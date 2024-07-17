

A stoner’s guide to summer travel: Where you can, and definitely should not, consume weed

As more U.S. states legalize weed and it becomes a regular fixture in many Americans’ lives, more are considering how the drug may fit into their travel plans.

Stacker analyzed recreational weed legalization and transportation policies across the U.S. and abroad, using data from the Defense Information Systems Agency, which conducts background checks, as well as drug and alcohol testing, the Marijuana Policy Project, and the World Population Review.

Cannabis remains federally illegal in the U.S. as a Schedule I drug. Despite that, half of state governments have fully legalized cannabis, and just six states maintain that it is fully illegal. Meanwhile, the Drug Enforcement Administration is reportedly planning to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, though it would remain a controlled substance.

With a wide range of cannabis policies, even between states where recreational use is allowed, it can be legally risky to travel with weed. What’s more, it’s technically illegal to transport weed between states, as federal law has authority when crossing state lines. Similarly, the federal government manages airport security, and agents must report drug violations to law enforcement. However, Transportation Security Administration agents are predominantly focused on ensuring safety aboard airplanes and don’t actively search for cannabis or other drugs.

Internationally, cannabis use is much less accepted. According to the World Population Review, as of 2024, only six countries have fully legalized recreational weed. Some are selective with legalization—similar to the U.S.—and others have legalized medical uses, decriminalized it, or are generally tolerant of its use. But in the vast majority of nations, cannabis is wholly illegal, and consequences for possession of the drug range dramatically.

Half of US states allow recreational cannabis use

A U.S. map highlighting states where cannabis is fully legal, regulated for medical use, allowed only in CBD oil, and fully illegal.

Americans are much more likely to go on trips within the country than abroad. The good news for weed users planning to travel is that cannabis is legal and available in some form across most of the country.

In states like Washington and Colorado, which were the first to legalize recreational cannabis use for adults in 2012, cannabis dispensaries are incredibly prevalent. A few Colorado cities also top the rankings for offering the highest concentration of weed-friendly vacation rentals, according to data from Airbnb and marijuana-friendly vacation rental site Bud and Breakfast. Some cities even boast cannabis festivals, including San Francisco, Oakland, Denver, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

Despite a wave of legalization laws in recent years, cannabis isn’t so readily available everywhere. Many states have significantly less infrastructure in place for cannabis businesses. Delaware, for instance, legalized adult recreational cannabis use in April 2023, but its first weed retailers are unlikely to open until 2026 unless a pending law allows medical dispensaries to begin recreational sales. With restrictions on travel between states with weed, this effectively limits the ability to acquire and consume cannabis in Delaware and similarly situated states.

In 13 states, only medical cannabis is permitted. In Florida, for example, those with certain medical conditions like cancer, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis can obtain an ID card that allows them to purchase and use cannabis. Without it, possessing or selling weed is a crime, classified as a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the quantity. Legalization is set to appear on Florida’s 2024 ballot, and several major cities for tourism have already decriminalized the drug—opting to hand out citations and small fines rather than jail time and more excessive financial penalties.

Several other states, like Texas, Georgia, and Kentucky, only allow CBD oils with very low levels of THC, which is the primary psychoactive element in cannabis that alters mental functions. People often use CBD oils for pain relief, relaxation, and treatment of other side effects of certain health conditions.

Six states continue to ban cannabis in its entirety—including Idaho, which is largely surrounded by pro-cannabis states. In Idaho, anyone possessing more than 3 ounces of cannabis could mean up to five years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. A bill introduced this year would create a mandatory minimum fine of $420 for possessing smaller amounts. In Wyoming, having under 3 ounces of cannabis is punishable by up to 12 months imprisonment and up to a $1,000 fine.

Prospective travelers should research policies in their desired destinations to learn what to expect regarding access and potential penalties for possession or use. The Marijuana Policy Project is a good place to start.



Fewer options for weed use when traveling internationally

A world map highlighting countries where marijuana is legal, decriminalized, selectively legal, illegal but tolerated, and fully illegal.

Attitudes toward weed vary even more across the globe, but very few have fully legalized the drug. In the vast majority of countries, recreational cannabis remains strictly illegal.

Notably, cannabis is legal for adults to use in Canada—one of the most common travel destinations for Americans. Americans can buy weed while in Canada, but cross-border travel with any product containing cannabis—including CBD—remains illegal, so traveling stoners should avoid buying more than they can consume during their vacation.

Within the United States’ most popular international destination, Mexico, weed has been decriminalized for years, and adults can possess and use the drug with a permit. However, international visitors may face penalties if caught with it. The path to full cannabis legalization in Mexico has remained rocky, with no policies in place for commercial production or sales.

Many countries in Europe and South America have begun to decriminalize cannabis use as well. Malta, a small island nation in the Mediterranean Sea, was the first European Union country to legalize recreational cannabis in December 2021. Just two other EU countries—Luxembourg and Germany—have legalized possession of recreational weed, but opportunities for tourists to purchase it outright are slim. Despite that, cannabis is available to people in various parts of Europe, such as Dutch “coffeeshops” where residents and tourists alike can purchase and smoke weed, as well as cannabis clubs in Barcelona and lounges in Berlin.

In two countries where cannabis use is legal—Georgia and South Africa—it is not legal to sell it, so international visitors may still have a hard time acquiring weed. In Uruguay, the first country to legalize recreational cannabis use, cannabis is strictly regulated and only legally available to residents of the country.

Thailand became a major market for cannabis tourism when it became the first Southeast Asian country to open its gates for recreational use in 2022—but travelers hoping to consume only have a limited time to do so. The government plans to ban recreational use again by the end of the year amid public health concerns. For now, it remains the only Asian country that allows recreational use of cannabis. Elsewhere in Asia, many countries have strict policies regarding possession of the drug, so travelers should be particularly wary.

While it may be tempting to kick back, roll a joint, and worry about the consequences later, international travelers should explore country-specific policies through sites like the World Population Review and further research cannabis accessibility and laws in individual countries they plan to visit.

