsite tours.

Azul Fives Hotel by Karisma

Located on Xcalacoco beach, this medium-sized resort offers over 100 designer rooms and suites. It includes amenities like swim-up pool bars, beach volleyball, and a village of shops and restaurants.

Hard Rock Resort Riviera Maya

Halfway between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, this resort is a massive complex offering a diverse range of music, beaches, pools, and plazas for nightly events and parties.



5. Disney World

It’s essential to address a common misconception: despite its fame, many still haven’t visited Disney World or consider it primarily for young children. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth! Disney World is a fantastic destination for all ages, and often, adults find a unique appreciation for the magic it offers. A trip to Disney isn’t just for kids; it’s an experience that delights and rekindles the childlike wonder in everyone, regardless of age.

A Disney vacation can be a life highlight, with some families dedicating up to two weeks exploring every park in Disney World. For those planning a visit, it’s worth checking out Disney World insider guides. These resources offer valuable savings tips to make your trip more affordable and advice to enhance your enjoyment, whether you’re immersing yourself in the full Disney World resort and park experience or just enjoying the parks.

Orlando, the home of Disney World, has much more to offer beyond its famous Disney attractions. The city boasts four theme parks, two water parks, and the vibrant Downtown Disney area, providing enough entertainment to fill a week. Don’t forget to explore other notable attractions such as Sea World, Universal Studios, and the Disney Sports Complex. These venues add to the diverse array of experiences available in Orlando, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.



6. Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai

Jumeirah Beach hotel in Dubai with the pure white sand beach and crystal clear water in front of it surrounded by green palm trees.

Situated on Jumeirah Beach Road, the Jumeirah Beach Hotel is conveniently located near the iconic Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah, and is a mere 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport. Designed with families in mind, this hotel offers a wide array of activities and amenities tailored to all ages.

The hotel’s architecture is a visual marvel, resembling a stunning breaking wave with a curved design in both its plan and elevation. Inside, the decor theme is inspired by the four elements of nature—Earth, Air, Fire, and Water—each represented through distinctive color schemes across four levels of the hotel. These range from calming blues and greens for water, earthy browns and reds for earth, airy blues and whites for air, to vibrant reds and yellows for fire.

This award-winning resort features 26 floors with 617 sea-facing rooms, suites, and villas, each offering about 50 square meters of space. Additionally, there are 19 Arabian-themed Beit Al Bahar villas, providing exclusive amenities like private check-in, butler service, individual plunge pools, private terraces, and access to a secluded pool area.

For younger guests, the hotel hosts Sinbad’s Kids Club, a ship-shaped clubhouse near the family pool. It offers a variety of activities for children aged 2-12, supervised by highly trained staff. Babysitting services are also available.

Guests can access the adjacent Wild Wadi Water Park, a unique attraction in the Middle East. The Pavilion sports club, located on the Marina breakwater, offers a range of activities including diving (PADI 5 star), squash, tennis, a gymnasium, and various water sports, all with qualified instruction available.

For relaxation, the health club features saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms, Jacuzzis, plunge pools, massage rooms, and a range of treatments. There are five external swimming pools, including the main leisure pool with features like a walk-in Jacuzzi, chilled plunge pool, submerged airbeds, and a swim-up bar. The family pool has a ‘beach’ entrance and a water slide, while the other three pools include a shaded children’s pool with water play equipment, a 25m lap pool, and the exclusive Executive Pool with underwater sound system and bubble coves.

Additional outdoor facilities include a mini putting green, golf driving nets, a children’s adventure park, and complimentary access to Wild Wadi Water Park.



7. Family-friendly Jungle Lodges in Belize

Canoes at the entrance to Barton Creek Cave in the Cayo District of Belize, Central America.

San Ignacio Resort Hotel

Located in the Cayo District, this family-owned boutique hotel offers a warm, intimate experience on a 17-acre private estate. Just a short distance from San Ignacio Town, it allows families to conveniently explore local attractions. The resort features the Running W Restaurant with meats from the family’s ranch, an on-site tour company for adventures, and the notable Green Iguana Conservation Project, offering an interactive and educational experience for children.

The Lodge at Chaa Creek

This luxury jungle lodge not only provides modern accommodations but also a variety of eco-adventures and family-friendly experiences. Attractions include a butterfly farm, archaeological sites, and an on-site organic garden, ensuring that every family member finds something engaging and enjoyable.

Bocawina Rainforest Resort

Nestled in the heart of Mayflower Bocawina National Park, this eco-lodge is ideal for families keen on sustainable tourism. The resort offers diverse family-friendly adventures and activities such as guided jungle hikes and birdwatching, making the stay both exhilarating and educational for families.



8. Shamwari South African Safari

Shamwari Private Game Reserve, South Africa in 2023: Sindile, Shamwari’s new luxury tented camp is a secluded, luxury getaway set deep in the African veld.

In South Africa’s Eastern Cape lies one of the world’s premier game reserves, Shamwari. This private game reserve, a recipient of numerous conservation awards, is renowned for its exceptional “Kids on Safari” program. Shamwari Game Reserve offers a unique and unforgettable vacation experience for the entire family. The “Kids on Safari” package includes three action-packed days at Shamwari, situated in a malaria-free zone. Here, children as young as four can encounter the Big Five (lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, and Cape buffalo), watch an educational film, visit the Born Free Foundation and Shamwari’s Wildlife Hospital, stay in a traditional African lodge, and much more.

Accommodations are provided at the colonial-style Riverdene Lodge, which features nine interconnected air-conditioned rooms, each with an authentic African ambiance. Upon arrival, a children’s coordinator will tailor activity options to suit the family’s size, children’s ages, and weather conditions. Note that while children under 4 are welcome, they are not permitted on the game drives.

The blend of fun and education is constant at Shamwari. Beyond thrilling game drives suitable for all family members, children enjoy special educational programs and a variety of supervised activities. These include social, sporting, and cultural endeavors like African bead making, clay work, face painting, star-gazing, and African storytelling. For more details on this exceptional trip, be sure to visit Shamwari’s website.



9. Whitewater Rafting on the Colorado River in Arizona

Whitewater Rafting on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, surrounded by red cliffs.

Embark on a thrilling family adventure with whitewater rafting on the Colorado River, coursing through the Grand Canyon. This unique journey offers a distinctive perspective of one of the world’s most renowned natural wonders. Opt for a “scenic route” with a virtual rafting tour of the Grand Canyon to get a taste of what a Colorado River raft trip could be – a once-in-a-lifetime experience through one of America’s iconic national parks, creating unforgettable family memories.

Since 1970, Arizona River Runners has been providing comprehensive Grand Canyon whitewater rafting trips. Their experienced reservation staff are ready to assist with the details and offer additional information about Colorado River rafting trips. The seasoned guides from Arizona River Runners will not only ensure a safe and enjoyable vacation adventure but will also bring the river trip to life, making it one of your most memorable vacations. Customer testimonials, often emotionally charged, attest to the profound impact a Grand Canyon whitewater rafting vacation can have.

Many regret not experiencing the Arizona Grand Canyon from the unique vantage point of the river, contrasting with the view from the canyon’s rim. Arizona River Runners, an Authorized Concessionaire of Grand Canyon National Park, is deeply committed to protecting the Canyon’s unique environment. This commitment is evident in the time invested in their staff, the educational efforts about the Colorado River corridor, and their passion for preserving this natural wonder for future generations. While in Arizona, families are also encouraged to explore the state’s natural reserves, ranches, and resorts, renowned for their exceptional service and beauty. These tours offer an in-depth experience of Arizona’s diverse landscapes and enrich the overall visit.



10. Saint Lucia Family-friendly Resorts

Sugar beach on St. Lucia with a view of Grand Piton mountain.

St. Lucia, a gem in the Caribbean, is renowned for its natural beauty, from the iconic Pitons rising majestically above the turquoise sea to lush rainforests and golden beaches. This island paradise is not just a haven for couples and honeymooners, but also a fantastic destination for families seeking a blend of relaxation and adventure.

Here’s a curated list of family-friendly resorts in St. Lucia that cater to the needs of all ages, ensuring an unforgettable vacation experience for everyone. From luxurious amenities and kids’ clubs to thrilling watersports and peaceful spa treatments, these resorts offer a wide range of activities and services to make your family holiday both exciting and rejuvenating.

Coconut Bay Resort & Spa

This resort has distinct areas for families (Splash) and adults (Harmony), featuring a lazy river, private beach access, and special programs for children over the age of 2, making it an exciting option for a family holiday.

Starfish St. Lucia

As a budget-friendly option, Starfish St. Lucia offers various family-oriented activities and entertainment, including water sports, games, and nightly shows. The resort also features a children’s club suitable for kids aged 4-12 years.

Anse Chastanet

This luxury resort is suitable for families with children aged 10 and above (or 6 and above from July to September). It offers an all-inclusive meal plan, beach access, and various non-motorized water sports, providing a serene experience for families with older kids.

Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa

Located on Reduit Beach, this resort offers all-inclusive plans including free non-motorized sports and access to the Splash Island Water Park. It’s a family-friendly resort with amenities like spa treatment and activities for children.

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Sugar Beach is a luxurious resort beside the Pitons, featuring rooms with private plunge pools, poolside cabanas, a kids’ club, and separate activities for teens and tweens. It offers indulgent experiences at The Rainforest Spa and various dining options.

St. James’s Club Morgan Bay

This all-inclusive resort boasts seven restaurants, five bars, four pools, and a range of activities including watersports and a kids’ club. Located on Choc Bay, near Rodney Bay Village, it offers a variety of entertainment and dining options for families.

Royalton Saint Lucia

Near Rodney Bay, Royalton Saint Lucia offers a range of amenities including a spa, kids’ and teens’ clubs, and a Seaside Summer Camp. The resort features watersports, fitness classes, and a water slides park, making it ideal for families.

Windjammer Landing

This family-friendly resort offers a kids’ club, teen center, and babysitting services. It features amenities such as tennis courts, fitness centers, wellness packages, and sea or land excursions for family outings.

