Discover the 10 most breathtaking US nature destinations

Low angle view of the road to Monument Valley heading toward desert towers.

For summer travelers, Way.com provides a guide to the best nature destinations in the U.S., from Pigeon Forge,Tennessee, to Asheville, North Carolina, and Page, Arizona. This list was compiled from popular U.S. destinations with the highest number of nature recommendations on the Booking.com platform and includes mountains, desert landscapes, and woodlands. These tempting destinations offer plenty to get you out of your comfy chair and into the great outdoors.



Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Statista graphic of the Top 10 Nature Destinations in the US.

These small towns in Tennessee’s Appalachian Mountains are close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There’s a common misconception that Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg are the same—they are not. You’ll find Dollywood (Dolly Parton’s Park), the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel, the Titanic Museum Attraction, and Parrot Mountain in Pigeon Forge. With skiing, sledding, hiking, and zip lining, Gatlinburg is where you can get your adrenaline fix. Pigeon Forge is all about thrills with its modern mountain style and tons of things to do, while Gatlinburg has a more laid-back feel and sticks to tradition and old-school mountain fun.

When to visit: Early spring (March to April) and fall (September to October) are the best times to visit Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.



Sedona, Arizona

200-foot tall Great Smoky Mountain Wheel at The Island in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Sedona is a beautiful desert town that should be on your bucket list if it isn’t already. With its red rock formations, vibrant arts scene, and energy vortexes, Sedona is one of the most unique places in the world. Since Sedona is bang in the middle of high-desert Arizona, there’s plenty of outdoor fun to be had. You could go trekking or rent a mountain bike. Popular trails are Devil’s Bridge and Cathedral Rock. Another must-do while there is a leisurely drive down Red Rock Scenic Byway. Go on a hot air balloon ride for a bird’s eye view of the spectacular scenery. If you want to take it slow, there are several spas and wineries in the area.

When to visit: The weather is perfect for outdoor exploration during spring (March to May) and fall (September to November).



South Lake Tahoe, California

Dramatic viewpoint at Merry-go-round Rock in Sedona Arizona at sunset with sun flare.

If you pick South Lake Tahoe as your vacation spot, your day might begin with skiing and end with kayaking. Or you could go snowshoeing in the backcountry and end with a nice lunch on the beach. Of course, all of this depends on the season. With its breathtaking natural scenery and luxurious resorts, South Lake Tahoe is a unique vacation spot that marries very distinct worlds. Here, you can enjoy thrilling outdoor pursuits, such as skiing, snowmobiling, sledding, sleigh rides, kayaking, swimming, fishing, and golf. And if you want to see the lake from high up above, go parasailing. But the fun doesn’t end there. You’ve also got round-the-clock nightclubs, gourmet cuisine, gambling, and live entertainment to keep you busy in South Lake Tahoe.

When to visit: Spring and fall, from April to May and September to November, are the best times, with comparatively less crowds.



Flagstaff, Arizona

Morning sunrise along Tahoe keys lake with reflecting mountain range in South Lake Tahoe, CA

Nestled into the mountains of Northern Arizona is Flagstaff, an unusual blend of a ski town, a college town, and a tourist destination. If you want to experience all four seasons in their distinct glory, here’s where you need to be. Also within easy driving distance of Flagstaff are the Grand Canyon National Park and Meteor Crater. You can also check out the ancient cliff dwellings at Walnut Canyon National Monument and the Arizona Snowbowl (home to the state’s highest point, Humphreys Peak). Wupatki National Monument is another must-not miss. They are an example of some of the best preserved early Pueblo architecture in the country. If your idea of a day out is a little less adventure-filled, you can always see the charming boutiques, restaurants, and art galleries in the quaint, historic downtown area.

When to visit: March is ideal for skiing, but overall, October to November is the best time to visit.



Colorado Springs, Colorado

Sunset view of the Wukoki ruin near Wupatki National Monument at Flagstaff, Arizona.

If you’re looking for the perfect relaxing getaway, there’s no place better than Colorado Springs. Even though it is the second-largest city in Colorado, it is far from congested. It is not inaccessible, but it is remote enough from Denver, the state capital. In addition to its many parks, the city center is home to five-star hotels and restaurants worth making a reservation at. Colorado Springs is an all-inclusive destination that caters to all types of tourists. You can get your heart racing on an exciting whitewater rafting trip down the Arkansas River or hike up neighboring Pikes Peak. Explore the breathtaking Garden of the Gods Park, home to towering red rock formations, many hiking paths, and scenic overlook pull-offs, right smack in the middle of the city. Can we even think of Colorado and not mention the famous mineral-rich hot water springs? We think not, and we’re pretty sure that’s one of the major reasons that it’s an ideal nature destination.

When to visit: March to May or September to October for cooler temperatures, fewer crowds, and better prices.



Asheville, North Carolina

Twilight at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, CO.

The city of Asheville in North Carolina is where you need to go for a bracing breath of fresh air. This nature destination is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and offers southern hospitality in spades. The best thing about Asheville is that it caters to travelers in all budget categories. There are plenty of outdoor things to do, cultural attractions, breathtaking vistas, and breweries serving the perfect pint. With its charming mix of urban charm and rustic charm, old and new, and its friendly locals who welcome visitors with open arms, Asheville is a destination you’ll easily fall in love with. Drive through the Blue Ridge Parkway as it snakes its way through Asheville. Next, head to the North Carolina Arboretum, a large park near town, where you can enjoy a beautiful Bonsai exhibition and explore 10 miles of hiking and biking trails all year round. Don’t miss out on seeing the Biltmore Estate before you leave Asheville. George Vanderbilt built this castle-like home in the late 1800s, and his family still owns it today. With Asheville having more breweries per capita than anywhere else, a brewery tour is a must-not-miss.

When to visit: April to June and September to early November, when the weather is ideal for exploring the spring blooms and fall foliage.



Moab, Utah

Blue Ridge Parkway Tunnel near Asheville, North Carolina during Autumn.

Tucked up in Utah’s red-rock desert between Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, Moab has two personas. Its Slickrock valleys, alpine peaks, and scarlet cliffs are perfect for thrill-seekers but also provide a peaceful environment for reflection and meditation. Moab offers everything from mountain biking to hiking, climbing, and canyoneering to rafting and horseback riding. The breathtaking Overlook at Dead Horse Point is one of the most photographed viewpoints in the world. The whole area offers stunning views, especially at sunset when the desert grows darker. Moab also boasts some of the darkest night skies on Earth, making it a haven for stargazers. To truly enjoy this, you should try camping in Moab. There’s nothing quite like waking up to the sun, which illuminates the Entrada and Navajo Sandstone and creates an otherworldly experience.

When to visit: The best times to visit Moab are from March to early May and from September to October.



Estes Park, Colorado

Delicate Arch at Sunset in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah.

Thanks to its picturesque downtown and location as the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park was selected Best Mountain Town in Sunset’s 2018 Travel Awards. Estes Park is conveniently located less than an hour from Denver, providing easy and quick access to stunning natural landscapes. Anyone yearning for a rural getaway with all creature comforts would love Estes Park. Although the most popular outdoor destination in the region is Rocky Mountain National Park, guests may also enjoy the views from the Estes Park Aerial Tramway or down a trail on one of the top horseback riding excursions. If you’d prefer to stay indoors, tour the esteemed Stanley Hotel or browse the Estes Park Museum. When you’re ready to buy regional souvenirs, head to Elkhorn Avenue and Moraine Avenue. Those visiting during warm weather might also consider booking a whitewater rafting experience or renting a boat at the Lake Estes Marina.

When to visit: July, August, and September are the most popular months, thanks to the mild, dry climate.



Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Rocky Mountains landscape in Estes Park with famous Stanley Hotel in the distance.

Wyoming’s Jackson Hole region is a destination unto itself and is home to the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, world-class ski slopes, and Grand Teton National Park. All levels of outdoor lovers will find it appealing because of its unparalleled degree of authenticity, even if it is strongly associated with Western clothing, antler décor, and the odd piece of taxidermy. Jackson Hole is the name given to the valley, which comprises many small towns, the largest being Jackson. These are surrounded by the Teton and Gros Ventre mountain ranges. It is composed of smaller communities, the largest of which is Jackson. For outdoor enthusiasts, this region of the nation is among the best spots to visit to experience whitewater rafting and hiking trails. You can also just sit back and enjoy the views of the untamed mountains, rivers, and wildlife or go bicycling, climbing, and fishing. Given the natural resources and setting in the middle of unspoiled wilderness, visitors should exercise some caution.

When to visit: The best times to visit Jackson Hole are April, May, September, and October for general visitors, and winter for skiers.



Page, Arizona

Sunset on Oxbow Bend along the Snake River from Grand Teton National Park near Jackson Hole,Wyoming.

Distinctive natural wonders and exciting outdoor activities await you in the picturesque town of Page. More than just a great natural destination, it’s an ideal starting point for all the activities in the Great American Southwest. Page offers plenty of outdoor activities and breathtaking natural attractions. Lake Powell is just stunning with its artificial lake surrounded by beautiful red rock formations, and it is a must-visit. You can have a blast swimming, kayaking, boating, and exploring the area. Be sure to check out Antelope Canyon, which has breathtaking rock formations nearby. If you’re interested, the Glen Canyon Dam offers guided tours. Horseshoe Bend offers the most incredible views of the Colorado River from a 1,000-foot ledge. Page is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who love mountain biking, rock climbing, and hiking.

When to visit: The best times to visit Page are mid-April to early June in spring and mid-September to October in fall.



Final Thoughts

You may have noticed that Arizona has three beautiful nature destinations on this list, while Colorado has two mentions, and the other states each have one. If you missed visiting these places in the spring, don’t worry. Fall will be here soon, and most of these locations are also great destinations for that time of year.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.