12 memorable honeymoon suites around the world

Close up image of roses and swans on a hotel bed honeymoon suite.

It’s fair to say that one of the most important things to consider when planning your honeymoon is your honeymoon suite. After all, you will be spending a lot of time there and to kick off a lifetime of love, you want it to be just right.

To help ensure you enjoy the ultimate postnuptial trip, Honeymoons.com explains what to look for in a honeymoon suite, as well as describing some great options you can book across the globe.

Memorable Honeymoon Suites Around the World

So many hotels and resorts offer honeymoon suites worldwide that it would be impossible to list every single one. However, there are a few in particular that stand out. These 12 honeymoon suites are sure to inspire while providing more than you could ever imagine.

Sandals Royal Caribbean Over-the-Water Bungalows

Location: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Caribbean has actual honeymoon suites and they’re fabulous, but the over-the-water bungalows are even better. They include everything the honeymoon suites have, such as butler service, terraces with soaking tubs, and fully stocked bars. Except it’s an ultra-romantic villa that sits right over the crystal-clear aquamarine water.

There are two types of over-the-water bungalows at Sandals Royal Caribbean. One comes with a private plunge pool, and the other does not. But they both have glass floors so you can see through to the water, swimming decks, terraces with swinging daybeds, outdoor showers, and kitchenettes. Basically, everything you need in order to never leave your suite.

The bungalows come with some amazing services, too, like in-room dining options and VIP arrival. VIP arrival is a service that allows you to get through immigration faster, enjoy a private luxury transfer, and access to the arrival lounge. On top of all of this, Sandals has one of the most comprehensive all-inclusive packages, so you’ll never run out of things to do, eat, or see.

Ambergris Cay Pool Suites

Location: Turks and Caicos

For those of you who have ever dreamed of staying on a private island for your honeymoon, Ambergris Cay provides that opportunity. This private island resort offers access to some of the best beaches in the world, with unspoiled white sands and turquoise waters that will blow your mind.

The beachfront pool suites at Ambergris Cay are the perfect honeymoon suites, with private heated plunge pools that touch the beach’s sand. They also feature outdoor showers, mini-bars replenished daily, board games, golf carts, and double rain shower heads, while providing plenty of space with large open floor plans. Each suite and villa comes with its own host too, which is basically a next-level concierge.

The resort itself is spread out over 1,100 acres. And, there is plenty to do on the island included in your stay, like paddleboarding, hiking, yoga classes, and visits to the spa. You can also add in-room dining perfect for those times you just want to stay in and cuddle up together.

Sunset Oceanview Bluff Millionaire Butler Villa with Private Pool Sanctuary

Location: Saint Lucia

The Sunset Oceanview Bluff Millionaire Butler Villa with Private Pool Sanctuary at Sandals Regency La Toc offers an exquisite honeymoon experience with unmatched privacy and luxury. Nestled on a picturesque bluff overlooking the Caribbean Sea, this suite features a private plunge pool and a spacious terrace, perfect for soaking up the stunning ocean views. With suites like this, Sandals Regency La Toc is the one of the best Sandals Resorts for your honeymoon.

Inside, the suite boasts a separate living room, a fully stocked bar, and a luxurious bathroom with a Roman whirlpool tub. Butler service ensures all your needs are met, from in-room dining to personalized activities.

This suite is an ideal romantic getaway for newlyweds seeking both seclusion and adventure. Compared to other Sandals accommodations, this suite is quite expensive, but the views are priceless. Be on the lookout for the latest Sandals deals to ensure you get the best rooms at the best price.

Secrets Maroma Beach Honeymoon Suite, Riviera Cancun

Location: Riviera Cancun, Mexico

Secrets Resorts are known as some of the most romantic adults-only, all-inclusive resorts available today. The brand has many different locations around the world. Still, Secrets Maroma Beach is arguably the most intimate of all. For starters, it’s the only Secrets with a designated honeymoon suite.

This entire suite is incredible, but what we like most about it is the huge bathroom. It has a soaking tub right at the center along with double sinks and a two-person double rainfall head shower. The huge terrace has a dining table, a seating area, and an outdoor soaking tub that overlooks the sea.

The honeymoon suite is part of the Preferred Club, so if you book it you’ll also get some extra inclusions on top of the luxurious standard inclusions. It also comes with the Eternity Honeymoon Package. This package includes sparkling wine, sweet treats, a couples massage, a private beachfront dinner, free anniversary nights, and more.

Grande Rondoval Butler Suite with Private Pool Sanctuary

Location: Saint Lucia

The Grande Rondoval Butler Suite at Sandals Grande St. Lucian is a circular sanctuary of romance. With its private pool, whirlpool, and hammock, this suite is designed for intimate moments. The suite’s unique layout includes a spacious bedroom with a four-poster bed, a living area, and a spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub and rain shower.

Butler service elevates the experience by handling all your needs, from unpacking your luggage to arranging candlelight dinners on the beach. The suite’s proximity to the beach and lush gardens provides a serene backdrop for your honeymoon. Travelers who book at Sandals Grande St. Lucian can also visit all three Sandals Resorts in St. Lucia.

Garza Blanca Honeymoon Suite

Location: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Located in Puerto Vallarta, one of Mexico’s best honeymoon destinations is the all-inclusive Garza Blanca. You’ll feel as if you’re in a remote tropical jungle while enjoying breathtaking views of the Pacific and its abundant, often visible marine life. And that includes whales during the winter months.

The large private terrace in the honeymoon suite at Garza Blanca is a definite highlight. It includes a two-person jacuzzi tub overlooking the ocean and an oversized hammock to cuddle up in while watching the sunset. It is also a massive suite at 1,322 square feet and you’ll even have your own fully stocked bar.

Garza Blanca doesn’t include a lot of activities or offer honeymoon packages, but the food makes up for it. There are three restaurants, all covered in the rates, serving multicourse meals that are sure to please your senses, from some of the freshest seafood to dry-aged steaks. Plus, in-room dining is included.

Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villa

Location: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villa at Sandals Saint Vincent offers an extraordinary honeymoon experience in a stunning private cove. Spanning 1,248 sq. ft., these luxurious villas are nestled between lush green rainforest and breathtaking ocean views. As one of the few Sandals Resorts with overwater bungalows, the recently opened Sandals Saint Vincent offers the newest accommodations.

Each villa features a hanging daybed over the water, perfect for soaking in the sun and scenery, and a dedicated second-floor deck for uninterrupted ocean gazing. While this is one of the more expensive Sandals accommodations, the experience is incredible.

Inside, the villas boast a king-size bed, soaking tubs, and a spa-like bathroom. Butler service ensures your every need is met, from in-room dining to personalized experiences. The private in-room bar with premium liquors and seamless airport transfers add to the luxurious experience.

Whether relaxing on the beachfront, enjoying oceanfront views, or soaking in the sounds of the surf, these overwater bungalows in the Caribbean provide an exceptional retreat for honeymooners seeking privacy and indulgence.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Royale Honeymoon Suites

Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

If you’re seeking a luxurious honeymoon, Le Blanc Spa Resort is the place to be. This property in Los Cabos has thought of everything when it comes to the ultimate getaway. You won’t need to worry about anything at all but enjoying time together at this all-inclusive beachfront resort.

The honeymoon suite comes with a king-sized bed that includes a Comfort Menu, and there’s a large soaking tub that opens up to the main bedroom. You’ll have a separate shower, a mini-bar restocked daily, and it comes with a welcome bottle of wine. Your butler (yes, included) will arrange romantic activities, run a romantic bath, and bring just anything you might need.

The resort also offers a complimentary honeymoon package on top of all that. It includes tasty treats, bathrobes you can take home, breakfast in bed with sparkling wine, a couples massage, and late check out. To receive this add-on, you will need your marriage certificate.

Art Maisons Honeymoon Suites, Santorini

Location: Santorini, Greece

Santorini is renowned for its white-washed villages that spill down the dramatic caldera cliffs overlooking the sapphire Aegean Sea. A stay at Art Maisons hotel will allow you to fully immerse yourself in the Cycladic architecture from uniquely designed, white cave-style suites.

Overlooking the village of Oia and the volcanic crater are the honeymoon suites. Almost any of the suites here would be perfect for your honeymoon, but these honeymoon suites include terraces with hot tubs for romantic soaks. They also come with a bottle of sparkling wine, bathrobes, slippers, a mini-bar, and more.

Many of the other suites have unique plunge pools that are built within the walls, providing an unforgettable, intimate setting. The hotel serves a Greek-style breakfast, snacks, and drinks. It also has a pampering spa with a menu of indoor and outdoor treatments, such as volcanic hot stone massages.

Intercontinental Koh Samui Ocean View Honeymoon Suite

Location: Koh Samui, Thailand

Intercontinental Koh Samui overlooks the Gulf of Thailand making it feel as if you’re floating over the sea, whether you’re relaxing in an infinity pool, watching a sunset from your suite, or having a drink on the terrace.

On top of the resort being located on a super secluded island, the honeymoon suite will make you feel as if you own it. There’s a large wrap-around porch outside with a stunning ocean view and a spacious open-concept bathroom. The room is at the club level which includes butler service, in-room treats, beach sandals, a cocktail kit, an exclusive lounge, and more.

The resort also offers a variety of romantic packages to enhance your honeymoon. You can have a private dinner reservation set up, enjoy dinner on the beach, or book the secret sunset package. It includes a couples massage, an intimate dinner, and an in-suite breakfast.

Dreams Jardin Tropical Preferred Club Suites

Location: Tenerife, Canary Islands

Dreams Jardin Tropical is unique with its white-washed, castle-like architecture. Almost everywhere you go inside this resort you’ll find an expansive view of the Mediterranean sea. It’s perfectly positioned right along the cliffsides that the Canary Islands are so famous for.

The thing that we like most about Dreams Jardin Tropical’s preferred club suites is the private terraces. You’ll either have views of the mountains or the ocean, which are both amazing. The suites have a giant soaking tub, European/Arabic mixed decor, and separate seating areas.

Since it is your honeymoon, Dreams will provide a complimentary honeymoon package included with your stay. On top of everything else, you’ll get a bottle of sparkling wine, breakfast in bed, couples spa treatments, a beachfront dinner, and romantic turndown service.

Fruit and Spice Wellness Resort Honeymoon Villa

Location: Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar is the perfect place to go if an African safari is what you’re dreaming of, but you’d also like to spend time relaxing by the ocean. Fruit and Spice Wellness Resort is perfectly situated between a nature reserve and Mchangamle Beach, about as close to perfect as you can get for a romantic safari honeymoon.

The honeymoon villa at Fruit and Spice Wellness Resort is one of the most intimate honeymoon suites on our list. You’ll have private access to your suite, a private plunge pool, and a private gazebo with a spa pavilion. The honeymoon villas also have private gardens and their own section of the reef to explore.

You could easily spend your entire honeymoon inside the villa with no regrets, but exploring really shouldn’t be missed. The Zanzibar coast offers spectacular diving with crystal clear, calm waters. The resort also offers its own safari excursions where zebras, giraffes, wildebeest, wild dogs, crocodiles, and other wildlife can be seen.

What Should Be in a Honeymoon Suite?

What makes a honeymoon suite different from a regular room? A honeymoon suite typically comes with enhanced services (maybe a butler), more amenities, better views, and more space. Everything is carefully thought out, designed for the ultimate romantic experience. Some things you may find in an idyllic honeymoon suite include:

Extra Amenities

One of the extra amenities to look for when searching for honeymoon suites is a Jacuzzi tub or private plunge pool. There’s nothing quite as romantic as soaking in warm, soothing water while cuddling up to your partner.

Having a space for dining on your terrace, or an indoor dining area means you can enjoy romantic meals right in your suite. Pillow menus, bath robes and slippers, a floral arrangement, an extra large bathroom, and a mini-bar are a few other things that a good honeymoon suite typically features.

Premium Views

We all know that an ocean view is preferred over a garden view when given the option. Many honeymoon suites overlooking the ocean come with extra large terraces to enjoy the view. Some will even have a balcony with a Jacuzzi so you can relax together while watching the sun go down over the water.

Superior Service

When you stay in a honeymoon suite, it often includes a honeymoon package with extra romantic services. One of the most popular is butler service. Your butler can make dinner reservations, draw you a romantic bath with rose petals, deliver special meals, or even send a masseuse to your room for a couples massage.

Not all honeymoon suites come with butler service, of course. But the staff will usually provide romantic turndown service, deliver champagne and sweet treats, a couples massage at the spa, or have a romantic dinner waiting for you on the beach.

