Overwater bungalows worth visiting in the US and Caribbean

Overwater bungalow at the Royalton Antigua Resort.

Overwater bungalows seem like this distant dream that takes days of flying to get to, but are there actually overwater bungalows in the U.S.? Honeymoons.com provides info on overwater bungalows in the U.S. that give you the French Polynesia vibes and overwater bungalows within a short flight of the U.S.

Does the U.S. Have Overwater Bungalows?

Unfortunately, overwater bungalows are rare in the U.S. There is little opportunity for them, and they can be expensive to build and maintain. However, you can find one true overwater bungalow in the U.S. and many other types of bungalows that will feel just as magical.

Disney’s Polynesian Bungalows, Florida

If anyone can make your overwater bungalow dreams come true close to home, it’s Disney. These are the only authentic overwater bungalows in the U.S. and are exactly what you would imagine.

These bungalows are huge, sleeping up to eight people. They also have a seating area, a full kitchen, two bathrooms, a private plunge pool, and a thatched roof. The only difference between these and a true Polynesian bungalow is it’s on one of Disney’s lakes instead of the ocean.

Bungalows in the U.S.

The U.S. does have plenty of bungalows on land that give you tiny home vibes set in a beautiful destination. Some of them are about as close to overwater as you can get, while others are more similar to cottages.

Bungalows Key Largo, Florida

The bungalows at Bungalows Key Largo are extremely similar to overwater bungalows. You get the outdoor shower and soaking tub, access to the ocean within a few steps, and a big terrace to enjoy the spectacular view.

This resort is also all-inclusive, to top it off. Your meals, non-motorized water sports, bike rentals, and transportation around town are all included in your nightly rate. You can even add on different romantic packages to include spa treatments, chocolate-covered strawberries, sparkling wine, and more.

Little Palm Island Resort, Florida

These bungalows are unique because they’re set in the only private island resort in the U.S. If that doesn’t give you Maldives vibes close to home, we don’t know what will. The resort transports you to another world with thatched roofs, dense palm trees outside your window, and an outdoor shower.

You can choose between five different bungalow suites, all with a spectacular view of the clear ocean. A good pick is the Island Romance Suite—it’s small enough to feel intimate but has a huge deck with a copper tub for two and a giant lounging bed.

Avalon Hotel and Bungalows, California

Located in Palm Springs, California, are cute historic desert bungalows that are about as comfortable as a bungalow could be. Avalon Bungalows feels like a village of bungalows, with some located poolside and others that open up to a large courtyard.

Each bungalow has a king-sized bedroom, a cozy fireplace, a standard kitchen, and a furnished patio. Your patio is a short walk or bike ride from the design district, a must-see in Palm Springs.

Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Bungalows, Arizona

Andaz bungalows are different from overwater bungalows, mainly because they overlook a desert and have a mid-century modern vibe. However, they’re unique and give a similar vibe of privacy and luxury.

The key takeaway from these bungalows is their large patios with enough space and furniture to host a small party. Each patio comes with a spectacular view of Camelback Mountain—don’t miss watching the sunset behind the immense peak in the evening.

Overwater Bungalows Close to the U.S.

If you don’t mind getting your passport, these eight overwater bungalows are so close that you may not even realize that you’ve left the U.S. You can easily get to any of these resorts with a short flight from major cities in the U.S. and you’ll be floating on the water in no time.

Sandals Royal Caribbean, Jamaica

If you’ve ever stayed in an overwater bungalow in the Maldives or Bora Bora, you won’t be able to tell the difference at Sandals Royal Caribbean‘s overwater bungalows— you’ll find everything that you would see in those bungalows here.

Choose between an overwater bungalow with a private infinity pool or one without. Each bungalow has butler service, a soaking tub on the patio, glass floors, a swimming deck, a fully stocked mini-bar, and more. Plus, they’re all located on Sandals’s private island off the coast of Jamaica. If you’re comparing Sandals Resorts, Sandals Royal Caribbean is the only one to offer a private island

El Dorado Maroma Palafitos, Mexico

El Dorado Maroma has some of the only overwater bungalows you’ll find in Mexico, located in Riviera Cancun, a 2.5-hour flight from the U.S.

The Palafitos thought of everything when they built this overwater bungalow property. Beyond the bungalows having everything you could imagine, there’s an overwater spa and overwater restaurant exclusively servicing bungalow guests. The in-suite mini-bar also has full-sized bottles of liquor that you can take with you, which is almost unheard of.

Thatch Caye, Belize

Thatch Caye provides you with the ultimate escape from reality. This eco-resort, located on a private island off the coast of Belize, is made out of reclaimed materials, and the food is as fresh as can be.

The resort has two different types of overwater bungalows that you can choose from. One has its own private pier to get to it, giving you ultimate seclusion. The others are all connected via one pier. Each bungalow has a huge deck where you can relax the day away on a hammock.

Sandals Grande St. Lucian, St. Lucia

The overwater bungalows at Sandals Grande St. Lucian are one of our personal favorites. Primarily because St. Lucia is a bucket list island and the resort offers tons to do. In fact, St. Lucia is the top honeymoon destination in the world. While the island is amazing, these overwater bungalows may make you want to spend your entire vacation at the suite..

Each bungalow comes with glass floors, a soaking tub on the deck, a swimming deck, a hammock that hovers over the water, and an indoor-outdoor feel. You also get butler service, private transfers and a fully stocked in-suite bar at this all-inclusive resort.

Royalton Antigua, Antigua

The Royalton in Antigua has some of the largest overwater bungalows out of any resort on this list. The bungalow has three rooms total, not including the massive attached deck. There’s a large bedroom with a bathroom, a two-person jacuzzi tub, and a separate shower, as well as a sitting and dining area with a full kitchenette.

The bungalows also offer amazing services that you would typically only get with an added honeymoon package. You get sparkling wine, a romantic dinner on your deck, fresh fruit daily, a romantic jacuzzi or hammock set up, and so much more. A few other unique inclusions are a personal yoga or fitness instructor, aromatherapy options, and free movies.

In addition to overwater bungalows, Royalton also has ten adult-only and all-inclusive resorts.

Azul Paradise, Panama

If you’re looking for the adventure of a lifetime when you’re not relaxing in your overwater bungalow, Azul Paradise is the place to be. The resort in Panama will take you to visit an indigenous tribe, see some of the amazing wildlife in the area, and snorkel or dive into the surrounding reefs.

There are four overwater bungalows you can choose from, such as the king, deluxe, two-bedroom, and standard bungalow. Each one has a fantastic view, with nearly every wall covered in windows.

Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

Sandals South Coast takes overwater seriously, with overwater bungalows, an overwater bar, an overwater chapel, and overwater cabanas. And if the overwater bungalows are all booked up, you can book a swim-up rondoval suite that feels like it’s floating on the pool surrounding it. While these Sandals rooms are not cheap, they are well worth the stunning views and incredible experience.

This all-inclusive Sandals resort has 2-miles of beachfront property, so the overwater bungalows feel like they’re somewhat separated from the rest of the resort. But the massive beach is what makes it one of the best Sandals Resorts to visit.

The bungalows come with butler service and VIP transfers meaning that the resort will help you through immigration and provides a luxury car for your transfer, plus you have access to an arrival lounge.

Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Mexico

This resort has some of the most unique overwater bungalows. First, they’re located in a lagoon surrounded by mangroves rather than on the ocean. Also, they have two stories, with the upper story being a large deck that overlooks the mangroves.

But don’t worry, these overwater bungalows are still extremely close to a pristine beach. These are much more modern-looking than other bungalows and have a heated infinity pool on the upper deck. Each bungalow comes with its own bicycle, too, so you can explore the resort.

